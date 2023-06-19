The Overlooked Crisis of Being a Young Man in America

[Caution: I am well aware that when discussing any large group, it necessitates making certain generalizations that aren’t true of everyone in that group. But studies and research show that we are right to be concerned.]

When we talk about marginalized groups, we usually mean groups that mainstream society treats as if they are less valuable and therefore are undeserving of the same rights and opportunities: women, People of Color, immigrants, LGBTQ+, and non-Christians. Part of the marginalization is to view members of these groups in a one-dimensional way based on unflattering cultural stereotypes. Though young men aren’t discriminated against in the same way these other groups are (unless they are also members of those groups), they are facing a tough struggle these days to find a way to live up to what is expected of them, yet discover who they want to be outside the cliched stereotypes.

In practical terms, young men are truly marginalized. And the results have been devastating—for them as well as the rest of society. Women are getting educated at a much higher level and higher rate than men. Because of this, women are formidable competition in the job market, making it harder for them to find career-oriented jobs. Today, 40% of women earn more than the average male, and 40% are the main source of income in the U.S. This is the country moving in the right direction. But growth always brings growing pains.

Young cis-gender men still see their worth as being measured by income potential. Pop culture still pays homage to wealthy men as being prize catches for women, even much younger women. What these young men see on TV, in movies, and hear in songs creates an expectation that if you want to attract women, you need money.

It doesn’t matter if it’s true; to them, it feels true.

Richard Reeves, author of Of Boys and Men: Why the Modern Male Is Struggling, Why It Matters and What to Do about It, refers to the problem of “a death of despair,” which is death from suicide, drug overdose, or alcohol, all of which are three times higher among males than among women. In the last 20 years, the rate has increased by more than 50%. Add to that young men committing mass shootings with the intention of killing themselves or being killed by cops.

This lack of a chromosomal GPS telling them where to go, what to do, and who to be after so many decades of strict rules and regulations concerning manhood has sent some young men spiraling. This has resulted in less dating, less marriage, less sex, and fewer children. For chromosomal (involuntary celibates), their resentment of women has turned their frustration into online abuse and sometimes violence. Though dating apps work for some, others feel a growing sense of worthlessness as they are overlooked or rejected on a daily basis.

Spiraling is not necessarily a bad thing. It’s an opportunity to throw out the baggage of the past to select what they want to be. The process might be uncomfortable and take some time—like most things worthwhile—but the end result of the independence of mind, body, and spirit is worth it.

But there are also dangers. Many young men look to someone to lead them, to offer sage advice to lift them out of their despair. Sadly, many of those who they have turned to are hollow men, emotional and intellectual voids more eager to monetize their followers’ despair than to help them. Jordan Peterson wrote several books and encouraged his millions of eager adherents with religious platitudes wrapped in pseudo-intellectual ramblings about as healthy as week-old sushi found under your car seat.

Former kickboxer Andrew Tate also incoherently blathered on, using religion to justify “owning” women. He made millions bragging about his fancy cars and many women. Now he’s under investigation for rape, organized crime, and human trafficking. His desperate young followers (five million Twitter followers) are undaunted and even cheer him on. In the twenty-four hours after his arrest on December 29, 2022, rose from 3.4 million to 3.8 million. After being accused of heinous crimes against women, he picked up 400,000 new followers because…well, you know.

GOP U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, an ultra-conservative known for his irrational statements and misinformation, has written a book called Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs, also a thinly disguised Christian text that rambles about manliness. Let’s go back to the fifties when the world was great—unless you were Black, gay, or a woman. Then you were a punchline.

They’re all trying to answer the question: What is it to be a Man? The problem is that most of the people I mentioned answering the question have a simplistic answer that relies on tradition and religion, ignoring that many of those traditional values led to generations of toxic masculinity, which poisoned others they interacted with—but also themselves. These Manhood Messiahs start with the premise that males are being brainwashed away from those wood-chopping values by liberals and feminists rather than actually examining the data that shows the staggering discontent and insecurity those values wrought for decades.

