On 9/11 I’d like to remember those we lost, but I also want to celebrate the resilience of America. Even though Americans bicker like any other family at a Thanksgiving table, we also share values about freedom, justice, and fair play.
So, here’s what I’d like to hear from you: What are your favorite movies that capture the American spirit?
