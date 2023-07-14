Ode to the Aging Athlete in All of Us

George Haywood winning the 300m long hurdles at the World Master's Track Championships at 63. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

In 1968, Paul Simon wrote these lyrics to “Old Friends”:

Can you imagine us years from today

Sharing a park bench quietly?

How terribly strange to be 70

He was 27 when the song came out. At 27, his idea of being 70 was to shuffle up to a park bench, hunker down for the rest of the day like birds in a nest, and slowly deteriorate like melting butter. Today, Simon is 81, still writing genius songs (his new album Seven Psalms was recently released), and still performing. What a difference 54 years makes.

I don’t mind a nice relaxing hour on a park bench, but so many of us who have participated in sports since we were children have no intention of giving it up just because we have arthritis, replaced joints, or bunions the size of bison. We may not be able to drive to the hoop, sprint across the soccer field, or knock a ball out of the park, but we can still enjoy the competition and social interaction that sports bring. So what if the cost is a few more Advils and bigger ice packs. So what if we have to be a medical MacGyver just to keep all the parts working.

Once you’ve entered the over-60 Red Zone, which I describe in My Body & Me: A Love/Hate Story, the key to staying fit is to refuse to see yourself as a park bench squatter. Yes, you can’t play sports with the same intensity as you did in your youth, but you can learn to adapt your skills and your expectations to minimize physical risk but maximize physical benefits and emotional enjoyment. You can walk-jog instead of full jog.

I was 66 when I participated in the reality competition show Splash in 2013. Basically, it was a diving competition among celebrities with 5-time Olympic gold medal winner Greg Louganis as our coach. I make no claims about being graceful, but I thoroughly enjoyed the challenge. We spent hours every day in the pool practicing. The workout was so intense that I actually started to see my abs again. We had been estranged for years.

I was 71 when I sort of danced on Dancing with the Stars in 2018. I looked a bit like Big Bird trying to perform Swan Lake. The point for me wasn’t to win—I knew there was very little chance of that—it was just to do it. To challenge myself to do something physical that I wasn’t good at. I had so much fun, met many nice people, and got a lot of healthy physical exercise. That’s the trifecta for us aging athletes.

It’s difficult for highly competitive athletes to adjust to aging, especially in sports with more physical contact. I have friends who still play basketball in their 70s. If they play with younger players in their 30s or 40s, they must adapt to avoid getting hurt. Instead of playing under the hoop where elbows are inadvertently (mostly) thrown, or it’s easy to step on someone’s foot and twist their ankle, they need to either find a group their own age or start shooting threes from the outside. An injury can sideline the aging player for weeks, months, or even permanently.

There’s also the reality that younger players do not want to be shown up by an older player, so they will act more aggressively toward them when they get the ball. Even the younger players on the older player’s team may not pass them the ball as much because (a) they don’t see you because your gray hair blinds them to your usefulness, or (b) they don’t want you outscoring them. The level of ability isn’t the issue; it’s just that—as in mainstream society—you’re becoming more invisible and less relevant to them.

Another aspect of competing with younger players is they will blame any of your mistakes on age. If you miss a shot or a player runs around you, it’s because you’re old. If they make the same type and number of mistakes, it has no meaning.

That’s one reason pickleball has grown so rapidly in the past few years. More than 36 million in the U.S. play pickleball, up from just 5 million in 2021. LeBron James, Tom Brady, and Kevin Durant have invested in professional pickleball leagues.

Pickleball is easy to learn, and most can enjoy playing it immediately. I learned how to play it right away, though I won’t be joining the pro circuit anytime soon. Some locations designate courts for different playing levels, so it’s very easy to find players at your level, moving up levels as your skill increases. This makes it an ideal sport for the aging athlete because they can choose the level of exercise appropriate to them. Plus, there are many senior pickleball groups that will fulfill the need to play and socialize.

Although many unfamiliar with the game think it’s only played by older people lamely meandering around the court, this clip gives you an idea of just how exciting and competitive it can be.

It doesn’t matter what your sport is. You just have to recognize that as long as you still get joy from playing, you need to continue seeing yourself as an athlete and not a bookend on a park bench.

This Week in Dumb Things Said by Politicians

Once again, this past week offered a bountiful buffet of buffoonery. Sadly, it’s not just a matter of saying something stupid, and we all laugh it off. These statements are often deliberate lies that can have a long-lasting detrimental effect on America.