Our culture is experiencing the usual social pains as we transition from the simplistic and cruel gender roles of the past into a new era that recognizes differences don’t mean superiority or inferiority and that everyone deserves the same opportunities. What’s causing the increased anxiety and depression isn’t that the roles are evolving; it’s that those holding on to those traditional, overly strict religious-based role models are keeping young men from a much healthier and happier point of view. Tate, Peterson, and Hawley are like men after a shipwreck, unable to swim on their own, grabbing onto young men and dragging them under too. A quick peek under the hood of their muscle-car mentality reveals nothing more than scared hamsters running on a wheel.

A recent example of hamster-for-brains masculinity is the Elon Musk tweet about Taylor Swift in which he compares her face to the goofy character of Napoleon Dynamite.

Musk has 140 million Twitter followers, and the message he wants to tell them is: Taylor Swift ain’t all that. Boys have been making fun of girls’ appearance for decades because our society has made women’s looks their main value. Cyberbullying of women by men has focused on criticizing their faces and bodies (without any awareness that in doing so, the cyberbully has announced to the world that they aren’t very smart). The usual defense of this kind of misogyny is to claim it was just a joke and that women being abused have no sense of humor. Elon Musk is a successful businessman that many young men look up to. And this is how he treats that responsibility. (And no, it doesn’t matter that he hired a woman to run Twitter because he just tweeted to 140 million people that girls have cooties.)

Joe Rogan is another stone-cold monument to the broken past (the kind that is so acidly parodied by John Cena in the TV series Peacemaker). Here’s one example: In 2019, Gillette ran an ad campaign entitled We Believe: The Best Men Can Be that addressed destructive male stereotypes that led to even more destructive behavior. Watch:

Rogan’s flex reaction was predictable. Watch:

Rogan and his cohort scoff and smirk and taunt the commercial, ironically acting like the simple-minded bullies portrayed in the ad. These guys aren’t much on insight. They actually embody the knee-jerk defensiveness without logic that is one of the worst characteristics of male toxicity—as if being belligerent and snarky is the same as being right.

Rogan grins as he points out that most rapists and murderers won’t be deterred by a Gillette commercial. That’s his big takeaway? Of course they won’t. The ad isn’t designed to appeal to them because they—like Rogan and his cohort—are beyond reason. The ad is merely meant to sensitize us to the problem so that, in the future, we might all act more responsibly when raising our boys.

He also complains that Gillette, being a razor blade company, has no business getting involved. Huh? This reminds me of Fox personality Laura Ingraham responding to LeBron James discussing politics in an interview by saying he should “Shut up and dribble.” What does it matter what the source of a message is? If a positive voice is added to the conversation, why complain at all? He just doesn’t like the message, but offers no evidence that what they are saying is flawed. And, most importantly, this ad can’t do any harm, but it could do good. So, why knock it?

The real scary part isn’t what Rogan says, it’s the comments from his loyalists. They chortle in blind obedience in everlasting bro-hood. The conservative backlash from the ad echoes Rogan’s. To which journalist Andrew P. Street responded by saying that the negative reaction to the ad was “a living document of how desperately society needs things like the [ad]", and that "if your masculinity is THAT threatened by an ad that says we should be nicer then you're doing masculinity wrong.”

Young people need adults that they can look up to as role models. We must display the values that we want them to embrace as adults: honesty, integrity, critical thinking, compassion, and commitment to community. We don’t want to regress to the lone-wolf macho maniacs of the past, which demanded silent suffering, violent responses to slighted pride, and a need to solve all problems.

Whether we like it or not, actors, musicians, and athletes are often hoisted onto youthful shoulders as icons to be emulated. It is both an honor and a burden. I have tried to live a life worthy of being an influence—and when I was younger, I failed on occasion (maybe even when I became older). But I continue to accept that responsibility and try harder. All of us who are placed on that pedestal need to try harder.

