The question I get asked most often by fans and the press is “Who is the GOAT?” My response is always the same: There is no way to determine the greatest player because we all played under different circumstances and different rules.

But the other night when I was on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon brought it up again. I hope this little video I made will answer the question once and for all—and demonstrate just how little the title means to me.

