What a terrific guy Kanter Freedom is. We need more citizens like him.
I don't follow golf, but I've heard a number of stories over the years about Mr. Elder's dignity and grace under pressure.
I guess two out of three isn't bad.
Thank you. Props to Enes Kanter Freedom for his courage and willingness to speak the truth. And Lee Elder. Great golfer. How awful it must have been for him to go through the racism and exclusionary practices of the day. And as far as goats go, his last 2 incidents proved he isn't one.