When I was a boy, one of the things I looked to help guide me was the poem “If” by Rudyard Kipling. It was also a favorite of Coach Wooden, who quoted it often. I still think it has an important message of humility, balance, and ambition. Despite Kipling’s troubling politics, the poem still resonates—for boys and girls.

If

If you can keep your head when all about you

Are losing theirs and blaming it on you;

If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,

But make allowance for their doubting too;

If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,

Or, being lied about, don’t deal in lies,

Or, being hated, don’t give way to hating,

And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise;

If you can dream—and not make dreams your master;

If you can think—and not make thoughts your aim;

If you can meet with triumph and disaster

And treat those two impostors just the same;

If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken

Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools,

Or watch the things you gave your life to broken,

And stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools;

If you can make one heap of all your winnings

And risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss,

And lose, and start again at your beginnings

And never breathe a word about your loss;

If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew

To serve your turn long after they are gone,

And so hold on when there is nothing in you

Except the Will which says to them: “Hold on”;

If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue,

Or walk with kings—nor lose the common touch;

If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you;

If all men count with you, but none too much;

If you can fill the unforgiving minute

With sixty seconds’ worth of distance run—

Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it,

And—which is more—you’ll be a Man, my son!

Of course, a single poem isn’t enough to guide anyone through the perils of coming-of-age. It’s not a solution to a complex problem that was thousands of years in the making. But it’s a start.

SUMMARY: Fox News labelled US president Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator” who attempted to have “his political rival arrested” during a live broadcast of Donald Trump’s post-arraignment speech. The network was the only major cable news network to carry Trump’s Tuesday evening speech live, with CNN and MSNBC choosing not to air the address. Towards the end of the speech, viewers were presented with a split screen carrying a separate speech from Biden at the White House. Below the image, the news chyron read: “wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested”.

MY TAKE: Fox did address this issue later: “In a terse statement to media outlets, Fox News said that message ‘was taken down immediately and was addressed.’” Here’s the problem: First, the fact that this message appeared at all—from a long-time employee who clearly thought there wouldn’t be a problem—negates Fox’s claims of “fair and balanced” as well as being a news organization at all. They have every right to share their editorial opinions—just not during news.

But, even if this was a rogue actor doing something Fox wouldn’t condone, Fox’s acknowledgment of the editorial statement should have been in the form of an apology to the viewers and an admission that it was inappropriate for a news organization. They did neither. And that’s the real news here.

SUMMARY: The Fox News producer who authored the network’s chyron Tuesday night labeling President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator” has parted ways with the company, two sources told The Daily Beast on Thursday. Former Tucker Carlson Tonight managing editor Alexander McCaskill, who features prominently in a toxic work environment lawsuit by a former colleague, is no longer with the network.

MY TAKE: Tucker Carlson immediately jumped in on his Twitter show to declare that Biden was indeed a wannabe dictator so there was nothing wrong with a news organization editorializing during a news broadcast. Sure, that’s bad—but it gets worse. Trump then thanked Carlson for being “very insightful.”

Let’s review a few times when Carlson has been “very insightful” about Trump: (On Trump’s business ventures): “All of them fail. What he’s good at is destroying things. He’s the undisputed world champion of that.” (On Trump not attending Biden inauguration): “It’s disgusting. I’m trying to look away.” (On wanting Fox to move on from Trump): “We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait.” And, “I hate him passionately.” (On the Capitol riots): “He’s a demonic force, a destroyer. But he’s not going to destroy us. I’ve been thinking about this every day for four years.”

So much for Trump’s insight into Carlson’s insight.

