I was going to start by writing: This is a bad week to be Black in America. Then I realized: Is there a good week to be Black in America? That statement will certainly raise the hackles of some conservatives who have never experienced the fear and frustration that accompanies daily systemic racism. In fact, 47% of White Americans don’t believe systemic racism exists in America. But more than 80% of Blacks believe it does, as do more than 70% of Asian American and Pacific Islanders and nearly 70% of Hispanics.

More Americans believe that dreams can foretell the future and that rooms can be haunted by spirits than believe in systemic racism. There is no scientific evidence for the first two, but tons of evidence for the latter: “25 simple charts to show friends and family who aren't convinced racism is still a problem in America”; “The systemic racism black Americans face, explained in 9 charts”; “Studies find evidence of systemic racial discrimination across multiple domains in the United States.” The results of systemic racism include shorter life expectancy, fewer job opportunities, worse public education, worse medical care, voter suppression, and so forth. The only thing we get more of is police harassment. They may not like those facts, but that doesn’t make them any less facts.

What’s more disturbing than that 47% refusing to acknowledge the evidence is that such stubborn ignorance has emboldened GOP lawmakers to stop trying to disguise their active racism and just be open about it. Their philosophy: No one will notice because no one cares. (They define Black people as “No one.”)

Read on and ask yourself if this is the America we deserve.

SUMMARY: Alabama Republicans on Friday defied a U.S. Supreme Court order by passing a new congressional map that includes only one majority-Black district. The GOP-controlled Legislature had called a special session to redraw an earlier map after the Supreme Court reaffirmed a federal court order to include two districts where Black voters make up voting-age majorities, “or something quite close to it.” But on Friday, state Republicans approved a new map with just one majority-Black seat and a second district that is approximately 40% Black. …Democrats slammed the map and its drafters, arguing that legislators ignored a court order and that the map continued the racist history of voter suppression.

MY TAKE: If you’re going to be a Republican these days, it’s crucial that you have removed any capacity for guilt or shame. Many people who act so openly racist might be ashamed that they had to resort to this illegal and immoral behavior to win elections because they were afraid they might not be able to win legitimately. Sure, it’s anti-American and anti-democracy. But the goal here is to suppress Black voters because they tend to vote Democratic. It’s as simple as a mugging.

Maybe it puzzles the rank and file Republican voters how their party can champion law and order while defying the U.S. Supreme Court. Maybe they wonder how they can continue to claim they are not racists (“We’re the party of Lincoln!”) while targeting Black voters in an effort to silence their voices at the voting booth. Maybe having drag shows and letting women have control over their own bodies isn’t worse than promoting racism, undermining democracy, and nominating a convicted sex offender with many criminal charges still pending.

Maybe Republicans can do better.

This Week in Florida’s Further Decline into the U.S.’s Worst State

SUMMARY: Florida’s public schools will now teach students that some Black people benefited from slavery because it taught them useful skills, part of new African American history standards approved Wednesday that were blasted by a state teachers' union as a “step backward.” The Florida State Board of Education’s new standards includes controversial language about how “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit,” according to a 216-page document about the state’s 2023 standards in social studies, posted by the Florida Department of Education. Other language that has drawn the ire of some educators and education advocates includes teaching about how Black people were also perpetrators of violence during race massacres. That language says, “Instruction includes acts of violence perpetrated against and by African Americans but is not limited to 1906 Atlanta Race Riot, 1919 Washington, D.C. Race Riot, 1920 Ocoee Massacre, 1921 Tulsa Massacre and the 1923 Rosewood Massacre.” The Florida Education Association, a statewide teachers’ union representing about 150,000 teachers, called the new standards “a disservice to Florida’s students and are a big step backward for a state that has required teaching African American history since 1994.”

MY TAKE: I love history. I read lots of history books. I’ve written several history books. When a reporter once asked me what I would have done had I not become a basketball player, without hesitation, I replied I’d have become a history teacher. That’s why seeing what DeSantis is doing to education in Florida is so painful. It drags the children of Florida backward while their parents allow it to happen.

