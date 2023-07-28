The Price of Liberty is Eternal Vigilance—Through Critical Thinking

Not many people realize that the Statue of Liberty has broken chains at her feet. Originally, the chains were going to be placed in her hand, but the tablet eventually replaced that idea. When the Statue’s unveiling celebration took place on October 28, 1886, women’s groups protested the self-congratulatory nature of the day, given that women were not allowed to vote. Making matters worse, of the 2,500 guests, only two women were allowed to be present. Wives and other women watched from a nearby boat. The symbol of freedom is a woman, but the actual women were not free.

The Statue is the result of Édouard de Laboulaye, a French political activist and French sculptor Auguste Bartholdi. They both wanted to promote abolitionist ideals, so the chains were meant to show true liberty cannot be achieved when enslaving others.

Chains are symbols. Yes, they have been literal in the past, but today those chains are metaphoric. We still enslave when we take away or suppress rights, such as women’s rights over their own bodies, voters’ rights to equal access to vote, and a system of education that teaches children how to think critically so they can make independent choices. Give them facts, give them conflicting ideas, and give them the skills to determine the truth. The inability to think logically is a form of bondage. The refusal to think logically is proof of already being bound.

Think about that as you read today’s articles about attempts to lie, distort, and manipulate that would make Lady Liberty weep in shame.

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: A report by the Tampa Bay Times has exposed just how flawed Florida’s new education policy about teaching slavery—that it somehow may have benefited some Black people—really is, with nearly half of the examples provided by the state having never been enslaved at all. The Times reports that the state listed 16 names when pressed to provide proof of how slavery may have benefitted Black people, but the examples were shoddy at best. A museum dedicated to Lewis Latimer, a man touted by Florida education officials as an example, says he was born to free, self-liberated parents in 1848 before he went on to be an inventor that worked on the development of the telephone. The Museum of the American Revolution described James Forten, another example cited by the state, as a Black entrepreneur born to free parents. Henry Blair, Paul Cuffe and John Chavis were other examples provided by Florida, despite them being born free.

MY TAKE: The original story I wrote about last week was bad enough, but this new information that the examples used to prove their illogical and racist point reveals how contemptuous of education the Florida Board of Education is.

This seems like a good time to dissect just why the Republican national campaign chose to ignore and even rewrite history is detrimental to basic critical thinking skills in schools. Moms for Liberty and GOP politicians have justified changing curriculum and even firing teachers under the dubious argument that “Woke lessons make White students feel guilty.”

Any critical thinking teacher would point out that that sentence is not an argument but a statement of fact. Some children reportedly have said they feel guilty after learning about America’s racist past and the effects on current society. I’ll come back to that in a moment.

To turn that statement into an argument, they have to first define the vague words “woke lessons.” They actually mean to say, “Lessons about the Tulsa and Rosewood massacres, the horrors of slavery, the injustice of lynchings, murders of civil rights activists, voter suppression, and how those examples of systemic racism still survive to negatively affect Blacks today can make White students feel guilty.”

Now that we have defined “woke lessons” more specifically, to make it an argument, the arguer must not just state that “White students feel guilty” but tell us that doing so is a bad thing. They’d have to add something like “Lessons about the Tulsa and Rosewood massacres, the horrors of slavery, the injustice of lynchings, murders of civil rights activists, voter suppression, and how those examples of systemic racism still survive to negatively affect Blacks today can make White students feel guilty which has a devastating effect on their self-worth.”

That is an argument, which the Florida Board of Education would know if they actually understood how basic essay writing works. You need a clear thesis.

The next step, of course, would be to offer evidence that supports the argument. They’d have to prove (1) that a significant number of White students experienced guilt and (2) this guilt caused significant damage to those students. (I know “significant” is also vague, but this is an article, not a doctoral thesis.)

I couldn’t find any polls or studies that determined how many White students complained of guilt. There is only anecdotal evidence (the worst form of evidence) of parents saying their child felt guilt (or shame). That raises three problems: the number of students complaining so far is small, we can’t be sure they actually felt guilt (because we only have the parents’ word), and that the level of guilt they did feel, if any, caused any damage. For example, feeling guilty can develop empathy, which leads to less conflict and animosity among people. That’s demonstrably a good thing. Studies are available to prove this (“The Surprising Emotion That Can Make You A Better Person”). According to one expert, “Guilt is likely to steer us in a corrective direction if it's well placed.”

