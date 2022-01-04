Kareem Calls the Shots on the Sports This Week 1.4.22
Kareem’s Video Sports Commentary for January 4, 2022
Hello Substack Sports Fans. This week I want to talk about plans to shorten the NBA season from 82 to 78 games, a special holiday gift that Jets quarterback Zach Wilson gave to a fan, and the North Carolina Courage women’s soccer team’s apology for signing a player who refused to wear a Pride month jersey.
