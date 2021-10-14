Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Do Athletes Have a Responsibility to Speak Out on Social Issues?

You already know where I stand on this issue. I believe that if we are going to reap all the benefits of fame, then we also have a duty to use the platform given us to help our communities thrive. Like it or not, studies show that athletes are second only to parents in influencing young people.

I have been among the many athletes who have spoken publicly against systemic racism, anti-Semitism, misogyny, anti-immigration, anti-LGBTQ+ and other hateful positions that damage our country by marginalizing people. Most recently, I’ve advocated for everyone getting the COVID-19 vaccine in order to save lives and invigorate our economy.

I’d like to know what you think. Do athletes have a responsibility to speak out on social issues?