So, those pushing censorship and misinformation in the classroom offer no clear argument and no evidence of damage, yet continue to dismantle public education from kindergarten through college based on a faulty premise.

Here’s another disturbing fact that makes their behavior worse: 80% of parents in the U.S. are satisfied with their children’s education (“Politicians and pundits say parents are furious with schools. Polls say otherwise.”). This percentage that has held steady throughout the past several years, even through COVID. How is it, then, that a tiny minority is able to hijack so many other kids’ education?

Conservatives cite another number to make their point: This same Gallup poll revealed that only 42% of American adults are happy with the country’s public schools, a percentage that has decreased several points since 2019. But that figure includes all adults, not just parents, and it doesn’t indicate the reasons for discontent. Conservatives want to imply that the dissatisfaction is because of woke lessons. But it could be the opposite. I’m currently unhappy about children’s education in this country because of all the GOP laws dumbing-down lessons and the realization that the officials in charge (in Florida and Oklahoma, for example) are irrational parasites feeding off the school systems.

People make mistakes. The next step after a mistake has been revealed is to acknowledge and correct it, not stubbornly embrace it as truth. To not correct a mistake emphasizes that, to them, promoting the lie is more important than teaching the truth. This is why DeSantis has defended his school board’s mistakes while at the same time distancing himself from their actions (“Ron DeSantis Defends New Florida Curriculum to Teach Slavery’s ‘Benefit,’ Says ‘Scholars’ Are Behind It”).

When told about the errors, DeSantis said he had nothing to do with the policy (which is clearly a lie since the Florida Board of Education was obviously instituting policies he personally applied in other schools). Then he added that “scholars” put together the standards, which he said were “rooted in whatever is factual.” DeSantis was trying to wrap himself in the Cloak of Invisibility but instead slipped on the Hoodie of Absurdity. Calling them “scholars” doesn’t hold up when they’ve made such egregious factual errors that resulted in even worse conclusions. So, not really “scholars” and not rooted in the “factual.”

Another failing grade for DeSantis—and for all the parents fighting for their children to have a diluted education that harms their futures.

This Week in Lying Liars and Their Dangerous Lies

Giuliani Concedes He Made False Statements About Georgia Election Workers (The New York Times)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Rudolph W. Giuliani has conceded that while acting as a lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump, he made false statements by asserting that two Georgia election workers had mishandled ballots while counting votes in Atlanta during the 2020 election. …The suit accused Mr. Giuliani and others of promoting a video that purported to show Ms. Freeman and Ms. Moss — who are mother and daughter — of manipulating ballots while working at the State Farm Arena for the Fulton County Board of Elections. In a two-page declaration, Mr. Giuliani acknowledged that he had in fact made the statements about Ms. Freeman and Ms. Moss that led to the filing of the suit and that the remarks “carry meaning that is defamatory per se.” He also admitted that his statements were “actionable” and “false” and that he no longer disputed the “factual elements of liability” the election workers had raised in their suit. But Mr. Giuliani, insisting that he still had “legal defenses” in the case, said that he continued to believe his accusations about Ms. Freeman and Ms. Moss were “constitutionally protected” under the First Amendment. He also refused to acknowledge that his statements had caused the women any damage — a key element required to collect a judgment in a defamation case.

MY TAKE: Rudy Giuliani has fallen so far from grace that he resides somewhere in the Earth’s core. He accused a mother and daughter of mishandling ballots and admitted he defamed them. But he claims his lies are protected by free speech and that he really didn’t harm the women he made national targets to those who believed the election lies.

Why does that matter? Because 61% of Republicans still believe that the 2020 election was stolen, and almost a third of Americans in general agree. Yet, no evidence has been presented that any consequential irregularities took place—except in the cases of Republicans who lied (“Trump's lawyers keep getting in trouble with judges. Here are the 17 sanctioned so far."“) or illegally tried to cheat (“16 Michigan residents face felony charges for fake electors scheme after 2020 election”).

