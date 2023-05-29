My Body & Me: A Love/Hate Story

My body is an assassin. And his main target is me. He wants to kill me, but not all at once. He’s a sadistic sniper, hitting me here, allowing me to recover, then hitting me again in a different spot. He shot me with leukemia, prostate cancer, and Afib. He’s not done. He’s waiting out there somewhere, crouching in the bushes, controlling his breathing, line up his crosshairs on a fresh part of my body.

Oh, the betrayal. My body and I used to be best buds. We chummed around everywhere together, eating great food, playing basketball, enjoying romantic relationships. Sometimes we got hurt, but we healed fast and laughed it off. Together we felt like we could do anything, achieve greatness. And we did.

Now I sometimes feel about my body like I’m caring for a gruff hobbling parent, hauling him to appointment after appointment, while he shows no gratitude. Yet, he leans all his considerable weight on me as I schlep him around all day. It’s exhausting.

Still, I love the old curmudgeon. He may trip me when I’m not looking. May make me forget a book title or where I left my glasses. May be adding a laser scope to his rifle. But sometimes he forgets his sinister mission and comes out from the bushes to hang with old friends, play with grandchildren, and comfort others. He’s not all bad.

Our evolving relationship has actually done me more good than harm. I learned how to lean on others when I was ill. That is not a small accomplishment. Each clumsy potshot he’s taken has brought me closer to my friends and family. Plus, seeing dedicated doctors and nurses doing all they could to help me nurtured my faith in humanity. Faith in humanity is an endangered emotion these days, so I’m happy whenever I experience it anew.

Maybe my body isn’t an assassin. Maybe it’s still my best buddy. It’s just that now we have a different, more mature relationship, based on shared joys and shared struggles. In his song “Old Friends,” Paul Simon wrote about two old men sitting on a park bench: “Old friends, memory brushes the same years/Silently sharing the same fears.” Me and my body are those old friends. Maybe we do share the same fears about deterioration and death, but they’re a lot less scary facing them together.

And neither of us intends, as Dylan Thomas said, to “go gentle into that good night.”

SUMMARY: For nearly a decade, Texas Republicans largely looked the other way as Attorney General Ken Paxton's legal problems piled up. That abruptly changed this week. In revealing it had been secretly investigating Paxton since March — and then recommending his impeachment on Thursday — a Republican-led state House committee sought to hold Paxton accountable in a way the GOP has never come close to doing. It amounted to a political earthquake, and while it remains to be seen whether Paxton’s ouster will be the outcome, it represents a stunning act of self-policing. “We’re used to seeing partisans protect their own, and in this case, the Republicans have turned on the attorney general,” said Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston. “It’s really surprising.”

MY TURN: How evil must you be when even Texas Republicans, who have passed some of the most heinous legislation in the country, think you’ve gone too far? Paxton, the state’s top law enforcement official, who was indicted in 2015 on felony securities fraud charges, has been accused by former staff members of abusing his office and committing bribery, and of using $3.3 million in taxpayer money in his settlement with four whistleblowers. (Here are the 20 articles of impeachment from the Texas House. Makes for disturbing reading.)

Paxton knew impeachment was coming and tried to deflect by accusing House Speaker Dade Phelan of being drunk during a House session and calling for his resignation (“Texas AG Ken Paxton accused the state's House Speaker Dade Phelan of being intoxicated during a late night vote as Texas House panel investigates AG”). It didn’t work. Paxton has been impeached and temporarily removed from office pending the Senate hearing.

Predictably, Ted Cruz is supporting Paxton, saying, “No attorney general has battled the abuses of the Biden admin more ferociously—and more effectively—than has Paxton.” Even if that was true, that doesn’t address the crimes he committed or his abuse of office. That’s like defending Harvey Weinstein by saying, “No one made better movies with Matt Damon.” Trump is also threatening to attack anyone who votes to remove Paxton from office. After all, Paxton did sue several states to prevent the counting of electoral votes in an effort to subvert the election in favor of Trump. Nothing reveals Trump and Cruz’s character than publicly supporting a criminal and threatening anyone who holds him accountable. Worse, they know their own supporters won’t care that they do this.

It’s tempting to dismiss this all as just Texas’ problem. But the state has a lot of influence over other states and has a large block of electoral votes. Corruption at the top of the state can affect the rest of the country.

What’s the lesson? Despite years of credible accusations of corruption, as well as a terrible record as an AG, Texans re-elected Paxton in 2022 for a third term. This isn’t about party politics—it’s about a state continuing to elect horrible people who have openly shown contempt for the voters who elected them. The Lone Star State: Is that their Yelp rating?

Fake photo allegedly AI-generated.