I’m especially disgusted with the Florida Department of Education and the bootlickers there who released this statement defending what they know is a dangerous and detrimental curriculum: “We proudly stand behind these African American History Standards. The intent of this particular benchmark clarification is to show that some slaves developed highly specialized trades from which they benefitted. This is factual and well documented.”

Facts require context to be understood. That’s the job of teachers. If a man is falsely imprisoned for life but gets out after 30 years, the main takeaway isn’t that he learned a marketable skill but that he had his life stolen from him. Had he not been enslaved under a system that beat, tortured, raped, and murdered, he might have something more valuable than a skill. Had enslavers not routinely sold off spouses and children, thereby destroying families, he might have lived a happy and free life. Somehow, learning how to make shoes doesn’t compensate for that.

If all that doesn’t expose Florida’s campaign to legitimize racism, DeSantis’ obsession with White children not experiencing guilt excludes the feelings of Black children who will definitely feel marginalized and humiliated in the classroom as teachers explain that slavery wasn’t such a bad thing. Seems like a form of child abuse.

DeSantis’ war on education has another cost (“Florida school districts try to hire teachers amid 'worst shortage in history'“). The Florida Education Association says there were 5,294 teacher vacancies in January 2023. In 2019, that number was 2,219. While COVID impacted that number, even more impactful is an educational system that has contempt for education.

The underlying question is why does DeSantis hate the truth so much. And what does that say about him as a leader? Well, I guess we already know the answers.

SUMMARY: The conservative backlash against Bud Light still isn’t over, as self-described “anti-woke” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday explained on Fox News how he’s open to having legal action be taken against its parent company. DeSantis’ appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime coincided with a letter written by the 2024 presidential candidate, obtained by CNN, that suggests AB InBev “breached legal duties owed to its shareholders” by becoming involved with “radical social ideologies.” Bud Light used transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney to help market its product, after which sales dropped thanks in part to musician Kid Rock and others leading calls for a boycott. According to DeSantis, the losses that Florida’s pension fund saw after the partnership may be actionable.

MY TAKE: DeSantis’ slide down the 50-foot razor blade that is the polls shows him trailing Trump the way a snail trails a rabbit. (He’s even 20 points behind Trump in Florida!) Desperation hasn’t made him any smarter because he’s chosen to continue to stress his anti-woke agenda to such absurdity that voters have to wonder about his sanity. Every day he goes to the Banana Republic store and asks to buy bananas, and every day they tell him they don’t sell bananas. Yet, tomorrow, he will be standing outside their door at opening, hoping to buy bananas.

Let’s break down his “reasoning”:

His explanation about fiduciary responsibility would carry a lot more weight if he weren’t busy spending Florida taxpayers’ money shipping migrants in Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, MA. Also, he’s risked billions of dollars by going to war with Disney because they didn’t agree with his “Don’t Say Gay” policies in schools (“Bob Iger warns Florida governor Ron DeSantis his feud with Disney may cost the state up to $17 billion”).

In a despicable act of commercial cowardice, Bud Light disavowed any knowledge of Dylan Mulvaney as if she were a failed Mission: Impossible operative. And they sidelined the executives who came up with the idea of asking Mulvaney to promote their beer. Asking Mulvaney to reach out to a wider audience that might purchase Bud Light seems like the height of fiduciary responsibility. It would be hard to predict that any Americans capable of rational thought would be offended to such an extreme extent. There is no point in DeSantis going after Bud Light except to grab more headlines as the Thanos of anti-wokeness.

See you tomorrow outside the Banana Republic, Ron.

Kareem’s Video Break

A short one today, but so adorable that I just had to share it with you. Apparently, this well-dressed dog does not like to eat alone, insisting his besties share in the bounty, even if they are stuffed animals.

Is there any similarity to that enthusiastic dog and me bringing my Substack readers to my newsletter? Discuss.

