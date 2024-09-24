What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: Another smug anti-quote that sets my teeth on edge.

‘Flat Out Illegal’: MAGA Sheriff Is Keeping Note of Homes With Harris Yard Signs: He abandons his oath and duty to punish people supporting Harris. And he’s still sheriff?

111 Former Republican Officials Endorse Kamala Harris and Denounce Trump as ‘Unfit to Serve’: Add them to the 250 GOP officials denouncing Trump and the more than 700 current and former national security leaders endorsing Harris.

Democracy declined for 8th straight year around the globe, institute finds: These allies are what helps keep America safe. As they go, so do we.

Kareem’s Video Break : I never get tired of this type of joy.

Caitlin Clark, Patrick Mahomes' bland answers evoke Michael Jordan era of athlete activism: Taking public positions about politics is risky for athletes, which is why they shouldn’t be pushed into it.

Not-so-great expectations: Students are reading fewer books in English class: The dumbing down of our children to fit trends is the result of abandoning our duty and will damage America’s future as our children grow up to become less competitive with children from other countries.

Jon Hendricks Sings “One for My Baby (and One More for the Road)”: One of the greatest jazz singers ever will make even non-drinkers feel a little tipsy.

Kareem’s Daily Anti-Quote

I just say what everyone else is thinking.

Clueless narcissists

Time for another anti-quote, which focuses on annoying phrases people say often that don’t convey what they think they’re conveying.

This one is often said by people who proudly proclaim themselves as a modern Prometheus, but instead of bringing fire to humanity, they bestow the sacred gift of Truth. They believe that without their insightful, no-bullshit observations, we’d all be mired in illusion, stumbling blindly through our daily lives. Unfortunately for them, they are the ones stuck in the quicksand of illusion.

There’s a reason people don’t always say what they’re thinking. Most of us have thoughts that scare even ourselves. We also often have initial intense and emotional reactions that we know aren’t how we will feel in a few minutes. And we have the capacity to be forgiving, given some time to think things through. Most importantly, we have the intelligence to know the gap between what we think and what we say is like knee cartilage that keeps the knee moving smoothly rather than bones grinding against each other. We think before we speak because we’re mature enough to understand consequences and humble enough to know our initial thoughts can be tainted by unflattering emotions.

Yes, sometimes harsh truths must be expressed. They might be saying or doing something offensive or inappropriate without knowing. Someone who cares about them should tell them so. Someone might be treating others abusively and they need to be told to stop. And so on.

However, the self-proclaimed truth-tellers often relish the opportunity to say something cruel and hurtful under the guise of being “honest.” In fact, they are merely seeking attention and hoping to intimidate others. Reality television is filled with delusional people who fashion themselves as the show’s “truth bomb” only to spew their venom. No one admires people like this but rather pities their need to strut.

When an uncomfortable truth needs to be told, we should convey it with compassion. The goal is to help people see the truth so they can change, not bully them so they retreat even further.