Kareem Calls the Shots on the Sports This Week 12.22.21
Kareem’s Video Sports Commentary for Dec. 22, 2021
Hello Substack Sports Fans. This week I want to comment on a couple coaches who don’t quite understand how to inspire players, a player who should win the Sportsmanship Award of the Week, and a startling report that came out this week that could change football in this country forever.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.