I have avoided discussions of who the GOAT in basketball is because there is no fair way to determine it. First, because players competed under different rules, which affects their ability to score, comparisons based on points doesn’t work. For example, those playing before the three-point shot shouldn’t be judged against those playing after. Second, we don’t all agree on the criteria we should use. Most points scored? Most entertaining? Most unselfish teammate? A combination? Should we include their commitment to their communities?
But we can all agree that there are some players in NBA history who are exceptional and stoked our passion for basketball. Let’s honor them by listing the top five contenders for GOAT. Who are you’re top five?
It’s Great to be a part of #NBA75 and teach @swish41 the secrets of the skyhook
Who Are the Top 5 on Your GOAT List?
Who Are the Top 5 on Your GOAT List?
Who Are the Top 5 on Your GOAT List?
Please attribute any references of this article to Kareem.Substack.com
I have avoided discussions of who the GOAT in basketball is because there is no fair way to determine it. First, because players competed under different rules, which affects their ability to score, comparisons based on points doesn’t work. For example, those playing before the three-point shot shouldn’t be judged against those playing after. Second, we don’t all agree on the criteria we should use. Most points scored? Most entertaining? Most unselfish teammate? A combination? Should we include their commitment to their communities?
But we can all agree that there are some players in NBA history who are exceptional and stoked our passion for basketball. Let’s honor them by listing the top five contenders for GOAT. Who are you’re top five?
It’s Great to be a part of #NBA75 and teach @swish41 the secrets of the skyhook
This is a reader-supported newsletter. Both free and paid subscriptions are available. The best way to join the community and support my work is by taking out a paid subscription.