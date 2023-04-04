Actors often talk about how they approach playing a villain. The trick, they say, is that the villain sees themself as the hero. They are able to justify every horrific deed with the belief that it is a noble act. One clear demarcation between heroes and villains is that the villain believes that the ends justify the means, while the hero believes that the means are the end. How you do something is as much an expression of one’s values as is the end goal. Thanos randomly kills half the universe in order to cure the problems of overcrowding and depleted resources. He sees himself as a savior—but he has destroyed more than lives; he has destroyed justice, democracy, free will, and rational thought.

I bring this up because I know that most of us think of ourselves as “good people.” But I question the rubric that we use to make that assessment. It’s like when you’re buying a new car and you go into the salesperson’s office. They always have photos of their family, especially the cute kids. They are virtue signaling to us that they are good parents, therefore they are good people, not the kind who would gouge you on price or upsell you unnecessarily.

I know that those insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol Building on January 6th think of themselves as patriots and good people. Yet, their actions undermined the foundation of the government. Election-deniers think they’re good people, but doing so when there is no proof harms the electoral process, which is the foundation of democracy. They believe they are good because they may be loving parents, supportive spouses, and always there for their parents, siblings, and friends. They give to charity. Cry when a dog is abused. That is all good.

But when their behavior harms others, takes away their rights, or puts the country in jeopardy, they just aren’t good enough. They might stop to help a Black family whose car has broken down, but then they vote for someone who wants to enact laws to restrict the rights of Black voters. They may show up at every game their kids plays in, but then they support banning books which will interfere with their children’s education. They may shout “Girl Power” when their wives or daughters accomplish something, but then they choose to restrict their autonomy over their own bodies. They may scream about protecting the children, but what do they believe children will think when they see their parents and other adults tearing down the institutions they want them to cherish?

In 1963, political writer Hannah Arendt published Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil, in which she discussed how Nazi war criminal Adolph Eichmann and those like him were able to rise in the Nazi party and justify their horrific actions. She claimed Eichmann was neither a fanatic nor a sociopath, but instead an average person of barely average intelligence (unable to finish school) who was a joiner and a follower, unable to think for himself but reliant on the cliches and propaganda of those he followed. The “banality of evil” has come to refer to those average citizens who see themselves as good because they are unable to analyze their own actions to recognize them as evil. This is because they are marching in step with others just like them and therefore judge their actions based on what everyone else around them is doing. The good feeling of belonging disconnects their brains from the harshness of self-reflection.

When you’re too lazy, arrogant, entitled, complacent, or cowardly to search for the facts and understand the consequences to others of your actions, then you aren’t “good people.” You can tell yourself otherwise so you can get through the day. You can hide among others like yourself who do the same thing. You can all gather in a place of worship and proclaim yourself God-loving. But, on some level, you know better.

Here’s a simple way to tell if you’re good people: if you support a candidate who has been accused by two dozen women of rape and sexual misconduct, who has admitted walking in on fifteen-year-old girls when they were naked because he could (child abuse, pedophilia), who admitted to lying to the public about the deadliest pandemic in recent history which caused many unnecessary deaths just so his popularity ratings wouldn’t diminish, who cut taxes for the wealthiest people causing our deficit to skyrocket, to publicly proclaim that the U.S. Constitution should be torn up, and more—then in what multiverse or alternate reality are you good people?

Politics: And Justice for All

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: “…A CNN poll released Monday found that 60% of Americans approve of the indictment.

Support for the indictment fell along party lines, with 94% of Democrats approving of the decision to indict Trump, while 79% of Republicans disapproved of the decision to indict.

62% of independents approve of the decision to indict Trump.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday found that 45% of Americans believe Trump should be charged with a crime in the case, while 32% say he should not be charged.

“…The CNN poll, which was conducted March 31-April 1, found that 76% of Americans think that politics played a role in the decision to indict Trump, with over half, 52%, saying politics played ‘a major role.’”

MY TAKE: A Quinnipiac poll concluded that 62% of those polled believed the indictment was mainly motivated by politics (93% of Republicans believe that). The question itself is nonsense because everything is motivated by politics, so the results of that question don’t matter. The real question needed to be more specific: did the 23 members of the grand jury agree to indict Donald Trump because of their personal political bias? (District Attorney Alvin Bragg did not indict; he only presented the evidence.) Now we’re asking whether at least 12 members of the grand jury voted to indict based on evidence and testimony presented to them or if they were out to get Trump based on their political prejudice.

That’s a lot trickier than pointing the finger at a Black lawyer who is Harvard educated and a Democrat. Catnip for Trump supporters.

