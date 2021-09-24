Looking for something new to read, watch, or listen to? I get so much pleasure out of books, music, TV shows, and movies that I thought I’d share some of my favorites every weekend so you might explore them. Let me know what you think.

LISTEN (music)

“This Bitter Earth” by Veronica Swift

Jazz singer Swift does a pensive interpretation of a Dinah Washington classic that builds to an almost triumphant climax. Emmet Cohen’s simple but intense piano adds an emotional dimension to Swift’s haunting performance. You can listen to the song here:

For comparison, also listen to Dinah’s soulful version :

WATCH (movie)

Pig (2021) written and directed by Michael Sarnoski

Everything about this film is both surprising and rewarding. Although it starts as if it’s going to be a John Wick clone, it actually is the anti-John Wick movie. Nicholas Cage, in one of the best and most restrained performances of his career, goes to the big city to find his stolen truffle-finding pig. But the film isn’t interested in revenge, it’s interested in insight and enlightenment, but never sacrifices on suspenseful plotting, smart dialogue, or compelling characters.

Watch here.

WATCH (TV)

Pretty Hard Cases (IMDB)

The main reason to watch this offbeat buddy-cop series is for the witty repartee between the two leads, Meredith MacNeill and Adrienne Moore. The show leans heavily on their mismatched partnership: one is an uptight rule-follower, the other is a freewheeling rule-breaker. Nothing groundbreaking there, and yet the writing is a notch above most such shows and MacNeill and Moore sell it all with wonderful comic timing.

Watch here.

READ (novel)

Luster by Raven Leilani

This 2020 novel follows a Black twentysomething editorial assistant who enters into a relationship with a 40ish white professor. Although that sounds like familiar territory, Leilani’s funny, insightful novel is filled with so many excellent passages that it’s a pure delight from beginning to end.

Get book here.

READ (graphic novel)

Spencer & Locke by writer David Pepose and artist Jorge Santiago Jr.

Pepose reimagines Calvin and Hobbes as an adult detective and his imaginary panther partner solving crimes together. The results are both hilarious and touching. It’s surprising how much more deeply moving it is when an adult conjures an imaginary friend to cope with his abusive childhood. At the same time, their partnership has some of the same giddy fun as Calvin and Hobbes.

Get book here.