SUMMARY: An image of black smoke billowing next to a bureaucratic-looking building spread across social media Monday morning, with the claim that it showed an explosion near the Pentagon. The posts sent a brief shiver through the stock market as they were quickly picked up by news outlets outside the U.S., before officials jumped in to clarify that no blast actually took place and the photo was a fake. Experts say the viral image had telltale signs of an AI-generated forgery, and its popularity underscores the everyday chaos these now increasingly sophisticated and easy-to-access programs can inflict.

MY TAKE: Despite having no verification of any bomb or smoke, news outlets spread the report, including RT, a Russian-backed media company with three million followers. Investment websites repeated the false claims, resulting in the S&P 500 briefly dropping 0.3%. That’s not much—this time.

I’m already disturbed that legitimate news sources that report facts aren’t enough to persuade many people not to elect corrupt or incompetent politicians (see article above on Texas AG Paxton). Now that we’ve had a demonstration of how quickly AI-generated fake news can affect the economy, even briefly, those wishing to harm the U.S. will be emboldened to do even more. The price of liberty is eternal vigilance, but that vigilance isn’t just building a military. It’s also a commitment to being well informed in order to make intelligent decisions about the country. When we’re under attack from political lies and dis-information, the only defense is critical thinking.

Remember what it was like to be this excited about anything..

SUMMARY: …Just 29% of Americans say they have a great deal of confidence in scientists to act in the best interests of the public, according to Pew Research. In a reflection of how politicised science, including medicine, has become Democrats are three times as likely as Republicans to trust scientists. [Chemist Christopher Reddy] an explanation some scientists might not like. They are part of the problem. In his new book, Science Communication in a Crisis: An Insider’s Guide, the chemist challenges scientists to learn how to explain what they know to the public, particularly around environmental disasters and medical emergencies, at a time when the spread of misinformation is turbocharged.

MY TAKE: Americans love to hate scientists. There is certainly plenty of reason to be skeptical since the history of medical treatments is filled with cringy quackery. Sometimes scientists get it wrong—very wrong. Yet, almost everything you touched or saw today is the result of science’s painstaking efforts. LeBron James doesn’t sink every basket, but we still have faith he’ll score plenty.

Climate crisis. Environmental disasters. Running out of fossil fuels. Drought. Pandemic. Despite our professed mistrust of science, we keep expecting scientists to solve our problems and are cranky when they take too long. “They can put a man on the moon but they can’t cure the common cold!” we scoff. While we’re busy expecting them to save us from our own bad behavior, we smugly treat them like the problems we created are their fault.

We especially don’t like scientists when they tell us things we don’t want to hear: climate change is here, vaccinations will help against COVID, sugar is bad for you, gas stoves leak dangerous chemicals. Any information that challenges us to change our behavior is rejected as fake science and we attack the messengers.

Our media characterization of scientists—and smart people in general—as out-of-touch nerds is designed to make us feel better about our own insecurities in not knowing as much. Sure, they can solve mathematical equations, we say, but do they know all the lyrics to Taylor Swift’s “Snow on the Beach”? Or how to make a bong out of a gourd?

Jeff Goldblum as scientist Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park explains the issue when he says, “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.” Right now, with AI, they are stopping to ask whether they should—and are begging Congress for oversight.

What many people don’t seem to understand—or don’t want to understand—is that it’s not so much the scientists they don’t trust, but the business people who exploit those discoveries for vast profits and the politicians who protect the interests of those business people by shielding them from necessary regulation. Scientists are mostly employees of businesses, hired to do specific tasks. It’s the people who pay them we need to be wary of.

SUMMARY: A group of a free-speech organizations, parents, authors, and the publisher Penguin Random House on Wednesday sued school leaders in Escambia County claiming that they have been too harsh in removing and restricting books from public school libraries. The federal lawsuit, filed in Pensacola, targets how the West Florida school district is carrying out policies crafted by Republican lawmakers and the DeSantis administration — specifically how parents and others can raise objections about potentially inappropriate books. In the challenge, the group argues that school officials are disproportionally targeting books surrounding race and gender identity, violating First Amendment rights tied to viewpoint discrimination. “Today, Escambia County seeks to bar books critics view as too ‘woke.’ In the 1970s, schools sought to bar Slaughterhouse-Five and books edited by Langston Hughes,” attorneys representing the group wrote in the lawsuit. “Tomorrow, it could be books about Christianity, the country’s founders, or war heroes. All of these removals run afoul of the First Amendment, which is rightly disinterested in the cause du jour.”

MY TAKE: I admit it, reading this article brought me joy. I love to see organizations fighting back against the arrogant legislators who believe they can dictate what culture should be based on their own ignorance. Ambivalence in the midst of all the restrictive laws being passed makes one complicit to the act.

Ron DeSantis probably doesn’t care whether this law or any of the other repressive laws he’s supported hold up in court. By the time they are decided, he hopes to be in the White House. He’s like a renter trashing the house he’s renting because he’ll be gone by the time the owners discover the clogged toilet and the pee-stained carpeting.

