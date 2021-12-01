Oops, I Did It Again

Sorry, but the wrong video was posted

Hey, Substack Community. The wrong video got posted, as you clearly realized. Sorry for the mix-up. The real video message will be coming within the next couple days. The special effects department is struggling to give me a full head of hair, but when they’re done, we’ll be good to go.

Thanks for your understanding and support.

Kareem

