What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: Why are our young men so afraid of women?

Florida officials pressure schools to roll back sex ed lessons on contraception and consent: This program failed miserably before and there’s no reason to think it won’t again. Does it even matter to parents?

An Idaho health department isn’t allowed to give COVID-19 vaccines anymore. Experts say it’s a first: This is what happens when we allow those incapable of using logic to make decisions for us.

Tucker Carlson claims a ‘demon’ attack left him bleeding in bed: This would be an amusing tabloid story if Carlson wasn’t so influential.

Kareem’s Video Break : Parents like to brag about their children, even gorilla parents.

Alcohol consumption abundant in the natural world, study finds: Does the need to feel tipsy cross the species line?

What I’m Watching: Movies & TV: A delightful murder mystery series, a frothy time-travel horror movie, and an entertaining Marvel movie.

Quincy Jones Conducts “Let the Good Times Roll”: An homage to my recently departed dear friend of 60 years.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

As society sees what women can do, as women see what women can do, there will be more women out there doing things, and we’ll all be better off for it.

Sandra Day O’Connor (1930-2023), first woman Supreme Court Justice

By tomorrow, the 2024 election will be over but, regardless of who is elected, the effects will linger. America has been stripped naked and some troubling skin growths have been revealed that may not be benign. One of the most disturbing scabby areas is the revelation that a large number of young men are fearful of women and that fear has manifested into open hostility.

After generations of increasing support, the trend against women’s rights is on the rise. Surprisingly, Generation Z men (born between 1997 and 2012) are less supportive of feminism than Millennial men (born between 1981 and 1996) at 43% compared to 52%. Men ages 19 to 29 increasingly believe they face discrimination, from 32% in 2019 to 45% in 2023.

Clearly, some young men are increasing the political, social, and intellectual gap between them and young women. That divide is especially clear in political philosophy as 46% of Gen Z women identify themselves as liberal compared to 28% of Gen Z men. Republicans have stoked and exploited this divide by enticing young men with visions of returning to the “good old days” of complacent women whose main function is to stoke the male ego through cheerful subservience.

The essence of this anti-woman trend was best articulated by Trump last week at a Wisconsin rally when he said “Whether the women like it or not, I'm going to protect them.” The male fantasy is of this heroic protector of women who, like children, don’t know their own minds and require a man to guide them. This kind of patronizing attitude has led to anti-abortion laws (and the deaths of women they are “protecting”), attempts to restrict birth control, and a movement to eliminate no-fault divorce. Sadly, it’s men like this that women need protection from. That protection should come in the form of all men and women on conscience working together.

This is not a good look for men. A man who doesn’t want a woman as their equal partner but rather as a subordinate demonstrates nothing but insecurity and fear: fear of intellectual competition, fear of emotional intimacy, and fear of peer pressure. Growing a beard doesn’t compensate for that.

I am hopeful that this trend will be reversed as society becomes less accepting of this level of immaturity. Of course, a lot of this will depend on women not tolerating this behavior, either in politics or in their personal lives. Just say no to the bro.