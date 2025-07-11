What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote

You can discover more about a person in an hour of play than in a year of conversation.

Plato (c. 427-347), Greek philosopher

I’m assuming Plato said that right after a vigorous game of pickleball with Socrates, who was known for bad line calls.

As a person who played sports nearly every day of my life for 40 years, I know exactly what Plato means. There is something about sports that strips away the thin veneer of civility from some people, but in others reveals an admirable depth of character.

I’ll never forget the time I was playing pick-up basketball at a park, and a thirtysomething guy’s team kept losing every game, mostly because he was a weak player. Finally, in anger and frustration, he announced, “I don’t care what happens here because I make a lot of money.” Then he grabbed his stuff and left. That’s the cool thing about sports: It doesn’t matter how successful you are off the court, once you step on, all that matters is how well you play the game. It is the great social class equalizer.

But there’s another aspect that isn’t based on skills but on character. Yes, players want to win, but they also want to enjoy their time interacting with other people. A person who needs to dominate others at all costs exposes their deep insecurity. I’ve played recreational games with great players who insisted on shooting every shot. Even if we won, it wasn’t much fun. On the other hand, I’ve played with great players who were generous in passing and setting picks to allow other members of the team to enjoy themselves, even when they knew that if they did all the shooting, the team would win.

Sports creates pressure, and how a person acts under that pressure expresses who they are at their core. To borrow from Hemingway, the best people show grace under pressure, while the worst display characteristics that make us wary of them off the court.