There is a common theme among most of my stories today in that they are about the misuse of history. The attempt to corrupt history is especially troubling because it erases who we are and how we came here. The greatness of this country is its willingness to admit its past mistakes and learn from them. That is the process of maturation and the path to wisdom. Those refusing to acknowledge that are condemned to never achieve either maturation or wisdom. But we must remain vigilant in not letting them drag the rest of us down into the dark depths with them.

(Photo by Greenwood Cultural Center/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: The state official in charge of Oklahoma’s schools is facing calls for impeachment, after he said teachers should tell students that the Tulsa race massacre was not racially motivated. In a public forum on Thursday, Ryan Walters, Oklahoma’s state superintendent of public instruction, said teachers could cover the 1921 massacre, in which white Tulsans murdered an estimated 300 Black people, but teachers should not “say that the skin color determined it”. Walters is a pro-Trump Republican who was elected to oversee Oklahoma education in November. He has consistently indulged in rightwing talking points including “woke ideology” and has said critical race theory should not be taught in classrooms. Republicans have frequently conflated banning critical race theory with banning any discussion of racial history in classrooms.

MY TAKE: The main issue in this story isn’t the staggering stupidity of the person responsible for education in the entire state of Oklahoma, it’s that he’s merely echoing one of the main efforts of the Republican Party: The attempt to rewrite history in order to marginalize Black Americans and minimize atrocities committed against them. The ploy here is that if they can deny past racism, they can also deny current systemic racism.

Here’s a simple question for Walters: How did the violent mob identify those men, women, and children they beat and killed? How did they know whose homes to destroy? How did they choose the 6,000 people imprisoned afterward?

The professed reasoning behind the acid-washing of history is that Whites shouldn’t feel guilty about the sins of the past. However, history should induce guilt because guilt—the blend of conscience and compassion—is the learning emotion. That’s why guilt is the main teaching tool of parents and religion.

Guilt is the by-product of empathy. Schools don’t teach guilt; they teach history, and with that comes a mixture of guilt and empathy. You can tell someone what good and evil is, but they don’t truly understand it and embrace it unless they feel empathy for the victims of evil.

As a man, I feel guilt about how women have been treated. As a cisgender, I feel guilt about how the LGBTQ+ community is treated. As an American, I feel guilt about how Native Americans were treated. As a human being, I feel guilt at how humans mistreat and exploit each other. I don’t feel responsible for the misdeeds of the past. That guilt doesn’t make me feel bad about myself, but it does strengthen my resolve to not mistreat others. It reminds me of what atrocities we are able to commit and justify and ignore. It inspires me to be better. To adapt Gordon Gekko’s famous quote from Wall Street: Guilt is good.

Walker is not the issue here: he’s a single huckster trying to build a political career off fear and hate, and ignorance. But the fact that we have politicians like him across the country passing laws to rewrite history is what we need to be concerned about. When you change the facts of history, you change the lessons of history. Then, instead of a society progressing through passed-down information, each generation has to reinvent the wheel.

Once people admit that we are all capable of doing good and evil, history teaches us the fruits of doing good and the devastation of doing evil. That is how we fight to become our best selves. Right now, many Republicans are like the people in Invasion of the Bodysnatchers who must fight to stay awake because the moment they fall asleep, their pod duplicates take over, and they become an emotionless, non-empathetic hive mind. Maybe that’s why they are so against being “woke.”

Josh Hawley Caught Using Phony Quote to Push Religious Propaganda (The Daily Beast)

SUMMARY: Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) was called out Tuesday night for using a fake quote from founding father Patrick Henry that said America was founded “on the gospel of Jesus Christ.” To celebrate the Fourth of July, Hawley tweeted a quote—which he claimed was from Henry—stating that “this great nation was founded, not by religionists, but by Christians.” Henry did famously say “give me liberty or give me death,” but he never said what Hawley suggested. The conservative senator was quickly fact-checked via a Twitter Note, which said the quote was actually from a 1956 story in The Virginian about Henry—not from Henry, himself.

MY TAKE: By itself, this might be an amusing anecdote. However, the proliferation of right-wing politicians and organizations fabricating or misusing quotes is symptomatic of a larger issue. Their goal is to legitimize their politics by appealing to celebrity or virtue signal through biblical references. The problem for them is that, in getting it wrong, they signal their ignorance, deceit, and lack of critical thinking. They look like fools—but does anyone care?