This Week in Stupid Stuff Famous People Say

SUMMARY: The youngest child of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fired back at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Monday after the conservative lawmaker invoked MLK in an attempt to condemn the NAACP’s “travel advisory” for Black Americans. On Sunday, the NAACP warned tourists visiting Florida about the state’s anti-diversity initiatives, calling Florida “hostile to Black Americans” after a recent slew of new laws. Of course, Cruz called the NAACP’s warning “bizarre” and “utterly dishonest.” Then, he implied that the NAACP of the 1950s and ‘60s was not the same organization that it is today, claimed MLK would be “ashamed” of what it’s become. King’s daughter, activist and lawyer Bernice King, swiftly shut Cruz down, responding, “What my father would be deeply concerned about is the harmful, discriminatory legislation in Florida.”

MY TAKE: It seems like a week doesn’t go by in which Ted Cruz doesn’t say something eye-poppingly wrong. In this case, he’s repeating a popular trope among conservatives that Dr. King would not have approved of the current behavior of Black activists. It’s a bit of a hoot to hear Cruz, who is part of the Texas campaign to repress the Black vote, interpret Dr. King’s thoughts. Rather than ashamed, Dr. King might have wondered if the NAACP had gone far enough. Remember, Dr. King didn’t just talk about civil rights, he put his life on the line by marching into the belly of the beast to bring about social justice. What has Cruz ever done in a crisis? Flown to Cancun.

SUMMARY: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA., said on Thursday that she feels "threatened" by Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., following a widely publicized argument they had outside the Capitol on Wednesday, The Hill reports. Greene at a Thursday news conference said that she is "very concerned" about the "history of aggression" she claimed Bowman has toward her and other members of Congress. She described her perspective of the altercation, saying that Bowman approached her "yelling, shouting, raising his voice," which led to the argument. "He has aggressive — his physical mannerisms are aggressive," she said, adding, "I think there's a lot of concern about Jamaal Bowman, and I am concerned about it. I feel threatened by him."

MY TAKE: This requires some breaking down. First, when you watch the video, you see Bowman and Greene outside, in public, both with raised voices. I’m not sure why Bowman is engaging with her at all given there’s no up side. It’s like talking to a wad of chewing gum. She is incapable of logical discourse, as is demonstrated by her suddenly abandoning arguing to chant, “Impeach Biden,” which is unrelated to their George Santos discussion. So, this seems like a manufactured publicity moment for both of them.

Second, Green then attempts to characterize Bowman as intimidating and threatening, a very common racist cliche. He’s a Black man disagreeing with her and she felt in danger, despite being surrounded by cameras and people.

Third, she states, “I think there's a lot of concern about Jamaal Bowman” and he has a “history of aggression” in an effort to create a bandwagon effect in which she suggests other people are afraid of Bowman. She offers no evidence to support her claim. To her, sustained verbal disagreement seems to be aggressive, which might carry more weight if she wasn’t famous for such behavior, including being shut down by her own party after her outburst during a committee hearing in which she shouted accusations against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the migrant situation at the southern U.S. border, then accused accused Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) of having a “sexual relationship with a Chinese spy” without evidence (“Top Republican Plans To Speak With Marjorie Taylor Greene After She Was Silenced On Panel”).

Fourth, Greene’s claim that being called a white supremacist is the same as being called the n-word. The n-word is a derogatory word aimed to degrade someone based on their ethnicity, which they were born into. White supremacist is a term to describe a political philosophy that one has chosen. Greene and Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-AZ) addressed the America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC) organized by Nicholas Fuentes, an admitted white-nationalist activist, where participants chanted support for Putin. Even Mitch McConnell responded to their attending by saying there is no place in the Republican Party for “white supremacists or anti-Semitism.”

Yet, she’s still there. So, I guess there is a place. In Congress.

What I’m Watching: Movies

You Hurt My Feelings

How refreshing to watch such a witty, funny, charming, and insightful movie about, well, being an adult. The premise is clever and completely relatable: Writer Beth (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) overhears her therapist husband tell his friend that he doesn’t really like the novel Beth has just completed. This causes a chain-reaction of all the characters questioning their career choices and how much honesty relationships can endure. We all know Louis-Dreyfus is a wonderful actor, but here she transcends wonderful into something much more compelling and revealing. This may be the best film of the year so far.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

ARTEMIS: “Empress Afternoon”

When you’re in the mood for some deep-water jazz, you can’t do better than ARTEMIS (yeah, their name is all in caps). Their second album, In Real Time, was just released this month and the eight songs on it are sublime. Since their debut in 2017, they have won numerous accolades, including JazzTimes Reader’s Poll Best New Artist and Jazz Journalists Association’s Mid-Size Ensemble of the Year.

I chose this video because there’s something thrilling about watching these masters perform, seeing them tease each note into existence while interacting with each other. It’s a musical conversation filled with passion and joy.

You know how this works. I write, you read, you comment. I love our relationship.