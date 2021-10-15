The Dodgers Game was the kind you dream of...

Wow. What a Game !! Did you see Dodgers vs. Giants last night? Let me know your predictions for the series. Just had to share this because I can’t stop smiling !
As you probably know, Jackie Robinson stole home during the 1955 World Series. To his dying day, Yogi Berra swore that Robinson was out. Jackie just said "the umpire called me safe". And that was that. Go Dodgers!