What gets lost in all this is that, based on what we already know from Stormy Daniels and Trump’s own former attorney Michael Cohen, Trump had sex with a porn actress four months after Melania gave birth. Not illegal, but his supporters are okay with this behavior. He then allegedly paid her off in such a way that he used campaign money, which is illegal. If these same charges were brought against Joe Biden, would Republicans be protesting about the weaponization of the law? We know the answer from their previous “Lock her up!” chants at Hilary Clinton.

The reason so many Republicans hate going to the courts is that they require evidence, not bluster or slogans. That’s why although Trump and his supporters filed 63 lawsuits denying the results of the 2020 presidential election, they lost all. (They won one minor case but that was later overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.) They lost in multiple states. In front of some Trump-appointed judges.

By the way, if Joe Biden had done this same thing, I’d be in favor of charging him with a crime because I don’t think anyone should get away with a crime based on their money, celebrity, or political clout. That’s especially important in laws pertaining to elections. I would think Republicans would agree since they are busy passing “election integrity” laws across the country. DeSantis is sending armed police to arrest people who were mistakenly assured they could vote. None of those cases have been successful in the courts. But DeSantis got lots of political publicity for his presidential campaign (and he didn’t have to spend a dime of campaign funds, he just used the taxpayers’ money).

If you love The American Way, why not support the American judicial system? Unless you’re afraid of facts.

Politics: “I am Spartacus!”

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 20: Rep. Venton Jones speaks during the 'All In For Equality Advocacy Day' demonstration. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: “LGBTQ people are under siege by a staggering number of bills across the U.S. with a deliberate aim, a new report says: to expunge the community. “So far in 2023, 46 states have introduced more than 650 anti-LGBTQ bills, according to a report by the Movement Advancement Project, or MAP, a think tank that researches LGBTQ issues and laws. “Young people, particularly those who are transgender, are being targeted, MAP's research shows: More than 160 anti-LGBTQ school-specific bills were unveiled in state legislatures in just the first two months of the year. "‘It’s clear that we are in a disturbing new era of attacks on our communities, and especially on transgender people,’ Logan Casey, MAP's senior policy researcher and adviser, told USA TODAY. ‘This dramatic rise in political attacks clearly illustrates how emboldened anti-LGBTQ activists seem to feel. Over the years we’ve seen many attacks on LGBTQ communities, but this moment is very different and frankly terrifying for many people.’ “The report has a blunt warning not to view 2023 as a time of progress, marred by setbacks. ‘In reality, this is a war against LGBTQ people in America and their very right and ability to openly exist,’ the report says.”

MY TAKE: The main reason Republicans have launched over 650 anti-LGBTQ+ bills is that they think the group is so small and such an outlier that not many people will care enough to do anything to help them. This tactic, as I have said before, is to pick off the smallest marginalized groups, thereby making all marginalized groups weaker and more vulnerable.

WHY THIS MATTERS: This issue is much greater than about how any single group is treated. It’s about the corrupt line of thinking that these Republican lawmakers use to justify their harassment. The most prominent justification is that the Bible is against homosexuality. The other two main arguments are that being LGBTQ+ is a choice and that members of the community want to groom cis-straights. Both of these are easily and soundly refuted by facts, statistics, and renowned authorities (“There is no ‘gay gene.’ There is no ‘straight gene.’ Sexuality is just complex, study confirms” PBS.) Notice how no one offers legitimate factual support when proposing these laws. Just a pointed finger and the equivalent nonsensical accusation of “Witch!”

So, we’re left with the Bible. Even if it was true, we aren’t supposed to pass laws based on religious authority. The separation of church and state protects us from people imposing their religious beliefs on the rest of the population. Practically speaking, even those who follow the Bible are in disagreement about how best to follow it, which is why, according to Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, there are about 43,000 Christian denominations worldwide. Add to that all other religions and non-religious people in the country, and you have a cornucopia of different and differing voices.

Remember, the Bible has been used to justify slavery, misogyny, child abuse, colonialism, war, and genocide. Holy texts, regardless of the religion, should be used at home and in places of worship to guide personal moral choices.

Americans are challenged to make reasoned arguments when we pass laws. We are tasked with proving that a law is needed to solve a problem and that this particular law will solve the problem. Otherwise, such laws are merely bullying. These 650+ anti-LGBTQ+ laws solve no problem but rather create a worse problem by setting a precedent for passing discriminatory laws. Republicans need a bogeyman to rally fearful conservatives because they have no platform to address the country’s economic, educational, and social issues. All they have is an enemies list.