Southern Baptists Vote to Further Expand Restrictions on Women as Leaders (The New York Times)

SUMMARY: After overwhelmingly voting to finalize the expulsion of two churches with female pastors, Southern Baptists voted on Wednesday to further expand restrictions on women in church leadership, potentially opening up hundreds of new churches to investigation and expulsions. Delegates to the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting in New Orleans approved an amendment to their constitution that their churches must have “only men as any kind of pastor or elder as qualified by Scripture.” Until now, the fight was limited to pastoral leadership and was included in theological statements, not the group’s official legal documents. The amendment must be passed again next year for it to go into effect. “Now is not the time for half measures or delay,” Mike Law, a young pastor who proposed the amendment said, speaking from a microphone in the convention hall. He framed voting against the amendment as being afraid of the Bible. The vote was taken by raised ballot with no official tally, and the results appeared to be somewhat narrow. Officials rejected a move for a hand count and then broke for lunch.

MY TAKE: Religions don’t have to be immovable objects; they can adapt to changing times without compromising moral principles. In fact, the inability to adapt and evolve usually comes from those who don’t understand the moral principles but instead cling to dogma because it tells them what to do without ever having to think. This need for strict rules of behavior is why some religions—like Buddhism and Taoism—that started out as philosophical ideas more than dogma eventually had numerous rules attached to them over the years by followers.

That’s why this latest news from the Southern Baptist Convention is so disappointing. They had been slowly making progress for years—now that’s wiped away. (Anyone else disturbed by their refusal to take a hand count of the votes?) They have regressed, along with many other conservatives attempting to suppress women’s rights and opportunities under the guise of religious rule.

The SBC has more than 47,000 churches and 13 million congregants, making it the largest Protestant denomination in the U.S. However, over the last three years, its membership has been declining at a rate of 3% annually. This latest move will certainly ensure that that trend continues.

Rick Warren, the founder of Saddleback Church, which was expelled by the SBC, lamented, “There are people who want to take the S.B.C. backward. Some people want to take it back to the 1950s — that is their golden age for the church, the 1950s, when basically white men rule supreme, and the woman’s place is in the home, and there is not a lot of diversity.”

Churches have been closing at an accelerated rate in the U.S., with 4,500 Protestant churches closing in 2019. In 2023, attendance in Protestant churches was only 85% of pre-pandemic levels. In 1972, 92% of Americans said they were Christian, but in 2020, only 64% said they were Christian, with 30% saying they were “religiously unaffiliated.” Pew Research projects that by 2070, Christians will be less than 50% and will be outnumbered by “religiously unaffiliated.”

There are a lot of factors responsible for the decline in religion. Certainly in the case of the SBC, the wound is self-inflicted. And deserved.

Kareem’s Video Break

The way she hugs her dad with such love filled me with hope for the rest of the day.

Kareem’s Villain of the Week

SUMMARY: Oklahoma schools rank 49th in the nation, so you might assume the official in charge of running them would have more pressing concerns than issuing a completely bonkers statement regarding Donald Trump’s arraignment in Miami federal court. “Joe Biden Leading a Banana Republic Coup Against American Justice,” announced the press release from Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters on Monday. The accompanying statement has nothing to do with education and proved that the dunce elected last year to supervise the schooling of 700,000 kids is either a result or a perpetuator of far right indoctrination—possibly both. “We are seeing the most profound unwinding of the U.S. Constitution that our country has ever experienced since the Civil War,” Walters’ statement begins. “The impending arrest of former President Donald Trump is Joe Biden wielding power that one would find in a third-world dictator attempting to end his opponent’s political campaign.” Walters, who is 38, then proceeds from falsehood to conspiracy theory. “The investigation is a highly coordinated trap by the DOJ, and the entire Democratic establishment promoting these actions.” Walters ends by saying, “These are illegal actions by Biden as part of a banana republic coup on the entire judicial system and the Constitution.”

MY TAKE: Sure, Walters has the right to express his political views, however misinformed they are. But he does not have that right while acting as Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction. Doing so may not be an illegal act, but it most certainly is a breach of his ethics.

So, let’s take a moment to ruminate on the effects of his tantrum.

