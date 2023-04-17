A Brief Word about Justice…

One of the most popular movie genres is the revenge story in which someone who has been grievously wronged eventually punishes (I mean really punishes) the person who committed that wrong. Sometimes the avenger is a trained vigilante like The Punisher or Batman, and sometimes the avenger is an average person, as in Death Wish or 9 to 5. This genre has popularity because it taps into that need for justice that we all crave—and far too often see ignored. Those we put our faith in to uphold justice—law enforcement, the legal system, and politicians— too often seem to thwart justice for us to continue to keep that faith.

Learning that the world is not fair is a moment when we lose our innocence; choosing to try to make it fair anyway is when we become adults. Of course, in real life, individuals seeking revenge is a horrible idea because it often leads to more and greater injustice. At least in fiction we can experience the satisfaction of justice that sometimes eludes us in real life.

Which brings me to Astraea. She is a Greek goddess of justice, the last to live among humans. Disgusted with the greed and avarice of humanity, she left Earth to become the constellation Virgo. The myth tells us that one day she will return to bring utopia to humans. What bothers me about that myth, and others like it, is that she leaves just when people most need her. If people were already intent on doing good, we wouldn’t need her. It’s like a doctor leaving because there are too many sick people, saying, “I’ll come back when you’re all well again.”

Which brings me to Fīat jūstitia ruat cælum, Latin for “Let justice be done though the heavens fall.” It first appears in English in 1601, was used by nineteenth century abolitionist Charles Summer, and appears in 1860 on the flag of the Alamo City Guards Texas Militia. Basically, it implies that we should seek justice, no matter the cost—because the cost of not doing that is worse for all of us.

Justice is simply treating all people fairly under the law and providing all people with equal opportunity. However, seeking justice isn’t on everyone’s agenda. For many Republicans, the maxim is “Let the bottom line rise though the heavens fall.” To them, justice is a caste system that serves those at top because their bank account or religion or skin color proves they deserve it.

Conclusion? We mere mortals are responsible for justice. As Paul Simon reminds us in “The Boy in the Bubble”: “The way we look to a distant constellation/ That's dying in a corner of the sky.” We can’t look to the constellations to save us. We have to do the heavy lifting ourselves. And we have to be dedicated to bringing justice to all people, “though the heavens may fall.” That way we don’t have to wait for Astraea to bring us utopia; we’ll have created it ourselves. That’s the only way we’ll be worthy of it.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds Justice in his hand and is surprised by how tiny it is. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: “The fate of an Army sergeant Daniel Perry, who was found guilty of fatally shooting a protester at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in 2020, is up in the air as the Texas pardon board reviews the conviction for a possible pardon at the governor’s request and Perry’s attorney pushes for a retrial. “Texas Gov. Greg Abbott believes that Perry should be exonerated based on Texas’ stand your ground law, which allows using deadly force to defend yourself if you feel you’re in danger.”

MY TAKE: After my introductory remarks about justice, we have this outrageous case in which a jury found Perry guilty of murdering a BLM protestor, Garrett Foster. Witnesses said Foster, who was legally carrying a gun, did not point it at Perry. Perry initially said in a police interview that Foster didn’t point the gun at him, though later he said he did, and therefore he feared for his life, and shot at him five times. There’s no new evidence that exonerates Perry or questions the jurors’ decision. Abbott just wants to free a White man who shot a BLM protestor, which panders to White racists as well as to “stand your ground” gun enthusiasts. What a fine leader.

In March, Texas executed Arthur Brown Jr., a Black man who many considered innocent, which could have been proven, defense attorneys claimed, by evidence that Harris County prosecutors hid (“Texas executes Arthur Brown Jr. for Houston slayings despite claims of innocence, intellectual disability” The Texas Tribune). They also argued that Brown was intellectually disabled to the point that executing him would have been unconstitutional. Nope, said the courts.

I’m not here to retry Brown or Perry. But Abbott trusted the jury in one case but not another. Doing so benefits him politically. A Black man is executed and a White man who murdered a protestor may go free just because the governor likes his politics. After all, Perry did tweet that “protestors, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes…” would not be subject to the same treatment as demonstrators in New York or Seattle. “Send them to Texas we will show them why we say don’t mess with Texas.”

I guess he showed Foster. And now Abbott will show the rest of America what justice means in Texas.