Moms for Liberty recently quoted Hitler in their newsletter without providing any context. High school English classes teach the effectiveness of using quotes but also teach that a quote is useless without providing context that frames the quote. High school English also teaches the importance of doing the appropriate research before using quotes. Hawley not only used a false quote to promote his religious agenda, he took it from a segregationist newspaper. Is that his bathroom reading?

We all make mistakes. The test of character is how we react to those mistakes. Do we apologize and correct ourselves? Or, like the unrepentant student, just be petulant and self-righteous, blaming the teacher for discovering their errors? Hawley didn’t directly respond to people pointing out his error, but instead, tweeted this: “I’m told the libs are major triggered by the connection between the Bible and the American Founding.” This is like taking a math test, writing that 1+1=3, then complaining that the reason the teacher marked it wrong was because she hates the number 3 because it refers to the Holy Trinity, and she’s anti-Christian. How did this guy graduate middle school?

He’s not alone among GOP politicians trying to promote Christian nationalism by misusing biblical quotes (“Bad Religion: Why do Republican politicians keep getting Scripture wrong?”). Their strategy is to ignore the intent of the Founders and focus on some of their personal beliefs. Of course, that misses the whole point of the founding of the United States. These men, many of them Christians, deliberately did not mention God in the Constitution and specifically insisted in the First Amendment that Congress not pass any laws leading to the “establishment of religion.” The 1797 Treaty of Tripoli, meant to prevent Muslim pirates from attacking American ships, states: “As the government of the United States of America is not in any sense founded on the Christian Religion…”

If they want a Christian nation, then pass an amendment to the Constitution. Since they know that would never pass, they simply lie and proclaim to their faithful that the sky is falling. Their evidence certainly matches Chicken Little’s.

SUMMARY: George Santos, the Republican congressman whose résumé has been shown to be largely fabricated and who has pleaded not guilty to 13 counts of fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds, stoked outrage by comparing himself to the great civil rights campaigner Rosa Parks. “Rosa Parks didn’t sit in the back, and neither am I gonna sit in the back,” Santos told Mike Crispi Unafraid, a rightwing podcast.

MY TAKE: Santos is as meaningless as wishing both teams good luck in a competition. His days in the public eye are numbered, and even then those days will be filled with nothing more than ridicule. What’s notable here is the trend among politicians—for some reason, especially among Republicans—to try to reframe themselves as martyrs even though all the evidence points to them being criminals. It’s even more irksome when they appropriate another culture’s heroes to do it.

Just to say what everyone is thinking: The reason Santos is in no way anything like Parks is that she risked her freedom to address an injustice. Santos merely lied to the public and committed fraudulent acts in an effort to enrich himself.

But this kind of misunderstanding of history—a theme in today’s newsletter—extends to Trump being compared favorably to Jesus. Noting his indictment and arraignment during Holy Week, some of his followers were quick to deify Trump. Joseph McBride, a right-wing lawyer who represented Jan. 6 insurrectionists, tweeted: “President Trump will be arrested during Lent—a time of suffering and purification for the followers of Jesus Christ. As Christ was crucified, and then rose again on the 3rd day, so too will @realDonaldTrump.”

Among others to give Trump a full Jesus makeover were Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, TPUSA Faith founder Charlie Kirk, and Trump’s own attorney. Trump called his arrest an attack on Christians in an “emergency prayer call” with televangelist and longtime aide Paula White-Cain, disbarred and disgraced attorney Rudy Giuliani, and MAGA worship leader Sean Feucht. In Time magazine, Rev. Nathan Empsall compared Trump to Pontius Pilate, who ordered Christ’s crucifixion (“The Blasphemy of Comparing Trump to Jesus Christ”). Christ rejected political power for himself, and when his disciples pulled their swords to stop his arrest, Jesus told them, “All who take the sword will die by the sword.” As opposed to Trump, who shows footage of the Jan. 6 violence at his rallies. Pilate also forged a tight alliance with local religious leaders in order to keep the people in line.

Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t stop at comparing Trump to Christ; she also compared him to Nelson Mandela: “Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison.” Again, her cultural appropriation is born out of staggering ignorance of history. Mandela was arrested for his actions against a racist government. Trump supports systemic racism. Mandela spent 27 years in prison for his beliefs. Trump spent that amount of time on golf courses scheming how to overturn democracy.

