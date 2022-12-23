This is the time of year when we all take stock of our lives. We feel grateful for those we love and who love us, yet we also are planning how we might improve. Now, those plans for more exercise and a sensible diet may fade with the melting snow, but that’s less important than the fact that we want to be better.

The holiday season energizes my main resolution—which is the same every year—to be kinder. One act of kindness a day may not change the big, wide world, but it changes me, and it changes my world.

As a gift to all of you, here again is a video from the delightful Christmas movie Love Hard (Netflix). The classic holiday song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” has received some sharp criticism for lyrics that can certainly be interpreted as, at the very least, sexually suspect. This video reimagines the song in a clever way that allows us to enjoy it again.

See you in the New Year. Look forward to reading your lively and intelligent comments.