I want to tie this back to the previous article about GOP attempts to undermine public education by distorting history and denying critical thinking. This is the result: People who believe falsehoods, who are easily misinformed, and who vote according to opinions not supported by any evidence. I don’t know how they can claim to be rational beings in the face of such irrational behavior.

Kareem’s Video Break

This playful squirrel brings a new twist to “I got next.” I love the sheer joy the squirrel shows for just playing with no agenda but to have fun—a lesson to be learned.

Kareem’s Logic Quiz of the Week

In the following article, Jim Jordan earns yet another dunce cap for yet another public display of a familiar logical fallacy. See if you can spot it. To help, I’ve bolded a quote in the Summary that is the fallacy. In My Take, I explain what the fallacy is, so figure it out before reading that section.

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) amplified a conspiracy theory peddled by anti-vaccine conspiracist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday, claiming the longshot Democratic presidential candidate was “just pointing out facts” when he tied baseball legend Hank Aaron’s death to the COVID-19 vaccine. During yet another one of Jordan’s hearings on the “weaponization” of the federal government, the Ohio Republican defended the bogus claim while complaining that Kennedy’s Jan. 2021 tweet was flagged as “misinformation” by the White House. “Misinformation is when you don’t have the facts right,” Jordan exclaimed. “But when you look at Mr. Kennedy’s tweet, there was nothing in there that was factually inaccurate. Hank Aaron, real person, great American, passed away after he got the vaccine. Pointing out, just pointing out facts.” At the time of the Hall of Famer’s death, Kennedy said it was “part of a wave of suspicious deaths among elderly closely following administration of COVID vaccines,” adding that the Atlanta Braves legend had “received the Moderna vaccine on Jan. 5 to inspire other Black Americans to get the vaccine.” Despite Jordan’s claims that Kennedy was merely “pointing out facts,” his suggestion that Aaron died from the vaccine has been disproven over and over again. In fact, the medical examiner’s office that examined Aaron’s body said the 86-year-old died of natural causes.

MY TAKE: Elected members of Congress take an oath: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same…” So, when I see Jim Jordan’s court jester antics—including his threats to the FBI, attempts to intimidate Stanford University for its study of Trump’s lies, his fetish for Hunter Biden, and much more—I can’t believe the man is still in office. How is it that the people of Ohio have not en masse demanded he leave D.C.?

He’s the GOP’s nattering nabob of negativism, the trained skunk they release into rival stores to chase customers away. In this case, he’s made the classic logical fallacy of Faulty Cause and Effect. Hank Aaron got a Moderna vaccine and died 17 days later. Kennedy and Jordan clearly want everyone to believe they are related, even though there is no evidence they are. In fact, all the medical evidence concludes there is no link (“Hank Aaron’s Death Attributed to Natural Causes”). In those 17 days, what if Aaron watched a baseball game on TV? Did baseball kill him? Or television? Or the fact that he was 86.

What makes these two conmen not just political hucksters but actually evil is that Hank Aaron was trying to help the Black community survive COVID at a time when they were getting sick and dying at a much higher rate than Whites, in part because of vaccine hesitancy. He didn’t have to take an oath to do the right thing, he just did it. But these two rich, entitled men (Jordan’s worth is $21 million; Kennedy is worth $60 million) who can afford the best medical care are tarnishing Hank Aaron’s legacy and endangering the Black community.

SUMMARY: Elon Musk responded to an article about the cardiac arrest of Bronny James on Tuesday by irresponsibly invoking COVID vaccines. “We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing,” Musk wrote, adding: “Myocarditis is a known side-effect” of the COVID shot. A fact-check through the platform’s Community Notes feature soon appeared alongside Musk’s tweet noting that the risk of myocarditis, a rare condition characterized by inflammation of heart muscle, is much higher for patients after a COVID infection rather than after a COVID vaccine. Without explanation, the fact-checking post was deleted from Musk’s tweet, which as of Wednesday still remains on his newly rebranded X platform without any kind of qualification. It’s not clear if Bronny James—LeBron James’ son—suffers myocarditis. He reportedly collapsed during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California on Monday.