To not fight against these laws is to permit the same sort of laws to be passed against all other marginalized groups (as they are already doing against Blacks, women, students, etc.). This attempt to fracture each group is meant to weaken any possible coalition of all groups. We have to all join together to fight these laws—and this religious justification for oppression—on each and every front. When anyone is attacked, we must all stand up and say, “I am Spartacus!” because no one is free unless everyone is free.

SUMMARY: “The first time the word ‘homosexual’ appeared in the Bible was in 1946. That year, a committee gathered to translate an updated English version of the book from the Greek. Religious scholars, priests, theologists, linguists, anthropologists, and activists have done decades of research and investigation into the instances where the word appears in the book. Their conclusion is that it was a mistranslation. “In other words, the Biblical assertion that homosexuality is a sin—the catalyst for an entire shift in culture, with political repercussions, religious implications, consequences for LGBT rights and acceptance, and, frankly, deadly results—was, they allege, a mistake. “As a new film asserts, it was ‘the misuse of a single word that changed the course of history.’”

MY TAKE: This is not the first time that misuse of translations has resulted in justification of oppression. Western Judeo-Christian culture has for centuries justified mistreating women based on Eve’s supposed responsibility for humanity being kicked out of Eden. But an article in the Journal of Biblical Literature (“Blaming Eve Alone: Translation, Omission, and Implications of עמה in Genesis 3:6b”) claims that this was a misinterpretation of the text. Ouch.

As so many horror films have told us, 666 is the number of the Antichrist beast. Except that in 2005, a newly discovered fragment of the oldest surviving copy of the New Testament revealed the number to actually be 616. That’s unfortunate for the many people—mostly women—who were tortured and executed because their freckles and moles were interpreted to form a connect-the-dots 666, proving they were in league with the devil (“Bible writers got the Beast’s number wrong, say scholars” Church Times). It’s estimated 40,000-50,000 people were executed for being witches in Europe and America. Double ouch.

These are issues each religion must grapple with. But it’s another reason why we don’t rely on anyone’s religion to form laws.

Kareem’s Video Break

This is a short one, but this little girl’s uncontrollable joy is contagious. At one point she says, “I miss him,” which is impossible because she just got him. But there is something poetic in that line because we know she’s expressing an emotion that is beyond any phrase she would normally use. She means she now knows what she’s been missing by not having a puppy to love, and she knows what it will feel like to miss him when she’s not with him. The times when a parent can bring this much joy to their child are fleeting, but this is why we keep trying.

I write this Substack for you and it only exists because of you. So subscribe already.

Sports: The Future of Basketball?

APRIL 02: Zach Edey of Purdue University is presented with the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year trophy during the 2023 Naismith Hall of Fame Brunch. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: “Purdue junior center Zach Edey has been named the recipient of the Oscar Robertson Trophy, given by the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) for its National Player of the Year, continuing his quest toward unanimous National Player of the Year accolades. “In addition, he was named the recipient of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the nation's top center by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. “Edey has now earned four major National Player of the Year accolades, previously being recognized by The Sporting News, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the Associated Press (AP) as their recipient of the award. He also won the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year Award on Tuesday, in addition to being named the National Player of the Year by CBS Sports on Thursday. He has been named a first-team All-American by every outlet.”

MY TAKE: We’re witnessing the future of basketball with Zach Edey. At 7’4” to my 7’2”, even I have to look up to him. But we’re all going to be looking up to him because at the rate he’s going, he will be a dominating force in the NBA. It’s so exciting to see new talent—he’s only a junior—display such athletic prowess. My main hope for him is that he will use his prominence to one day earn the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award from the NBA.

Popular Culture: Romance or Racism?

'The Bachelor' Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar are seen arriving to the 'Good Morning America' Show on March 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

SUMMARY: “…In fact, Fleiss left his mega-franchise after an investigation into allegations of racial discrimination was conducted by Warner Bros. TV, Variety has learned. “Warner Bros. TV and ABC, which have aired and produced ‘The Bachelor’ since 2002, both declined to comment about the investigation. “But a handful of individuals familiar with the situation tell Variety that a number of employees had complained to human resources about Fleiss, which led to a thorough investigation that was conducted by an outside party in the past few months. Those who spoke during the investigation include current producers on the show, as well as former production staffers. Some of these individuals were prominent producers within the franchise, which also includes ‘The Bachelorette’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ The investigation resulted in Fleiss’ departure. “During the investigation, sources say, producers complained about Fleiss’ ‘bullying’ behavior, as well as his resistance to increasing diversity on the show over two decades. Individuals who spoke during the investigation expressed that when production staffers suggested casting more diverse reality stars, Fleiss would not take their suggestions and would ‘lash out’ against them. The individuals, who spoke anonymously with Variety, said that throughout the investigation, a common theme that repeatedly came up was that the fight for change was a source of frustration for many staff members. “‘People said he would retaliate against people for having minorities and Black people on the show. He favored certain people over other people,’ says an individual familiar with the investigation. ‘He would say, “Minorities don’t get ratings.”’”