Health Misinformation Is Lowering U.S. Life Expectancy, FDA Official Says ( The Daily Beast)

Mt. Zion Cemetery. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

SUMMARY: “The U.S. life expectancy is three to five years lower than that of peer countries, and health misinformation may be playing a big role in creating that disparity, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Robert Califf told CNBC Tuesday. The COVID-19 pandemic, while a contributor, is not the only reason for the gap, Califf said. Instead, the list of known causes of life expectancy disparity is growing, noting that living in a rural area—where people are exposed to different information sources, Robert Califf said—is now the latest factor to make the list, joining race, ethnicity, income and education. ‘Why aren’t we using medical products as effectively and efficiently as our peer countries? A lot of it has to do with choices that people make because of the things that influenced their thinking,’ Califf told the outlet, also calling for greater regulation of misinformation from agencies like the FDA and Federal Trade Commission.”

MY TAKE: Thank you Joe Rogan, Nicki Minaj, Aaron Rodgers, Novak Djokovic, Eric Clapton, Rand Paul, Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz, Ron DeSantis, Tucker Carlson, and Alex Jones (among others), whose medical misinformation—according to a study published in the journal BMJ Health & Care Informatics—discouraged people from getting COVID-19 vaccinations. Over a million people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19, with 104 million contracting the disease. About 1,300 are still dying each week in the U.S. from COVID-19, with over 100,000 new cases a week. We’re only now starting to understand the seriousness of long-term problems from the disease. How many lives might have been saved, how many illnesses avoided, if celebrities hadn’t played doctor?

Success breeds arrogance. Someone becomes rich and famous playing a sport or acting in movies or appearing on TV or making pillows or having a president for a dad, and they suddenly think they must be pretty smart. That everything they think is genius because their brilliance got them this far. They don’t have to bother with facts, research, or logic. They read only what confirms their bias.

That would be okay if they kept it to themselves and their entourage of people who agree for pay or favors. But they don’t. They broadcast their malformed misinformation because they feel great and powerful, like the Wizard of Oz. And like him, they are all smoke and mirrors. Sadly, their bluster has real-life consequences on people foolish enough to blindly trust their celebrity heroes. The guy makes pillows or has a popular podcast, so of course he’s an expert on microbiology or immunology. And that’s one major reason why the people of the U.S. have a lower life expectancy. They are willing to trade years of their lives in order to not find the facts for themselves.

There are other major reasons, which the article mentions, including racism, income and education disparity, the failure of many red states to support health care (including the five lowest ranked states: Alabama, Missouri, Texas, West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Mississippi.) These are states that are aggressively banning books, abortion, teaching about racism, and LGBTQ+ rights, all while implementing voter restrictions. Like Oz, they will distract their people with culture wars rather than protect their actual lives. Maybe their dying citizens won’t notice.

SUMMARY: “Just before Christmas, federal health officials confirmed life expectancy in America had dropped for a nearly unprecedented second year in a row – down to 76 years. While countries all over the world saw life expectancy rebound during the second year of the pandemic after the arrival of vaccines, the U.S. did not. “Then, last week, more bad news: Maternal mortality in the U.S. reached a high in 2021. Also, a paper in the Journal of the American Medical Association found rising mortality rates among U.S. children and adolescents. “‘This is the first time in my career that I've ever seen [an increase in pediatric mortality] – it's always been declining in the United States for as long as I can remember,’ says the JAMA paper's lead author Steven Woolf, director emeritus of the Center on Society and Health at Virginia Commonwealth University. ‘Now, it's increasing at a magnitude that has not occurred at least for half a century.’ “…’American children are less likely to live to age 5 than children in other high-income countries,’ the authors write on the second page. It goes on: ‘Even Americans with healthy behaviors, for example, those who are not obese or do not smoke, appear to have higher disease rates than their peers in other countries.’”

MY TAKE: There’s no one reason why we’re dying younger. The study points to varied reasons, including teen pregnancy, drug overdoses, HIV, fatal car crashes, injuries, and violence. “Two years difference in life expectancy probably comes from the fact that firearms are so available in the United States,” says Eileen Crimmins, professor of gerontology at the University of Southern California, who was on the panel that produced the report. “There's the opioid epidemic, which is clearly ours — that was our drug companies and other countries didn't have that because those drugs were more controlled. Some of the difference comes from the fact that we are more likely to drive more miles. We have more cars,” and ultimately, more fatal crashes.

The cost is enormous, both in grief for our loved ones and in money, to the tune of $100 billion a year in extra health care costs.