It’s strange to see politicians compared to Black heroes who they would be the first to arrest if they’d been in power at the time.

Kareem’s Video Break

This is my first dive on the show Splash in 2013 when I was a spry 66 years old. As you will see, everything was fine—until I hit the water.

This Week in Elon Musk Craziness

SUMMARY: As Threads topped 100 million signups in less than a week, Elon Musk turned his attention to the size of Mark Zuckerberg’s penis. In short, the Twitter-tanking billionaire appeared to spend several hours in a phallic frame of mind on Sunday when responding to some Threads talk. “Zuck is a cuck,” Musk said in an initial tweet. A little over eight hours later, he returned with a penile proposition. “I propose a literal dick measuring contest,” Musk wrote.

MY TAKE: The Cambridge Dictionary defines “cuck” as “an insulting word for a weak man, used especially by people on the extreme right of politics to refer to men with politically liberal views…” I mention this because it establishes where Musk stands on the political spectrum.

I suspect this tweet is nothing more than Musk’s sad attempt at humor. The problem for him is that his sense of humor reflects that of a tween boy whose voice has just started to change and who thinks that just might be a whisker on his upper lip. It’s on par with the poop emojis he sends out in response to journalists’ questions. “Look, everyone,” he seems to say, “I talk about poop and dicks. Aren’t I cool?” Nothing says clueless and cool-less, middle-aged dad more.

Except for the concept of dick measuring. The symbolism is that size somehow reflects manly attributes of sexual and business prowess. If we think it through, Zuckerberg’s rapid success in the face of Twitter’s rapid decline is already the best measurement of business prowess. The fact that even Twitter’s own employees prefer Threads has left Musk feeling insecure (“Just Better’: Even Musk’s Own Twitter Employees Are Using Threads”).

Of course it’s silly. Or it would be if Musk wasn’t a powerful and influential man with 155 million Twitter followers and tweets affecting the impressionable youth who follow him.

SUMMARY: Self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has promised the company will uphold “core socialist values” in China following a price war in the country’s electric vehicle market, the Financial Times reported. Tesla was the only foreign carmaker to sign the joint letter pledge with 16 manufacturers at an auto industry conference in Shanghai on Thursday. “Failing to comply with ‘core socialist values’ has been frequently used by authorities to punish speeches that are critical of the Chinese government,” a senior China researcher with Human Rights Watch told the Times. Musk’s own social media platform, Twitter, is banned in the country, and he has been criticized for refraining from tweeting while visiting China. The seemingly at-odds commitment came after Tesla cut Model 3 and Model Y prices to compete with the growing domestic EV industry. In 2018, Musk revealed he was “actually a socialist” in a tweet, writing “true socialism seeks greatest good for all.” Tesla declined to comment to the Times on the pledge in China.

MY TAKE: I don’t care if Musk is or isn’t a socialist. Most conservative Americans don’t really know what socialism is or how it works. To them, it’s a gateway belief that ends in unholy communism. Oddly, the communist villains we’re warned against are Russia and China, countries that Trump and other GOP politicians are now supporting, even as these countries publicly admit they are actively meddling in our elections. But they’re meddling on behalf of Trump, so they don’t care if it’s a threat to democracy.

And now this. Musk seems like a hostage forced to read a statement praising his captors. Except he’s not a hostage, he’s a sell-out. He’s more like the blustering braggart caught smoking with his pals, whose mother takes him by the ear and drags him inside. On Twitter, he brags and poses and whines about freedom, but when his masters in China tell him what to say, he does what he’s told. No poop emojis for them.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Tracy Chapman: “Fast Car”

Tracy Chapman’s 1988 hit “Fast Car” is in the news these days because country singer Luke Combs recently covered the song to much praise and even greater sales. Others have covered the song, including Justin Bieber, Boyce Avenue, and Passenger, but Combs stays true to the tone of the original. Chapman’s version received three Grammy nominations and won one.

The song tells the story of a young poor girl who, after her mother ran off, takes care of her alcoholic father. She starts dating a young man whose fast car gives her the illusion of hope of breaking the cycle. Unfortunately, she realizes too late that her now-husband is the same as her father and that she is in the same situation as her mother once was.

The song is at once sobering, lyrical, and hopeful as she chooses to make her life better at the end. Her fierceness and grit stay with you—as it has for me since 1988.

Here’s Luke Combs version:

