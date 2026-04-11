What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: Why asking questions is the only real protection we have.

Ceasefire or Timeout: The deal no one can explain…especially not the dealers.

Video Break: Real Madrid-FC Bayern/Champions League Highlights

A Billion‑Dollar Question: What did this trader know, and when did he know it?

When Public Health Fails: And old-fashioned typhus surge in L.A.

What I’m Watching: The Big Short

Jukebox Playlist: Now’s The Time.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

“If we are not able to ask skeptical questions…of those in authority, then we’re up for grabs for the next charlatan—political or religious—who comes ambling along.” — Carl Sagan

Astronomer Carl Sagan. Credit: Getty Images

American astrophysicist, cosmologist and author Carl Sagan repeatedly argued for skeptical inquiry and critical thinking. Even before I got to UCLA, he was a household name. And by then I’d seen how communities thrive when people stay curious, and how quickly things fall apart when they don’t. Which is why this quote about asking skeptical questions hits home for me. It’s really about dignity. When we stop questioning, we stop participating. We hand over our judgment to someone else. And in moments like that, it doesn’t matter how smart we are or how much we care: we’re vulnerable to whatever version of reality someone wants to sell us.

There’s a quiet kind of danger in that. It shows up in the small moments when we let something slide because it’s easier not to think about it. A leader declares victory without explaining what was actually won. A perfectly timed billion‑dollar trade hits the market and everyone shrugs like that’s normal. A city watches a treatable disease climb for years before anyone bothers to warn the people most at risk. None of these things happen because the public asked too many questions.

And skeptical questions aren’t about being negative, or assuming the worst, or living in a constant state of suspicion. They’re about staying awake. They’re about saying, “Hold on, does this add up?” Skeptical questions account for the difference between being an audience member and a citizen.

Citizens shape the story. Audiences just watch it unfold. And that matters, because once we stop asking, someone else starts answering for us…and their version won’t always have our best interests at heart.

Skeptical questions are how we keep the system honest. How we make sure the story we’re being told is actually the story that happened. How we remind the people in charge that they’re being watched, that nothing is going on in a vacuum, that sooner or later they’ll be held accountable for their action as well as their inaction. (I prefer “sooner” but I’ll take what I can get.)

Sagan’s quote is a reminder to stay engaged, stay curious, and stay grounded in our own judgment. Because the moment we stop asking skeptical questions, we stop steering the ship. And that’s when we’re really up for grabs for the next charlatan—or even a current one—who comes ambling along.