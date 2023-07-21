Who Gets to Refuse Service for Personal Reasons?

A gas station in Georgia, USA, circa 1960. (Photo by FPG/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Following a piece I recently wrote disapproving of the U.S. Supreme Court 6-3 decision in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, one of my subscribers responded with a very thoughtful comment:

Man, I love Kareem's writing so much, and agree so often, it's difficult for me to write something that disagrees, but here goes! :) I have always felt that it is okay for a person running a business to not accept business that would force them to go against their own personal religious beliefs. It's not okay to actively hurt, harm, name-call, restrict or actively go against someone just because you don't agree with how they live their legal, bill-of-rights given life. But simply not wanting to personally work on something that goes against your own religious beliefs is more like passive resistance, or possibly not wanting to go against a personal moral code. We don't all share the same moral codes, for sure, and the law should be what we use to keep us all from letting this get out of hand. To be clear, I am talking about sole proprietorships here, and not about large businesses with many employees. If an employee at a large business won't work on something for personal religious reasons, it's up to the company to find a replacement to do the work - and to handle how they deal with the employee who didn't want to do the work in the first place. Whew! There, I said it! :)

Like this subscriber (I’m not using their name to protect their privacy), I struggle with the dividing line between an independent businessperson’s right to choose who to work for and when that choice is detrimental to others’ civil rights.

Every time I go into a restaurant and see that sign “We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone” I get annoyed because they remind me of the “No Coloreds” signs in our segregationist past. Technically, businesses do have the right to refuse service—unless it’s a protected class. Protected classes in California include: race, color, religion, sex/gender, gender identity/gender expression, sexual orientation, marital status, medical condition, and ten other worthy categories.

However, that protection is about to change. The U.S. Supreme Court 6-3 decision in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, allows discrimination against same-sex couples, despite Colorado’s law designating them as a protected class. That certainly opens the door for further discrimination against other protected classes across the country based simply on a vague and convoluted interpretation of free speech.

Shouldn’t a private business have the right to refuse service to individuals representing something they personally disagree with? For example, should a web design business be able to refuse to create a website for Nazis based on political beliefs. And if that’s okay, then why not a Republican business owner refusing to serve Democrats? Should a Christian be allowed to refuse to serve Jews (or Muslims or Buddhists) because they have a religious objection?

The head spins with all the possibilities of discrimination based on personal biases.

A couple of years ago in San Francisco, a restaurant refused to serve three uniformed police officers because their guns made the staff uncomfortable (“Can They Do That? SF Restaurant’s Refusal of Cops Likely Legal”). They later apologized and admitted they overreacted. Still, they were within their legal, if not ethical, rights.

The problem is that, left to their own devices, some businesses will discriminate against a wide variety of people based on the owners’ personal biases. As a country, we see that behavior as a violation of others’ civil rights. We don’t recognize the freedom to discriminate as a right guaranteed under the Constitution—at least, until this crazy anti-American decision from the aggressively conservative Supreme Court.

“Religious beliefs” is a vast umbrella that covers a multitude of sins. Remember that the Bible was used to justify slavery (“How Christian Slaveholders Used the Bible to Justify Slavery”) and segregation (“Discriminating in the name of religion? Segregationists and slaveholders did it, too.”). Religions throughout history have justified the worst of human behavior, including torture, rape, child molestation, murder, and war. Today, religion is being used in the U.S. as an excuse to take away women’s rights, suppress children’s education, and promote other social ills.

While the balancing of everyone’s rights can cause tricky clashes, America has come down on the side of protecting those classes of people who are traditionally marginalized and discriminated against. We have learned from history that we can’t rely on people’s innate goodness to not discriminate because they often see themselves as the righteous party being discriminated against. That kind of prejudice is difficult to breach. That’s why we have to rely on laws that clearly and emphatically reject discrimination against protected classes.

Maybe that means somebody has to make a wedding cake with two women on the top. Or a website for a bar mitzvah. Or cater for a mixed-race couple. That’s a small price to pay to suppress rampant discrimination, which is much more harmful to individuals and to the country as a whole. It’s one small sacrifice for a person, one giant leap for humanity.

With every law we pass to protect the marginalized, we are striving to fulfill the promise of our Constitution. We are reaching to be the best people we can be and the best country we can be. After all, a democracy’s reach should exceed its grasp, or what’s a government for.

[I want to thank the subscriber I quoted above for sharing their thoughts. I also want to acknowledge another subscriber (whose name I also want to protect) for offering a much more nuanced explanation of the Court’s decision. The lively and intelligent exchanges in the Comments section give me a lot of joy. They are a large part of why I write this newsletter.]

