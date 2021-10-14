You already know where I stand on this issue. I believe that if we are going to reap all the benefits of fame, then we also have a duty to use the platform given us to help our communities thrive. Like it or not, studies show that athletes are second only to parents in influencing young people.
I have been among the many athletes who have spoken publicly against systemic racism, anti-Semitism, misogyny, anti-immigration, anti-LGBTQ+ and other hateful positions that damage our country by marginalizing people. Most recently, I’ve advocated for everyone getting the COVID-19 vaccine in order to save lives and invigorate our economy.
I’d like to know what you think. Do athletes have a responsibility to speak out on social issues?
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
Do Athletes Have a Responsibility to Speak Out on Social Issues?
Please attribute any references of this article to Kareem.Substack.com
You already know where I stand on this issue. I believe that if we are going to reap all the benefits of fame, then we also have a duty to use the platform given us to help our communities thrive. Like it or not, studies show that athletes are second only to parents in influencing young people.
I have been among the many athletes who have spoken publicly against systemic racism, anti-Semitism, misogyny, anti-immigration, anti-LGBTQ+ and other hateful positions that damage our country by marginalizing people. Most recently, I’ve advocated for everyone getting the COVID-19 vaccine in order to save lives and invigorate our economy.
This is a reader-supported newsletter. Both free and paid subscriptions are available. The best way to join the community and support my work is by taking out a paid subscription.
I’d like to know what you think. Do athletes have a responsibility to speak out on social issues?
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.