Kareem’s Daily Quote

Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed. Martin Luther King, Jr.

I feel that line in my chest. Especially when I consider what Dr. King himself went on to say about that quote. In his telling, he wasn’t offering a slogan so much as handing us a truth that we can’t ignore. Power doesn’t loosen its hold because it feels generous. A greedy hand doesn’t open on its own just because you’re standing there, looking pitiful. Things change because people, tired of being pushed aside, of being ignored, of being oppressed, decide that the time for silence has passed.

Demanding freedom has many faces. Sometimes it looks like a street crowded with bodies crying out, sometimes it’s a single person sticking the stem of a flower inside the barrel of a gun. It might be a book or a film, or a song that won’t be silenced. I can think of quite a few from the Civil Rights era, others still from the 1960s and ‘70s, some rap from the past few years that made me want to shout amen. Could be a courtroom fight (we’ve had plenty of those), a single vote, or a neighbor protecting a fellow neighbor from harm that’s coming from the unlikeliest of places: officers of the law whose job it is to protect and to serve.

But this awakening, this standing up, this raising of the voice, isn’t free. People have been jailed, hurt, and even killed for demanding that they and others be treated humanely, that laws that apply to the rich and the light-skinned will also apply to the poor and the dark-skinned. Reality is sometimes so stark and unfair that it makes courage essential.

So how do we gin up to do the right thing? There’s only one surefire way I’ve ever found, and that’s to do it in community. Wherever people share shelter, legal help, a meal, or a listening ear; whenever we raise our voices in spite of the cost, bravery is right there, at the door. And, like the flu I had a week back, bravery is contagious.

King’s sentence is both a warning and an invitation. Freedom won’t be handed down from above. It will be claimed by people who insist on it, again and again. Let’s hold that truth close because the more we do, the more we’ll feel it beat in time with our own heart.