This Week in the War Against Women

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: An Iowa County judge blocked enforcement of a restrictive six-week abortion ban Monday, just days after it went into effect with the signature of Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. The order by Polk County District Court Judge Joseph Seidlin means the state’s abortion law will revert to one that legalizes abortion until 22 weeks. Seidlin said the order would remain in effect pending hearings into a lawsuit brought by the ACLU and abortion providers. Seidlin heard arguments July 14 over the lawsuit, which sought a temporary suspension of the law signed by Reynolds the same day. The measure had been passed by the Republican-held legislature earlier in the week in a marathon 12-hour special session held for that purpose.

MY TAKE: There’s a quote rattling around the internet that is falsely attributed to Harriet Tubman: “I freed a thousand slaves. I could have freed a thousand more if only they knew they were slaves.” A recent interview with an AI posing as Tubman erroneously took credit for the quote. No, Tubman never said that.

And yet, that quote (whoever made it up) makes a great point about how enslavement is about more than chains, it’s also about awareness. Generations of false narratives about what a man or woman is or should be can also enslave us to unreasonable expectations. That’s what I think about when I wonder how a state with 49.8% of the population being women (about 1.6 million) can pass a law that so boldly insults women by declaring them incapable of making decisions about their own bodies.

Republicans control Iowa’s House, Senate, and the governor’s office. Despite comprising half the state’s population, women only make up 29% of the state lawmakers. Among Democrats in the legislature, women make up 46%; among Republicans, only 20%.

Those who passed this misogynistic bill did so knowing that many women do not even know they are pregnant by the sixth week. Over 30% realize they are pregnant around the sixth or seventh week, and 20% realize it after the seventh week.

Their justification is that they are protecting human life. The problem is that, while no one disputes human life is at work, the process of human life is not the same as a complete human being deserving of constitutional rights equal to those of the pregnant woman.

Science doesn’t define what a human being with rights is, society does. Talking about heartbeats, fingernails, or hair doesn’t describe a human being but only physical attributes. That’s why any attempts by legislators to pretend their law is based on science are misleading. Clearly, it’s based on religion, ignorance about anatomy, and on a cultural view of women as less valuable than men. And some Iowan women have embraced the propaganda. Sadly for them, this only confirms to Iowa’s Republican men that women unwilling to fight for their rights aren’t deserving of equality.

Six weeks. I may never stop shaking my head.

Kareem’s Video Break

For those of you who missed the CBS Sunday Morning segment they did about me last week, I thought you might enjoy it in the comfort of my newsletter.

I’m sure seeing me hunched over the computer in deep thought is enough to make you subscribe. Right?

This Week in Lying Liars and Their Lies

Trump conjures a phony dispute with Ron DeSantis over China tariffs (The Washington Post)

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The article details Trump’s distortions and lies about DeSantis’ position regarding China, but I’m more interested in his pattern of taking credit for things that never happened. In this case, Trump is trying to convince people of his tough position on China (a country that has been actively trying to subvert elections in favor of Trump). If he’s such a formidable foe to China, why would they help him? Here’s why:

SUMMARY: As is often the case, Trump’s recounting of past events involves a mix of questionable, exaggerated, and made-up elements. For instance: He tells audiences that before he took office, no president ever dared to impose tariffs on China. In reality, tariffs have been collected on Chinese goods — such as tea — since the early days of the republic, when President George Washington signed the Tariff Act of 1789.

He says he gave farmers “$28 billion.” That was the announced figure, but in the end the program provided nearly 20 percent less — about $23 billion, according to the Government Accountability Office. A 2022 GAO report said at least $800 million of the funding was “improper” — going to wealthy farmers who did not qualify for aid.

He says the United States “took in hundreds of billions of dollars from China.” But the tariffs — essentially a tax — were paid almost entirely by importers, such as U.S. companies, according to a 2023 report by the U.S. International Trade Commission. The importers passed on most or all of the costs to consumers or producers who used Chinese materials in their products. So Americans have been footing the bill for Trump’s tariffs, not the Chinese. The tariffs had garnered about $75 billion, not “hundreds of billions,” by the time Trump left office. As of June 14, the tariffs have reaped $183 billion because President Biden left them in place, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data.

