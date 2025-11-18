What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote

“O God, I could be bounded in a nutshell, and count myself a king of infinite space…”

William Shakespeare in Hamlet

Credit: Richard Drury/gettyimages

I’m a large man, but sometimes I feel claustrophobically confined by my body. Imprisoned by it. I don’t just mean that I’m trapped inside a decaying and dying husk, but that my mind constantly rattles the locked door like a prisoner trying to escape. My thoughts want to spread out like a wide wave rushing over a beach. Yet, it sometimes feels capped inside a soda bottle. If ever that cap should pop off, I’d shoot up into the sky and, as Yeats said, hide “my face amid a crowd of stars.”

Yet, as the quote suggests, despite being bound up in this nutshell of a body, I often count myself as king of infinite space because my mind is ravenous for sights, sounds, knowledge both profound and profane. It delights in the intricacies of philosophical query and the sight of Gene Kelly warbling while dancing through a puddle. It amazes me how far the tendrils of the mind can reach, across vast galaxies and into the dusty corners of our own past. We are, as the movie suggests, everything everywhere all at once.

No wonder we long for our consciousness to continue after death. Such minds should not be contained by time and space, should not be subject to the base laws of mortality. Certainly, minds such as ours should continue to explore the universe forever.

Not so fast. We each have our time for exploration. The ticking clock that encircles us like barbed wire makes that mental exploration all the more precious. Maybe all of our thinking reveals that our deaths are an end, but not the end. The problem is that we want our egos, our personalities to survive. They are the least important thing about us. The desire for the mind to explore and the freedom to take those thoughts where they want to go is what survives our pitiful bodies. If we can instill that desire in others, and protect their ability to think original thoughts, we are indeed living on in the process of thought.

I know this isn’t the usual practical quote about coping with daily life. But I hope you enjoy my sharing with you my more esoteric ramblings. That’s part of me, too.