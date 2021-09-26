Thinking about some favorite books and movies from the week in my last post made me wonder: what do my subscribers listen to? I’m always looking for new finds.

Some of my favorite songs come from movie soundtracks. Many times the songs are what really made the movie special. I’ll never forget the feeling that went through me like an electrical shock when I was sitting in the theater and Isaac Hayes’ “Theme from Shaft” started up. Or listening to Marvin Gaye’s unforgettable “Trouble Man” from the movie of the same name. Or Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes singing “(I’ve Had) the Time of My Life” from Dirty Dancing. My question for you: What are your favorite songs from the movies?