MY TAKE: To me, the only reason Trump should be in the news anymore is because of the well-deserved criminal charges and lawsuits against him. Yet, he’s the front-runner for Republicans who have abandoned all pretense of integrity, morality, and upholding the Constitution, and have revealed themselves to be the destructive tapeworms in the bowels of democracy. Having heard he got 85.7% of the vote in a Turning Point Straw Poll, Trump offered his usual statesman-like response: “Ron DeSanctimonious came in a solid 3rd with 4.3%, Vivek got 2%, and Sloppy Chris Christie, as usual, got a big, fat, ZERO!” Translation for those who don’t speak Trump: “Nyah, nyah, nyah!”

I won’t recount for the umpteenth time the long list of reasons why he represents everything conservatives swear they hate. It has no effect. Their adoration of Trump is as if Dr. King and all the other civil rights activists hoisted the Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan on their shoulders and anointed him as the new head of the NAACP. It is beyond all reason.

Let me just focus on the last item in the Summary to emphasize that point. Trump says he “took in hundreds of billions of dollars from China,” but in reality the money came from the people living in the United States. So, his tariff on China was actually a tax on Americans.

This encapsulates the Trump campaign: He lies to people who prefer the lies to the truth. There’s not much difference between Trump and the guy selling fake Rolexes out of his car trunk. His Rolexes are the MAGA caps and their promise of something that never existed and which he can’t deliver. At least they’re paying for his lavish lifestyle from their hourly wages and pensions as he flies over them, laughing at the suckers. That must be some comfort.

SUMMARY: “I stand with our veterans and I’m going to donate every dime I make when I’m in Washington, D.C., to the veterans of the state of Alabama. Folks, they deserve it. They deserve it a lot more than most of us.” — Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), in a Facebook campaign video, March 9, 2020

MY TAKE: There is something especially heinous about using veterans to fake patriotism in order to get elected. But Tuberville has taken his grift to new levels. Not only has he not donated the money he promised (as the article shows in great detail), but he’s also the same guy who single-handedly is placing the country’s national security in jeopardy by holding up military promotions (“Why a single senator is blocking US military promotions and what it means for the Pentagon”).

Tuberville said that veterans “deserve a lot more than most of us.” They certainly deserve a senator who doesn’t use them for personal political gain, then abandons them.

This Week in Bad “Art”

SUMMARY: Jason Aldean is defending his new controversial song and music video that was pulled by CMT, calling claims made against the track “not only meritless, but dangerous.” After Aldean released “Try That In a Small Town” in May and its accompanying music video on Friday, it was criticized for promoting gun violence and taking aim at the Black Lives Matter movement. The track features the lyrics: “Cuss out a cop, spit in his face/Stomp on the flag and light it up/Yeah, ya think you’re tough/Well, try that in a small town/See how far ya make it down the road.” Aldean later sings on the song, “Got a gun that my granddad gave me/They say one day they’re gonna round up/Well, that shit might fly in the city, good luck.” The music video features the burning of the American flag, protests, looting and more. CMT, which is dedicated to country music videos, pulled the clip from its rotation on Monday. Aldean denied the allegations against his song in a tweet on Tuesday.

MY TAKE: I debated about including the video because I don’t want to promote this sloshing spittoon of hate and ignorance in any way. But I decided it’s best if readers see for themselves what the fuss is about and make up their own minds. It wasn’t hard to make up mine.

Small-town America has always been more of a mythical ideal than a real GPS-ready destination. Like Asgard. Small towns are often portrayed in movies and TV as paradises of non-judgmental neighbors and quirky but lovable eccentrics, thriving through adversity because of their fierce commitment to community. They know what’s right and wrong intuitively. Simple folk. Simple values. You know, where Jimmy Stewart found angels in It’s a Wonderful Life. Where reality and spirituality collide in Northern Exposure. Where every Hallmark Christmas movie is shot. A place you’re more likely to find on a sound stage than a map.

I have to admit that even I sometimes fantasize about moving to a small town where I can perfect my moseying, chat with my neighbors about the best charcoal for barbecuing, and just slooow dooown.

But then I remember that, while there is a wonderfully relaxed pace to most small towns, they certainly aren’t paradises. They do have lower crime rates, but they also have more depressed economies. Small towns have substantially higher rates of depression, methamphetamine use, alcohol abuse among teens, and DUIs.

As Republicans try to convince voters that their repressive laws are an attempt to create an America that mirrors our idea of small towns in the 1950s, I recall Jay Cocks’ opening line of his review of American Graffiti: “Small towns and the 1950s had this in common: many people wanted to get out of both.”

