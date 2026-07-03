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What I’m Discussing Today

Kareem’s Quote of the Day: What does it say about America that Frederick Douglass’s disappointment still rings true in 2026?

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Kareem’s Quote of the Day

“What, to the slave, is the Fourth of July? This Fourth of July is yours, not mine. I say it with a sad sense of the disparity between us. I am not included within the pale of this glorious anniversary! Your high independence only reveals the immeasurable distance between us.”

Frederick Douglass (1818–1895), abolitionist, author, and statesman

Every July, all across this nation, fireworks explode over crowds of people who have agreed, at least for one evening, that they share the same inheritance, the same dream, and they call it America. The speeches hit the same notes. It’s a kind of collective fantasy—not exactly a denial of all the times we have failed to live up to our ideals, but a fairy tale we tell ourselves in which the shining princes and princesses of America have stood up to the dark forces aligned against us and emerged victorious. For one day every year, we pretend those ideals are historical facts and not merely aspirations. We allow ourselves to be dazzled by the fireworks and blinded to all the places where we have come up short. But in the last decade, the last eighteen months, the last week and a half, it has become almost impossible to deny the darkness in those corners the fireworks don’t light; to deny that the dark forces we dreamed of defeating now occupy center stage in our national story.

Frederick Douglass was never under any such illusions. An escaped slave from Maryland, he became a national leader of the abolitionist movement in the Northeast. He gave his most famous speech, What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?, on July 5, 1852, at Corinthian Hall in Rochester, New York. It was one of the most precise acts of rhetorical surgery in American history. Standing in front of a predominantly white abolitionist audience, people who considered themselves allies, he described their country to them with words so sharp his voice must have felt like a scalpel.

What strikes me most, though, is not the anger of Douglass’s words, but the sadness. “I say it with a sad sense of the disparity between us.” Anger is easy to dismiss. Sadness does something different: it implicates. The grief in his words carried its own argument. I see this clearly, and what I see makes me grieve for you as much as for me. That is a much harder thing to walk away from than fury. The people in that room could not accuse him of losing control. They could only reckon with what he was describing.

The argument embedded in those words, that the brighter the celebration of freedom, the more visible its denial becomes, has proved to be a running thread through more than two centuries of Black American writing. Langston Hughes made it in 1935 when he wrote “Let America Be America Again.” Zora Neale Hurston, Ralph Ellison, James Baldwin, Alice Walker, August Wilson, Toni Morrison, and Colson Whitehead are some of the authors who have carried it forward through the decades that followed. Can we look at that unbroken line of writers making the same essential argument across two centuries and still conclude the issue has been fundamentally settled? In the summer of 2020, five of Douglass’s descendants read the words from his 1852 speech for an NPR video project, and they landed like they were written that morning. That is either a tribute to how timeless great writing is, or a sobering commentary on how durable this particular problem has proven to be.

The distance Douglass named in 1852 has not been closed. It has been reduced, in fits and starts and with enormous effort; and to deny that progress would dishonor everyone who bled for it. But “reduced” describes something different than “closed,” and the Fourth of July, of all days, is a good time for all of us to sit with that distinction. Selective national memory is a comfortable place to inhabit. Douglass kept insisting we step outside of it. In his vision, the Fourth of July could not be a celebration without a reckoning. That would be a gift to anyone who wished to ignore or minimize the moral failures committed in the guise of freedom. He refused to give his opponents that gift. That refusal strikes me as the most serious form of patriotism available to any of us.