What I Am Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: “I ain’t no Einstein, but…”

As a palate cleanser: Dizzy with Salt Peanuts

Tucker Who?: Don’t know him, saw him at a party once…

Video Break: Every man deserves to earn a dollar…even a boxer.

I Can’t Find the Delete Button: How to Whitewash Black History.

Show Me the Money: Trump told us the IRS will be sending out bigly checks…he just didn’t say to who.

Jukebox Playlist: So What! A musical version of keeping calm.

“In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.” – Attributed to Albert Einstein

Okay so, once again, this quote is wrong, in the sense that Albert Einstein didn’t say it. It was actually an American theoretical physicist from the early 1900s named John Archibald Wheeler. He and Einstein discussed physics, and from these discussions Wheeler came up with three rules which summed up Einstein’s attitude about science and life. (The other two are “Out of clutter find simplicity” and “From discord make harmony.”)

But regardless who said it, I like it. I’ve always liked it. Not because it makes hardship sound poetic (although it does), but because it reminds me that struggle isn’t the end of the story. In fact, it’s often the opposite. Difficulty forces me to stop coasting. It demands that I look closer, think deeper, and decide who I want to be even when the livin’ ain’t easy.

Turns out that comfort doesn’t shape us. Friction does. Who knew?

I suppose I did. I learned that lesson early in my basketball career. People see the championship rings, but they don’t see the nights when I couldn’t get a wink of sleep because my body hurt all over, or the days when the pressure made the ball in my hands feel like a lead weight. Those moments where all I could do was put one foot in front of the other taught me the most. Difficulty strips away excuses. It shows you what you’re made of. And that’s true far beyond the court.

Every era has its own version of difficulty: political tension, social upheaval, misinformation, historical amnesia, leaders who dodge responsibility and look the other way when it seems the nation itself is on fire. We’re living through a moment where truth is negotiable and accountability is optional, and the loudest voices often drown out the honest ones. It’s tempting to throw up our hands and say, “This is too much.”

But that’s exactly where opportunity lies.

Opportunity to ask harder questions.

Opportunity to demand better leadership.

Opportunity to confront the past honestly, instead of sanding down its rough edges.

Opportunity to point out when power is being used as a shield instead of a service.

Opportunity to teach the next generation not just what happened, but why it matters.

Difficulty may be uncomfortable, but it’s also clarifying. It forces us to see what we’ve been ignoring, what we’ve tolerated, what we’ve excused. It makes us pull back the curtain on historical myths, political theater, or the stories we tell ourselves to avoid facing the truth. Because, let’s face it: all the ugliness that we’re seeing above the surface has been there for years, just below the surface. If our most American of American cities can look like a war zone in a matter of days, if the moles have come out of the Whac-A-Mole game and are running loose about the country, this is as good a time as any to make our voices heard.

When I talk to young people, I tell them that democracy is maintained only by effort, the kind that shows up when things get messy. Opportunity isn’t handed to us; it’s carved out of the difficulties we’d rather avoid.

So yeah, the moment we’re living in is challenging, to say the least. But inside that challenge is an opportunity to be more honest, more courageous, and more committed to the truth than the forces trying to destroy it.

And what we choose to do next will say more about us than any headline ever could.

So how about we open this issue with Dizzy’s Salt Peanuts? Playful, chaotic and brilliant proof that difficulty can be joyful.