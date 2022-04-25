Just when masculinity is being both berated as toxic and lamented as disappearing, The Northman kicks down the door to top-off men’s testosterone. And if that doesn’t get the job done, Tucker Carlson wants to tan our testicles.

According to some conservative pundits, there’s a massive crisis in men going soft on traditional masculinity. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who famously attended the Jan. 6 rally with a raised fist, has called for a “revival of strong and healthy manhood in America.” He added, “This is an effort that the left has been at for years now and they have had alarming success. American men are working less, they are getting married in fewer numbers, they're fathering fewer children, they're suffering more anxiety and depression, they're engaging in more substance abuse.”

I’m not sure how “the left” benefits from this imagined war on men, especially when science suggests other causes for the 20% drop in testosterone in American males 15-39, including “increased obesity/BMI, assay variations, diet/phytoestrogens, declined exercise and physical activity, fat percentage, marijuana use, and environmental toxins.” Not Harry Stiles wearing a skirt.

Still, Candace Owens, conservative apologist trying to herd everyone into her time machine set for 1950, tweeted in 2020, “There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.” Ah, yes, bring back those men who would have told her to shut up and let the men speak, just get dinner on the table, and after dinner, yourself on the table. Good times, Candace?

For some, those are the manly times The Northman brings back. Or does it?

The alt-right was highly eroticized in anticipation of the movie, leaving love notes on an anonymous message board site 4-chan before it was even released: “Northman is a based [agreeable] movie, all white cast and shows pure raw masculinity.” “[Director] Robert Eggers. He is restoring pride in our people with his great films. The Northman is going to be epic… Hail Odin.” Whitsups (what I call white supremacists) were giddy over the all-white cast flexing alabaster abs while hacking off limbs, killing children, and raping women.

Me and My Masculinity

I’ve been a competitive athlete for most of my life, facing off against some of the best and biggest men in the sport. I’ve also studied martial arts and enjoyed sparring with those much better than I, including Bruce Lee. I even collected weapons from the Wild West. I love action movies with punching and shooting and clever quips. You know, real manly stuff.

But watching The Northman with Alexander Skarsgård hulking form and dead eyes made me uncomfortable and a little ashamed of being a man. Unfortunately for the film’s male-worshipping acolytes, I think that was the movie’s intention. It wanted us to rethink what “manly” means.

Men have a lot to answer for. That’s not wokeness, that’s just history. Our collective treatment of Others, whether different genders or ethnicities, knows no nationality or borders. Males from almost every culture have a history of abusing those physically weaker.

Though The Northman does celebrate male fierceness and bravery in battle, it’s also a damning laundry list of our collective sins. (Not the kind of sins that can be burned away through Tucker Carlson’s testicle tanning.) The movie a deliberate indictment of our selfishness, brutishness, and lack of reason. But it also makes it clear we are able to evolve into something better.

I love Viking movies. I still fondly remember when I was a kid watching Kirk Douglas in The Vikings strategically throwing hatchets into the enemy’s wooden wall, then using them to climb and breach that wall. Or the fifty-foot sword edge enemies were forced to slide down in The Long Ships. I like the TV shows The Vikings and The Last Kingdom.

Sure, these movies and TV shows are grim and gritty, vicious and violent, but it was always stylized fantasy, far from reality. Something I might daydream about but never actually want to live. (I wouldn’t trade an afternoon in a bloody sword fight for sipping lemonade and listening to jazz.) Enjoying those fantasies growing up did not define who I was as a male. Instead, the lasting impression on me as a male was how most of the “heroes” in the stories I liked committed all these violent actions on behalf of others—to protect them from stronger more ruthless predators. If anything, it made me realize the importance of non-violence in achieving equity because violence begets violence. Yet, I’m not opposed to getting physical to defend oneself or others if there is no other recourse.

And that’s exactly what The Northman is trying to say.

“The Northman” Is the Exact Opposite of What Some Fans Think

The Northman is a very artistic attempt to recreate Norse mythology, but add a modern twist. The film is as much about the power of storytelling to transform as it is about the folly of revenge and misplaced honor. There are shamans and prophets and visions—all the accruements of mystical mythmaking. All this comes together to present a Handbook for Being a Manly Man—and it’s not very flattering. The men howl like wolves and dance in a strangely choreographed manner that actually made me laugh. Other than that, they slaughter, plunder, enslave, rape, and drink. The ultimate frat bros.

Their religious belief that they must die in combat in order to ascend to Valhalla seems especially sad as a political manipulation to convince men to go into combat that wasn’t really necessary for survival, just enrichment. We see the same thing today with politicians invoking patriotism to win votes. The film itself seems to reject the culture’s traditional beliefs about manliness that drive the main character to fulfill his “destiny” to seek revenge. After spending most his life enslaved by his culture’s teachings about what a Real Man is, he breaks away from its strangling yoke and chooses a different path. Although it still involves violence, his motivation is now one of kindness, compassion, and love for others rather than self-gratifying blood lust.

In the end, The Northman rejects male chest thumping bravado in favor of using one’s strength, not to dominate others, but to protect them. He has to learn that all his pre-packaged ideas about women and their roles were wrong (as he discovers from his embittered mother and from his hearty love interest). Rather than reject the feminization that Candace Owens fears, he embraces it to become a better man. After all, what exactly is so bad about men learning from and adapting the best traits of women? For years, men have been singing the chorus of “Why Can’t a Woman Be More Like a Man” from My Fair Lady, demanding they adopt men’s supposed logic and control of emotion.

Many years ago, I read an article about a poll taken among high school students. They asked what the boys would they do if they were on a date and another guy verbally insulted the girl they were with. Most guys said they would fight to defend the girl’s honor. The pollsters then asked the girls separately what they wanted the boys to do in that situation. Almost none said they wanted the boy to fight. Instead, they wanted him to walk away. When the boys were informed of the girls’ preference, and were asked again what they would do, the vast majority said they would fight anyway, despite what the girls wanted. The conclusion: their response was not based on defending the girls’ honor, but defending their own male ego. My guess is that most wouldn’t actually have fought, but the fact that they said they would indicates what they think is expected of them as males. That is a small and lonely prison.

There are a lot of opposites here. The high school boys act the opposite of what they say they’re doing. The movie is the opposite of what some rabid fans think, which is ironic because it’s about men—and women—being brainwashed into holding destructive values and ideals.

But the best metaphor for opposites is Tucker Carlson and his testicle tanning to restore testosterone levels and get man back to being manly. Urologists don’t recommend using red-light therapy on testicles because it can actually lower testosterone levels. “Any extreme chronic exposure can prove harmful for the testes leading to decreased testosterone, decreased sperm counts and subsequent infertility," said reproductive urologist Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy. Perhaps a further irony is the title of Carlson’s—sure, let’s call it a documentary—“The End of Men,” because he seems to be hurrying that end along.

The Northman rejects primal male swaggering and blustering and promotes a kinder, more compassionate male who thinks for himself rather than acts out of unquestioned tradition and who upholds Might for Right rather than Might Is Right.

That seems about right.

