Kareem Calls The Shots on Sports 2.9.22

Sports Team Have the Responsibility to Reflect the Values that Reflect America Video Length: 2:19 Minutes

Comment2Share

This is a reader-supported newsletter. Both free and paid subscriptions are available. The best way to join the community and support my work is by taking out a paid subscription.

In other words, if you liked reading this, get a paid subscription so I can keep doing it.

Comment2ShareShare