MY TAKE: Fleiss might be right. Maybe “minorities don’t get ratings.” Which brings us to the simple questions: Do reality shows (or TV shows and movies in general) have a responsibility to be aspirational as well as reflecting “reality”? By that I mean, should a reality franchise with a vast audience and influence on popular culture merely reflect systemic racism, or should it aim higher in creating the kind of diverse world that we aspire toward? When you reflect systemic racism by not including a more ethnically diverse cast, then you are perpetuating that racism. For money.

You might argue that not only does the cast of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise all have multi-ethnic casts, but we’ve had a Black Bachelor and now with Charity, four Bachelorettes (I’m including biracial people because when you’re biracial, most of the world labels you as Black). Let me back up a little to address that.

In 2017, I wrote in The Hollywood Reporter (“‘The Bachelor’ Is Killing Romance in America”): “The real crime is the lack of intellectual and appearance diversity, which leaves the contestants as interchangeable as the Mr. Potato Head parts. The lack of racial diversity has already been commented on. If you’re black on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, you’re usually kept around as a courtesy for a few weeks before being ejected. Those outside the ideal body fat percentage index need not apply. With all eyes firmly fixed on firm buttocks, the criteria for finding love becomes how high a quarter will bounce off rock-hard abs. Will we ever witness a conversation that isn’t so bland and vacuous that words seem to evaporate as soon as they are spoken?”

Within weeks I had a call from producers telling me I would be pleased with their next choice of Bachelorette, and would I like to come on the show. I knew then that they were making Rachel Lindsay the first Black Bachelorette. I decided to go on the show to support Rachel and encourage the show to continue on the path of diversity. Rachel turned out to be one of the best contestants in the entire franchise: smart, witty, charming, and sincere.

Since then, I’ve been disappointed in the show’s diversity outcomes. Rachel has pointed out that the Black contestants have never chosen a Black person to become engaged to. She blames this, in part, on the candidates selected for the show. She said, “I also learned as I was going through my season that several of the Black men on my season didn't date Black women.” She finally washed her hands of the show after the 2020 Chris Harrison debacle, in which the host was forced to leave after defending a contestant’s passively racist action. (That contestant is still dating Matt James, the first Black Bachelor.)

Watching the latest season of The Bachelor was sad for its ethnic predictability. The final four women included one Black woman, one Jewish woman, a dark-haired woman from Vermont who looked like she could have had Greek, Italian, or Hispanic heritage, and a blonde all-American-looking woman (from Canada). There was never any doubt that Zach would eliminate the ethnic-looking women in favor of Kaity. I don’t blame Zach for this. From the first episode it was clear that the blonde girl-next-door was his type. Those were the women he paid most attention to. The other types were window dressing.

But does the show tease the viewer with a version of diversity that is so curated that the outcome is anything but diverse? Are dating candidates selected in order to be eliminated to produce a final pool that, based on the history of the show, leads to an inevitable final selection? Remember, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) are peripheral on the show, rarely last past the halfway mark, and are never the Bachelor or Bachelorette. White is always the final choice. The investigation into and resignation of Mike Fleiss seems to suggest the game is rigged.

WHY THIS MATTERS: It doesn’t matter what you think of the show or if you’ve ever watched it. You may not use TikTok or Twitter, but what happens on them influences society, our culture, and therefore our politics. What matters is that millions of people—mostly women (77%) and mostly White (75%)—watch with the idea that they are seeing idealized romance playing out when, in fact, it might just be a show that, despite being dressed up in a flouncy prom gown and silky tuxedo, not only reflects systemic racism but encourages it. Maybe now that Fleiss is gone, things will change. Stay tuned.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Eliane Elias: “They Can’t Take that Away from Me”

Brazilian jazz pianist and singer Eliane Elias’s album Quietude was released last October, and you can hear in this video why she’s so popular. Here she sings the 1937 Gershwin brothers classic, “They Can’t Take that Away from Me.” There’s a charm in her Brazilian accent, but the real star is her sprightly piano playing which adds a lively contrast to her gentle voice. She brings the jazz.

I’m hoping that my newsletter alone is convincing enough for you to subscribe without my input.

Share