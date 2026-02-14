What I am Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote

“I have nothing to lose by standing up for my beliefs.” - Muhammad Ali

Photo by Robert Abbott Sengstacke/Getty Images

I still remember the first time I met Muhammad Ali. It was 1966 and I was a freshman at UCLA. I was with a couple of friends walking down Hollywood Boulevard when we happened to see him. He was performing magic tricks on the street. That moment stayed with me. It wasn’t the disappearing coins or the crowd, or even the fact that he was already the heavyweight champion of the world when he stopped to entertain a sidewalk full of passersby. It was the way he carried himself: unafraid, unbothered, unbowed. A force of nature, gentle but unstoppable. That was the first time I not only understood but saw that conviction isn’t something you talk about. It’s something you live. Long before I understood all the stakes, I recognized the thing that made him unforgettable: conviction you could see, not just hear.

Within a year, that same certainty would harden into something costlier when he refused the Vietnam draft and paid for it publicly.

Sometime later, I heard that quote for the first time. And I thought about how courage isn’t always loud or dramatic. Sometimes it’s a quiet decision made in the middle of an ordinary day, that you’re going to go out of your way to make someone else’s day joyful—maybe even a group of someones on Hollywood Boulevard. That you’re going to create a memory that will last for the rest of their lives, as it did mine.

Of course Muhammad Ali did more than magic tricks. He stood up for what he believed in, which is rarely convenient. As I said, it cost him—just as it’ll cost you and me opportunities, relationships, or the approval of people who prefer the world to stay exactly as it is. But, as we’ve discussed here more than once over the last few months, staying silent is not the answer. When you swallow your voice long enough, you start losing pieces of yourself: first your integrity goes, then your sense of direction, and finally your ability to look in the mirror and recognize the person staring back. That’s why the quote hits so hard. Because it reframes the risk. Instead of asking, “What might I lose if I speak up?” it asks, “What part of myself do I lose if I don’t?”

History is full of people who understood this instinctively. Politicians and artists and religious leaders who took a stand. Athletes who refused to be “just” athletes. They weren’t fearless; they were simply unwilling to trade their principles for comfort. They recognized that dignity isn’t something you negotiate: it’s something you defend. And once you realize that, the fear of consequences starts to shrink. You stop worrying about what you might lose and start focusing on what you refuse to give up.

Standing up for our beliefs is less about being heroic than it is about being honest. At a certain point, Ali decided he wouldn’t shrink his values to fit someone else’s expectations. At a certain point, so did I. And if you’re reading this, I’m willing to bet that, somewhere along the way, so did you. We need to remind each other that the cost of silence is always higher than the cost of courage. As long as we stay focused on that, standing up becomes—if not a whole lot easier—then at least manageable.