MY TAKE: Not that we needed any more proof that Musk is dedicated to destroying any credibility left for Twitter—or his own intellectual reputation. First, there was no information released that Bronny James had myocarditis. None. Cardiac arrest among young people can be caused when the heart muscle becomes too thick (hypertrophic cardiomyopathy), or by “Long QT syndrome,” or by “Brugada syndrome.” Musk didn’t even consider those causes. Also of interest, 40% of sudden cardiac deaths in young people are never determined, even after an autopsy.

While myocarditis is a rare side effect of the COVID vaccine, COVID itself causes myocarditis twice as often as the vaccine, which makes the vaccine much safer than getting the virus.

Yet, Musk decided to speculate about a cause that fits his nonsensical political agenda, which seems to be, “I’m so rich I can say anything and never suffer any consequences.” Then when his own company flags his post as being misleading, he has that information removed. Facts are such an inconvenience when he’s trying to make an illogical point. And what happened to his insistence on totally free speech (unless you disagree or show evidence he’s wrong)?

The odd thing here is that Musk relies on scientists to build his cars and space rockets. When they say that all data shows they need to do certain things for the car to run or the rocket to fly, does he step in and say, “Screw the data and research? I have an opinion that is unsupported by anything. That’s what we’re doing.” Nope. But when it comes to his opinions about social issues, he dismisses the work of the same scientists he relies on to make his businesses successful.

The GOP and the NRA want to stop gun violence research. California is a target (The Los Angeles Times)

SUMMARY: Last summer, the California Department of Justice accidentally published the personal information of roughly 192,000 firearm owners to the open internet. Gun owners protested; Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta apologized and launched an investigation. But perhaps the most surprising aspect of the leak is that the data existed in the first place. California is the epicenter of American gun violence research, largely because it maintains an extensive repository of firearms data and, unlike other states, has historically made much of the data available to scientists studying the root causes of gun deaths. A lawsuit brought by gun-rights activists now threatens that longstanding data infrastructure. And although the federal government began funding gun-violence research again in 2019, following a two-decades-long drought, that funding is under threat from House Republicans, who have vowed to kill it. Scientists have only begun to understand the factors that put Americans at risk of firearm injury. The double blow of ending federal funding and cutting off researchers’ access to California’s data could set the field back years. Researchers would have to scrape by on grants from private entities and limited state funding. Academics might move away from the work, said Garen Wintemute, who directs a gun violence research center at UC Davis. The number of studies on guns would decline. Scientists’ understanding of the violence that kills tens of thousands of Americans each year would stagnate.

MY TAKE: The U.S. has had over 400 mass shootings in 2023. According to CNN, “Nearly 1 in 5 US adults has had a family member killed by a gun, including homicides and suicides, according to a 2023 survey from KFF (formerly known as the Kaiser Family Foundation). About the same proportion of adults have been personally threatened with a gun, and about 1 in 6 adults has witnessed an injury from a shooting, the [Gun Violence Archive] survey found.”

What has the GOP done in response? Extended gun rights in 26 states to make it easier to conceal or open carry a gun (“A Majority of U.S. States Now Have Permitless Carry”). And now they’re trying to crush research into gun violence. Why bother with facts when you’ve got sentimental songs about getting your granddad’s gun to mete out personal justice?

Oh, yeah, Republicans also offered “thoughts and prayers” for the victims. Thanks to their policies, there will be a lot more thoughts and prayers forthcoming.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Van Morrison: “Moondance”

After the commercial failure of his first album Astral Weeks, Morrison wrote and produced the album Moondance, which incorporated rock, jazz, pop, and Irish folk. The album has so many iconic songs that it was a challenge to select just one. “And It Stoned Me,” “Into the Mystic,” and “Crazy Love” were all contenders. In the end, I went with “Moondance” because of his commitment to singing this celebration of love in a jazz style that was a great risk in 1970 when he recorded it.

I prefer to post live performances, but the sound quality on all of them was not as sharp and crisp as the version I’m presenting. The song is such a beloved classic that I want you to hear why it has been so popular for 50 years. When the song starts, and you hear that insistent bass and jaunty piano harmonizing, you just can’t stop your head from bopping along. Then Morrison’s voice slides in, and the sun has come out from behind a cloud.

“Moondance.” Logic quiz. Squirrel playing basketball. And all the news that’s fit to be outraged about. That’s my part. This is yours:

