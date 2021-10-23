Announcing: Ask Kareem Anything
I answer your questions about anything from sports to writing to social issues.
Over the years I’ve answered a lot of questions from news media interviewers, so I thought it was time I answered questions directly from you. I’ve worn many hats during my lifetime, from NBA champion to bestselling author to Cultural Ambassador for the US to pop culture commentator to political activist. I’ve even acted with Bruce Lee and danced on Dancing With the Stars. I’ve dealt with cancer and heart surgery. And I’m happy to talk about any and all of those topics.
This feature is exclusive to paid subscribers because, well, you deserve a little something extra for supporting me and our community.
Here’s your chance to subscribe before we launch this feature this week.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.