This Week in Dumb Stuff Said by Famous People

SUMMARY: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) sunk to a new low at a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday, sharing stolen nude photos of Hunter Biden engaged in sexual acts to push a baseless conspiracy theory that he runs a sex trafficking ring. Despite likely violating revenge porn laws in doing so, the rightwing congresswoman has only doubled down—first sharing a video of herself presenting the photos on her congressional Twitter account, and then putting out an email blast to her constituents that also included a video with the nude photos. As The New Republic noted on Thursday, Greene’s mailing list for her constituents sets no age minimum, meaning the email blast almost certainly reached the inboxes of some politically mobilized minors. By sending photos depicting sex acts to minors, Greene seems to have inadvertently violated revenge porn laws in her home state, as well as federal laws prohibiting the distribution of obscene material to minors.

MY TAKE: What’s that word we have for people who show nude photos to minors? Oh, yeah: criminal. I realize it was not her intent to distribute pornography, but it’s fun when her undeserved self-righteousness backfires.

The real issue here is how she and her cohorts want to use Hunter Biden as some sort of voodoo doll, hoping that by jamming pins into him, they’re hurting Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. That tactic symbolizes the lack of logic the GOP promotes. They know that Hunter Biden has nothing to do with the presidency, even though they happily spout conspiracies that have been proven false. Because they know that many of their constituents will never pursue the facts, they just have to continue to accuse because, to many Republican voters, an accusation is the same as guilt. Unless the accusations are against Trump.

What’s especially disturbing is that instead of providing evidence that Hunter committed a crime, Greene flashes nude photos of him. That she had to rely on unrelated nude photos only makes her and her GOP cohorts look even more incompetent. And it makes the Georgians who voted for her look foolish.

SUMMARY: President Joe Biden’s campaign is seizing on an unlikely surrogate to help drive his message of an economic comeback that crosses party lines: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Biden’s campaign posted a video Tuesday that features the Georgia Republican’s own words at a recent conservative conference, outlining how Biden has pursued “the largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs,” building on past efforts by Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson. …The Biden campaign says that the video generated 10 million views in just three hours after it was posted and they are using it to drive online fundraising. As of 1 p.m. ET Wednesday, it had been viewed 39 million times on all platforms — the second most for any Biden campaign video since Inauguration Day, behind his re-election announcement video.

MY TAKE: Again, if Kevin McCarthy hadn’t folded under pressure in his pursuit of being House Speaker, Greene would have remained a George Santos-like punchline to jokes about clueless politicians. But she backed him in exchange for power that someone of her limited awareness should never have. And every week, she proves it.

Why she thought all the things she was saying about Biden were bad—“the largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs”—is a riddle worthy of the Sphinx. Even Oedipus couldn’t answer this one. (Go here for the original Sphinx riddle.)

Here’s the payoff moment: In his continuing victory tour over Republicans who voted against his economic plan yet tried to take credit for its benefits after it was passed, President Biden is going to MTG’s district in Georgia to celebrate a South Korean solar panel manufacturer’s $2.5 billion expansion, bringing about 2,500 jobs to the area.

What has Greene accomplished for her constituents, other than showing porn, hating on the LGBTQ+ community, and becoming Biden’s campaign poster woman? Riddle me that.

Jason Aldean played his first concert Friday since his vigilante anthem “Try That in a Small Town” stirred up a national firestorm, soaking up a Cincinnati crowd’s adoration Friday night as he railed against “cancel culture” being responsible for the opposition to his divisive, violence-threatening song and video. “It’s been a long week. I’ve seen a lot of stuff suggesting I’m this, suggesting I’m that,” Aldean said, as the audience at the Riverbend Music Center booed the opposition he’s faced. “I feel everybody’s entitled to their opinion. You can think something all you want to, it doesn’t mean it’s true. What I am is a proud American… I love our country. I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bullshit started happening to us. I love my country. I love my family. And I will do anything to protect that,” he declared, as the crowd began chanting “USA! USA!” …But the only example that Aldean offered in his defense of the song at the Cincinnati concert was something that doesn’t come up in either the lyrics or the music video: mass shootings. “I know a lot of you guys grew up like I did,” Aldean said. “You kind of have the same values, the same principles that I have, which is we want to take our kids to a movie and not worry about some asshole coming in there shooting up the theater.”

MY TAKE: Last week, I discussed Aldean’s excruciatingly contradictory and convoluted new song that is about as anti-American values as you can get. I didn’t really expect him to soulfully reflect on the criticism because he has a song to pimp, and one of the old-fashioned values he embraces is that money trumps morals.