What is being done to address this mortality crisis? Not much, according to the researchers. They do point out that other countries have been able to find solutions to increase life expectancy, so it is possible. It’s just that the U.S. refuses to do the same. Well, we do have other issues: keeping the graphic book version of the diary of Anne Frank out of our children’s hands, making sure anyone can carry a concealed weapon, gathering our prayers and thoughts for victims of mass shootings, curbing voters’ rights, persecuting LGBTQ+, and taking away food assistance to children. Gosh, so much to restrict, so little time. Now, there’s even less time.

SUMMARY: “…In 2012, a team of population-health experts at the University of Illinois at Chicago found that white women who did not graduate from high school were dying about five years younger than such women had a generation before—at about 73 years instead of 78. Their white male counterparts were dying three years younger. From 2014 to 2017, the decline in life expectancy in the U.S., driven largely by the drop among the least-educated Americans, was the longest and most sustained in 100 years. “They weren’t just dying from so-called deaths of despair—from drugs or suicide. Many of them were also dying from cancer, heart disease, or respiratory diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer, a 2022 study found—even as these conditions became less deadly for the rest of the population.”

MY TAKE: In my summary of the above article, which is an excerpt from Monica Potts’ The Forgotten Girls: A Memoir of Friendship and Lost Promise in Rural America, I quoted the statistics because they relate to the previous article about the declining life expectancy of Americans. But this article is about much more than those flat statistics; it’s a fascinating and intimate personal journey about discovering the causes of the dead-end lives that come from having too few choices that result in dying younger.

Potts explores how often times the efforts by conservatives in small towns to protect their children from sex by limiting their information about sex results in teen pregnancy, early marriage, and limited education, career, and economic prospects. Girls are saddled with the de facto responsibility of preventing pregnancy and then bear the blame if they get pregnant as well as the heavier burden of parenthood. This cycle of ignorance—perpetuated by the ignorance of their parents—leaves them with harder lives that end sooner.

Kareem’s Video Break

The subtitles and music are a bit melodramatic, but there’s no denying that there is a real emotional power to this video of a man finding the gorilla he’d raised and released into the jungle five years earlier. Stay to the end for the touching payoff.

Pentagon leaks suspect wins praise from far-right US politicians and media ( The Guardian)

This photo illustration shows the suspect, national guardsman Jack Teixeira, reflected in an image of the Pentagon. (Photo by Stefani REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

SUMMARY: “Washington lawmakers have written off Jack Teixeira, the 21-year-old air national guardsman accused of being behind the worst US intelligence leak in a decade, as an alleged criminal’ after his arrest yesterday, but that hasn’t stopped him from winning praise from the political right. “‘He revealed the crimes, therefore he’s the criminal. That’s how Washington works. Telling the truth is the only real sin,’ declared the Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson on Thursday evening in the opening monologue of his show, which is the most watched on cable television. ‘The news media are celebrating the capture of the kid who told Americans what’s actually happening in Ukraine. They are treating him like Osama bin Laden,’ the late al-Qaida terrorist leader. “Federal prosecutors allege Teixeira took secret documents from the Massachusetts air national guard base where he worked as a low-ranking cyber specialist and posted them online. They first appeared on one of the gaming messaging platform Discord’s servers in January before spreading to other social media sites and being reported on by news outlets earlier this month. “Shortly after he was taken into custody in Massachusetts on Thursday, the far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene – who has persistently called for the Joe Biden White House and Washington in general to cut off support to Kyiv – rallied to his defense. “‘Jake Teixeira is white, male, christian, and anti-war. That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime. And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more,’ she tweeted in an apparent reference to one of the leaked documents that indicates 14 US special forces soldiers were present in Ukraine during the past two months. “‘Ask yourself who is the real enemy? A young low level national guardsmen [sic]? Or the administration that is waging war in Ukraine, a non-Nato nation, against nuclear Russia without war powers?’”

MY TAKE: Does anyone recall how last May, when the draft of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade leaked, Republicans were outraged over this breach of our sacred institution? MSNBC commented: “Still, many on the right have converged on the idea that, even in the absence of evidence that the leaker was a pro-abortion-rights individual, the leak was a horrific act. In fact, the horrific act.”

“Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters Tuesday, ‘You need, it seems to me — excuse the lecture — to concentrate on what the news is today: not a leaked draft, but the fact that the draft was leaked.’ Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., a member of the Judiciary Committee, said the leak was ‘an attack on the court.’ Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called it ‘the most egregious breach of trust at the Supreme Court that has ever happened.’”

