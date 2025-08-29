What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote

Art for art’s sake.

Nineteenth century slogan among French intellectuals

Embedded in the MGM logo with the roaring lion are the words ars gratia artis, the Latin version of “art for art’s sake.” Millions of people see that phrase every day in movie theaters or while streaming. How many have noticed it or even wonder what it means?

The phrase was a reaction to a rising belief among political movements—particularly communists, socialists, and Marxists—that the main purpose of popular art was to promote political and moral values to influence the audience to embrace those values. Those advocating “art for art’s sake” wanted art to be more multidimensional. Sure, it could be political or religious or spiritual, but it could also just be a commentary on being human, or it could just be a magnificent landscape. Or it could just be puzzling splashes of paint. The artist would decide what to paint or write or sing, and the audience could embrace it or reject it based on whatever criteria they wanted to use. A free marketplace of ideas.

I think of it this way: There is a giant wall in front of each of us. On the other side of that wall is the world. Each artwork creates a window in that wall that allows us to see more of the world as it really is. Each window helps us to better understand the world and our place in it. We may like what we see or we may dislike what we see, but we are nevertheless changed by what we see.

The problem some people have with art is that they don’t want to be changed. Therefore, they want only art that provides a single view of the world and ignores all the others. It’s like removing all the homeless on the route to your golf course because if you don’t see them, suddenly they don’t exist in your world.

Trump’s attempted takeover of the arts is as brutish and transparent as his takeover of Washington, D.C. Like a toilet seat cover in a public restroom, he’s sanitized for your protection arts in America so that everyone can only see his highly irrational, romanticized view of an America that never existed. The Kennedy Center has been reduced to being his political mouthpiece, NPR and PBS have had their funding cut to silence them, and now the Smithsonian is under review for all current and future exhibitions to ensure their “alignment with American ideals.” Ironically, that kind of federal scrutiny of art does not align with American ideals but with the governments of countries we claim are our enemies.

Trump’s goal is to silence dissenting voices in this country. It’s happened in education with his assault on universities. It’s happened in politics with his military invasions of cities with Democratic mayors. It’s happened in science with the slashing of research funding and attacks on institutions whose research disagrees with administration policies. It’s happened in sports where athletes no longer take a knee (because all systemic racism has been eradicated?). Now he’s set his sights on the arts by strong-arming Paramount (goodbye, Stephen Colbert) and the Smithsonian. (“As Trump Targets the Smithsonian, Museums Across the U.S. Feel a Chill.”) The result: “Some museums are changing or canceling exhibits, especially those that involve artworks that engage with gender, sexuality and race.” More voices silenced. The American Way?

Think about how much art you are exposed to every day: TV, books, music, movies, fashion, art on the walls, the design of your phone, furniture, car. The magnificence of art is that it often shows us what we’ve never seen before, it calms us, it excites us, it makes us think, it inspires us. Years ago, I gave a reading at an elementary school from my children’s book, What Color Is My World, about overlooked inventions and innovations by Black people. Afterward, a little Black girl ran up to me and said that she’s never thought about being a scientists before, but now she wanted to be one. It doesn’t matter whether or not she became one—only that it was now a possibility when before it hadn’t been.

What if everything had to reflect Trump’s twisted world view and no one else’s? How monochromatic and drab would that world be? Unless he’s stopped, we’re about to find out.