The first step is always to whine about “cancel culture”: people who don’t agree with me want to silence my Truth. Wait. Didn’t he just sing a song about getting his granddad’s gun to go after people who express their Truth non-violently (which flag-burning is according to the Supreme Court)? Criticism isn’t the same as canceling, it’s also about a free and open exchange of ideas. But framing himself as a martyr for free speech sells more downloads.

Last week we examined his lyrics, this week, let’s take a look at his vague and pandering self-defense that invokes two proven sales tools: patriotism and family.

“What I am is a proud American… I love our country.” He wrongly assumes that there’s only one way to express being a “proud American”: his way. Yet, his way means rejecting some of the U.S. Constitution (which is worse than flag-burning) and breaking laws by engaging in vigilantism. How is that a proud American?

“I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bullshit started happening to us.” What exactly are we restoring it to? What time period is he referring to, and what were we then that he wants to return to it? It’s so convenient to proclaim past glories while ignoring past shame. What “bullshit” is he talking about? Saying it “started happening to us” suggests we were passive victims with no responsibility. (I still don’t know what “happened” to us.)

“I love my country. I love my family. And I will do anything to protect that…” Yes, most of us love our country and family and will do anything to protect both. But we don’t all agree on what steps to take to “protect” them. Anyone can puff themselves up with self-righteousness and get teary-eyed about patriotism and their family. But the real work is figuring out what steps are most likely to do both. It certainly isn’t arming everyone so they can take the law into their own hands and chase down people without a trial. That actually harms both the country and families. That’s like beating your kids “for their own good.”

“You kind of have the same values, the same principles that I have, which is we want to take our kids to a movie and not worry about some asshole coming in there shooting up the theater.” Maybe the people at his concert who paid money to see him do share his vague values and principles of breaking the law in order to become violent with others who are not breaking the law. But what does any of that have to do with someone shooting up a theater? My guess is that he’s hoping that, instead of tighter gun control to keep guns from that shooter, he wants everyone in the theater to be armed so they can have a shootout. Because in his mind, that will protect the families sitting there. (He can’t think shooters would be deterred by everyone carrying guns when he realizes how many of them kill themselves or want to be killed by cops.)

Why did I spend all this time on this singer’s nonsensical defense? Because, as we learned from Watergate, sometimes the cover-up is worse than the crime. He’s a celebrity putting out art that is dangerous because it encourages vigilante violence while also wanting to “cancel” free speech. And his justifications influence people and their actions. Pop culture—which includes songs—is the proving ground where political and social ideas are often most widely discussed. If we want a country that thinks logically rather than simply reacts emotionally like children, then we have to hold our pop culture artists to some standards. Aldean certainly doesn’t hold himself to any.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Tony Bennett: “Fly Me to the Moon”

Tony Bennett died this week at the age of 96. And yet it seems too short of a time. He began recording in the 1950s but really became popular when he incorporated more jazz techniques into his singing style. He was still making gold record albums in the 1980s and 1990s, surging in popularity again in 2014 with his album of duets with Lady Gaga, Cheek to Cheek, and another one, Love for Sale, in 2021.

Bennett was also a strong supporter of the civil rights movement, joining in the Selma to Montgomery marches in 1965. He performed at a rally the night before Dr. King’s “How Long, Not Long” speech. When the march was over, a woman drove Bennett to the airport, only to be murdered that same day by the Ku Klux Klan.

It was difficult for me to select one song, but I’ve always liked the whimsical poetry and charmingly absurd concept of “Fly Me to the Moon.” Even then, there were several videos of the song to choose from. One features Bennett singing with a violinist and another with a guitarist. But I chose this 1994 MTV Unplugged version because it captures his zest and the artistry of his voice even in his seventies. The album from this show went platinum and won Bennett a Grammy for Album of the Year.

Tony Bennett. Singer. Painter. Activist. And the guy who can make any day much better the moment that first note comes flying out.

Today’s newsletter was a lot. Thank you Tony Bennett for letting us exit with some love in our hearts.