The 700,000 school kids in Oklahoma just got a lesson on misuse of public office.

They also got a lesson on bad critical thinking skills as Walters included ideas and theories which are contrary to facts that are readily available. Any student who reached the same conclusions based on his reasoning would probably fail.

His misunderstanding of both history and the U.S. Constitution suggests that knowledge of these things is unnecessary in forming opinions, undermining the whole point of education. (Shockingly, Walters once taught history.)

As a public official releasing a press release in his official capacity, he’s implied that his opinions are endorsed by the state of Oklahoma.

It’s interesting to note that Walters is being sued for wrongful termination by three ex-employees (“Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters faces legal action by 3 former employees”) and that even some Republicans in the state are concerned about his leadership. “I would have thought he and I would have agreed on 80% of things. ... His ego has gotten in the way of who he really is,” said Republican state Rep. Mark McBride, the chair of the education subcommittee in the Oklahoma House. “I don’t have the luxury of fighting the culture wars. I need to do my job. I’m focused on funding, on money.”

Walters clearly disagrees. He doesn’t think children’s education should get in the way of his political ambitions.

SUMMARY: …An international team of researchers published a study on Monday in the Journal of Applied Psychology where they found workers that frequently interacted with AI for their jobs were more likely to experience loneliness, insomnia, and increased rates of drinking when compared to those that didn’t. The authors note that this underscores the innate human need for social interactions in and out of the workplace. “The rapid advancement in AI systems is sparking a new industrial revolution that is reshaping the workplace with many benefits but also some uncharted dangers, including potentially damaging mental and physical impacts for employees,” Pok Man Tang, an assistant professor of management at the University of Georgia and lead author of the study, said in a statement.

MY TAKE: No one wants to get left behind in the latest AI craze. Businesses and individuals are embracing it the way we went nuts for the smart phone. After all, it has a sexy name right out of the movies: AI. Remember Steven Spielberg’s 2001 A.I. Artificial Intelligence, so new at the time that he had to spell out what AI meant in the title. When using AI, you might feel like you’re doing something partly adventurous, partly subversive, partly naughty-and partly genius.

But, really, you’re just using a fancy computer program. That’s not to take away from the amazing things it can do, nor to downplay the enormous dangers it presents (which AI creators have urgently warned us about in recent weeks). I just want to put things in perspective: some AI products are better than others. It’s done well in art projects but poorly in most writing. Teachers are using AI to spot AI-written essays. Paul McCartney announced he was using AI to extract John Lennon’s voice from an old demo so he could finish a new Beatles song. The AI didn’t write the song or play the instruments, it just mined the voice and helped layer it in.

The act of writing or painting, or creating almost anything is in itself the act of self-discovery. It forces you to think more, to pivot, to learn from mistakes. Creating matures the creator as much as the creation. I’m not being a Luddite here—I am all for technological advances and applaud all that AI can do.

But, as the article suggests, there is a personal toll. It’s just as important that we learn how to implement new tools into the workplace in to compliment humanity, not diminish it. Let’s not just throw a sharp knife into a kindergarten class and see what happens.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Gerry and the Pacemakers: “Ferry Cross the Mersey”

I was reading a recent article (“The inside story of Merseybeat, the UK’s early pop explosion”) about the Merseybeat movement out of Liverpool from about 1961 to 1965 that introduced The Beatles, changing music forever. At the time, there were many rock bands out of Liverpool striving for success, among them Gerry and the Pacemakers, who shared the Beatles manager, Brian Epstein, and record producer, George Martin. At first, they were more popular than the Beatles, with massive hits like “How Do You Do It?,” “I Like It,” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

I chose “Ferry Cross the Mersey” because I like the simple garage-band feel of the arrangement that is the epitome of early rock ‘n’ roll. I also like this song because it celebrates and honors the blue-collar community these boys came from. It’s not about girls or money or unrequited love: it’s about growing up in a place that values you and that you call home.

