Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Geoff Andrew
3h

"But if I’d failed, I would have become the world’s tallest history teacher and strived to be the world’s best history teacher"

It is never too late - anytime you want to teach a lesson via zoom on civil rights to my year 10 history class in Australia just let me know.

Olddiva
3hEdited

Kareem, more and more, there are just some things I don’t understand. Are unmarried and Democratic persons no longer needed in the military, or do they serve, but don’t seek out the VA for treatment? Did Joe Rogan sleep through Trump’s first administration when suckling infants and kids were snatched from mom’s, and greater than 500 never found again? Yet, he supported a second term! Give me a break! Mike Lee has been a strong contender for the Supreme Court. His behavior, added to Trump’s insensitivity towards the MN families, probably placed him at the top of the list for justice. I’m vexed when people bring harm to themselves. Prior to voting last year, a few of my Democratic club members spoke of the dangers for Latinos (and Blacks), with deportations, as written in Project 2025. A female Latino told us we were overreacting, “it’s just impossible!” She’s very middle-class. As probably were the 54% of Latino males who voted for Trump, for his stance on deportations—of those termed as “different,” I heard one say, in a tv interview. I, too, believe flying the Mexican flag is unwise; especially while seeking rights and support from a nation already steeped in bias and racism. Just a thought!