So, as much as we like to imagine a heavenly place called Small Town, USA, it doesn’t exist. People are kind, considerate, and compassionate in big cities and small towns. Neighbors are just as likely to help someone in need in Harlem, New York, as they are in Hayden, Idaho.

What Aldean wants to suggest is that “small town” is a code word for the righteous conservatives whom he wishes to congratulate themselves for their superior virtue while also hating anyone who disagrees. You can tell who the enemy is because they wear masks (either to prevent the spread of COVID, the evil bastards, or to rob convenience stores). They also burn flags, yell at the police, and loot like it’s the latest TikTok craze.

Aldean seems to think small-town people are more prone to violence against protestors (whom he equates to looters). I wonder what his reaction would have been to the Washington chapter of Vietnam Veterans Against the War that burned a post office flag and 1,000 smaller flags in protest to a 1989 federal law that provided a penalty for desecrating a flag of up to $100,000 and a year in jail. They argued that the reason they fought was to defend free speech, which burning a flag was. The 1989 U.S. Supreme Court agreed with them. I guess Aldean would chase them down the street with his granddad’s gun. (Clearly, during the Boston Tea Party protest, Aldean would have sided with the British.)

While it would be fun to dissect the idiocy of the lyrics line by line, suffice it to say that the main message is that everyone in a small town shares the same hive mind. They are “Full of good ol' boys, raised up right” (no good ol’ women, I guess). And if you don’t have the same beliefs about “raised up right,” they will beat or shoot you. He sees the residents as violent, irrational, and brutish.

Aldean’s song has done more harm to small towns than a dozen tornados.

This Week in Good News: Barkley Speaks Out

(Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for American Express

SUMMARY: …[Charles] Barkley was at a bar in Lake Tahoe where he was playing in a celebrity golf tournament when he bought a round of drinks for the crowd. The video of what Barkley does next has gone viral and outraged the bigots. Barkley, in his unique way, makes what is an unmistakable and powerful move of support. "So I’m gonna buy some drinks for y’all and I’m gonna buy Bud Light," Barkley said. The Bud Light remark was obviously intentional. It's a rebuke of how the right-wing has attempted to destroy the brand after Bud Light used a trans influencer, Dylan Mulvaney, for an Instagram promotion. It triggered an anti-trans backlash and boycott. There was a mixture of cheers and boos from the crowd but Barkley kept going. "Hey, lemme tell you something," he says in the video. "All you rednecks or (expletive) who don’t want to drink Bud Light, (expletive) y’all. Hey, y’all can’t cancel me!" …"Hey, I ain’t worried about getting canceled because lemme tell you something," Barkley said, "if y’all fire me and gimme all that money, I’m gonna be playing golf every (expletive) day. So listen, as I said last night, if you’re gay, God bless you. If you’re trans, God bless you. And if you have a problem with them (expletive) you."

MY TAKE: Male athletes have always had a reputation for being homophobic (“Half of male athletes have recently used homophobic slurs”). This may be why more male professional athletes are reluctant to openly come out as gay or, if not gay, to support LGBTQ+ rights publicly. This is especially true for Black athletes (“Homophobia in the Black Community”).

That’s why it’s so uplifting to hear Charles Barkley be aggressively supportive of the LGBTQ+ community. Professional athletes, who have such a vast influence on kids, should be actively speaking out against every type of discrimination that relies on bias over reason, oppression over compassion. If they followed Barkley’s courageous example, politicians wouldn’t be able to pass all these restrictive hate-based laws because voters wouldn’t allow it.

Charles often says things that make me smile, but this time he made me smile with joy and pride.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Neil Young: “Harvest Moon”

Neil Young is one of the most influential and prolific singer-songwriters in modern music. He was a member of Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, as well as being named by Rolling Stone as number 34 on their list of 100 Greatest Musical Artists. He wrote some powerfully memorable songs, including “Only Love Can Break Your Heart,” “Tell Me Why,” “Sugar Mountain,” “Southern Man,” “The Needle and the Damage Done,” “Old Man,” and many more.

“Harvest Moon” is not the best Young song, but it’s one of his most, well, comfortable songs. There is something hypnotic about its simplicity, both musically and lyrically. The lyrics celebrate love lasting over time. The gentle guitar and soft brush strokes on the drum (along with Linda Ronstadt’s soothing backup vocals) exude an intimacy that makes us relax into that familiar, loving feeling.

I’ll be featuring other, more edgy Neil Young songs in the future. But for today, let’s just enjoy the sweet sounds of someone in love. And try to remember…

I feel particularly good about today’s newsletter. If you do too, click below.

Share