If I understand this correctly, some Republicans are okay with posting secret documents that violate national security if they promote their agenda, but they’re not okay with leaks that don’t. Both leaks told “the truth,” but if truth is your goal, regardless of how we get it, that puts a real strain on national security. You’ve now romanticized releasing government secrets and therefore encouraged more people to breach security for their own political agenda. Is that the new definition of patriotism? (Not all Republicans agree with Greene and Tucker Carlson’s defense of the leaker. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) rebuked their stance as being “terribly irresponsible and puts America in serious danger.”)

Leaking classified documents is a very gray area. When Daniel Ellsberg leaked the Pentagon Papers in 1971, he revealed that the Johnston Administration had lied to the public and to Congress about the Vietnam War. This is clearly information that the public should have known in order to make informed decisions. And though politicians often justify their lying to the public by saying it’s for the greater good, it’s usually for their own career good. It would be so much better to have clear, enforceable safeguards in place to prevent lying to the public. However, as is the case of some of the leaks about Ukraine, it is sometimes necessary for the government to withhold information they don’t want our enemies to have.

These most recent leaks did not reveal any sinister government conspiracies. They just put U.S. interests in jeopardy and gave certain poorly informed, bad thinking Republicans an opportunity to get more publicity.

Wee the people: Republican Boebert presses DC witness on public urination ( The Guardian)

I’m sure Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) isn’t reacting to what Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is saying. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: “In bizarre scenes in a US House hearing, the far-right Republican Lauren Boebert asked if a revised Washington DC criminal code was now law – only to be reminded that Congress overturned it earlier this month – then fixated on whether that code would have decriminalised public urination.”

MY TAKE: Remember when Matt Gaetz tried his gotchya moment a couple months ago (“Matt Gaetz unknowingly cites Chinese Communist newspaper during Ukraine military funding hearing”) only to be told his information was wrong? Same tune, different singer.

Boebert was so intent on trapping this witness as someone who “led the charge” to decriminalize public urination that she forgot to have some facts to back up her questions. Here are some entertaining but sad highlights:

Boebert: “You led the charge to reform DC’s crime laws. Is that correct?” Allen: “I chaired the committee that proposal came from, yes.” Boebert: “You led the charge, yes sir. And these changes are now law here in DC. Correct?” Allen: “You mean the revised criminal code? No, those are not the law.” Boebert appeared confused. Mendelson said: “The revised code was rejected by – ” Cutting Mendelson off, Boebert pressed Allen. “Did you or did you not decriminalise public urination in Washington DC? Did you lead the charge to do so?” Allen: “No. The revised criminal code left that as a criminal.” Boebert repeated: “Did you lead the charge to decriminalise public urination in Washington DC? Allen: “No, ma’am.” Boebert: “Did you ever vote in favor of decriminalising public urination in Washington DC?” Allen: “The revised criminal code that was passed by the council kept it as a criminal offense.” Boebert: “Did you ever support this criminal” offense status? Allen: “I voted for it, yes.” Boebert: “You voted to keep it as a criminal offense?” Allen: “That’s correct. The full council did.” Boebert claimed to “have records” showing Allen favored “allowing public urination.” Allen: “No. The –” Boebert: “Is that something you intend to pursue in the future?” Allen: “No. The legislation you’re referring to came from the criminal code reform commission that changed public urination from a criminal to a civil offense. The council then changed that, to maintain it as a criminal offense at the request of the mayor.” Boebert yielded her time.

Public urination is her big issue. Not gun violence. Not the economy. Not racism. Not education. And even that she gets it wrong. What would Chef Gordon Ramsey say? “Your opinion is raaaw!”

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Laura Nyro: “And When I Die”

Laura Nyro may be the most influential and brilliant singer/songwriter that you’ve never heard of. And yet, you know many of her songs, which were made into hits by others: “Wedding Bell Blues” and “Stoned Soul Picnic” for The 5th Dimension; “And When I Die” for Blood, Sweat & Tears; “Eli’s Comin’” for Three Dog Night; “Stoney End” for Barbara Steisand. Nyro combined jazz, gospel, soul, and pop into highly original songs unlike anything that had been written before or after.

I picked “And When I Die” even though I couldn’t find a clip of her singing it (there aren’t many videos of her performing) because this song combines many aspects of her talent: ferocious intelligence, powerful blues emoting, and an underlying tenderness.

Nyro died of ovarian cancer in 1997, leaving behind a legacy of musicians who have acknowledged her influence on their work: Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Elton John, Jackson Browne, Cyndi Lauper, Steely Dan, and many more.

I hope you’ll explore her other songs, especially from her phenomenal second album, Eli and the Thirteenth Confession. I’ve included a brief segment about Nyro that the CBS Sunday Morning show did in 2001. She’s worth the time.

