What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: Two people who share the same experience don’t necessarily get the same benefits.

Trump made $300k from selling Bibles - but owes $100m: It’s like an arsonist wearing a Smokey the Bear t-shirt.

Heat aggravated by carbon pollution killed 50,000 in Europe last year – study: Are we seeing our hellish future in the U.S.?

Kareem’s Video Break : This will amaze and delight you—and make you want to get a border collie.

Heman Bekele Is TIME’s 2024 Kid of the Year: This could be a major boost to inspiring Black kids to be more interested in STEM courses and careers.

Kareem’s Kvetching Korner: I’m always disappointed when an article praises a woman’s intelligence and then illustrates the article with “sexy” photos.

Proposed Bill Amendment in Iraq Could Allow Girls as Young as 9 to Marry: We could just blame it on a foreign culture—until we looked around at what’s happening here.

Joni Mitchell Sings “Woodstock”: On the 55th anniversary of Woodstock, Joni shows us why it changed the world forever.

MESSAGE FROM KAREEM:

Hey, Friends. I’m taking a short vacation next week so there won’t be any newsletters on Friday and Tuesday. I will return refreshed and kvetching with more news, videos, and music on August 30 in time for Labor Day.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

We had a time.

Rayanne, My So-Called Life

At the end of the first episode of 1994’s excellent series My So-Called Life, best friends Rayanne and Angela meet in the hallway of their high school. Rayanne is excitedly recounting to other students her adventures with Angela the night before, which included attending a forbidden party that was raided by the police. She turns to Angela and says, “I’m telling you, we had a time. Didn’t we?” Angela smiles softly and says, “We had a time.”

It is one of the best and most revealing moments in television history. Those few seconds encapsulate the difference between people whose lives are enslaved to constantly chasing new sensations to give meaning to their lives and those who find insight in experiences that give their lives deeper and more satisfying meaning.

At that moment, the two girls mean two different things. Rayanne had a drunken, meaningless experience which she thinks was one of bonding and fun. Angela dyed her hair, fought with her parents, quit yearbook, cruelly dumped her longtime best friend, fell in love with a druggie, got arrested, realized her new best friend Rayanne isn’t really there for her, discovered her dad was cheating on her mom, and understood all her mother does to keep the family together.

The same events can happen to two different people but to one person those events are merely physical and mental stimuli of no long-lasting consequences except to project an image to others and themselves of being someone who grabs life with gusto. Like those obsessed with posting selfies to prove they have a great life. For Rayanne, the joy is in everyone thinking she’s a bad-ass. That is living life in an illusion, cultivating distractions to fill the day.

For Angela, life is a journey of wonders. The wonders aren’t the activities themselves, but the insights the person has from those activities. Revelation is the greatest experience because it changes how you perceive life and that lasts forever. Grabbing gusto is simply repeating the same steps over and over with no change like being caught in a time loop in which you age but never mature.

Two people experience the same event—they “have a time”—but for one, the pleasure is over the moment the experience is over. They are doomed to wash, rinse, and repeat. For the other, insight opens up many paths.

We all are having a time—it’s what we do with and get from that time that matters.

Credit: Getty Images

SUMMARY: …Trump has made $300,000 (£273,000) from branded bibles, listed on the financial disclosure form as "The Greenwood Bible". The former president started selling the books earlier this year after partnering with country music singer Lee Greenwood. Mr Greenwood is known for his song God Bless the USA, which inspired the name of the bible: God Bless the USA Bible. They are for sale on Mr Greenwood's website for $59.99. Trump also earned income from sales of several of his own books. He earned $4.5m in royalties from Letters to Trump - which features letters between Trump and celebrities - and $500,000 from A MAGA Journey. The form also lists Trump holding between $1m and $5m in cryptocurrency, which the former president once called "a scam".

MY TAKE: I write books and I ask people to subscribe to this Substack, so I get the economics of selling a product to the consumer. But when I write a book or a Substack newsletter, I work very hard to provide honest content because it would make me feel like a fraud if I didn’t give people my best effort. That’s why I’m particularly disturbed by Trump’s enormous income scamming clueless Americans.

He made $300,000 holding up a Bible that he’s never read and has no interest in following its teachings. The Bible has always been a Hollywood prop for him, a visual signal to those who don’t follow the news that he embraces their values. Ten minutes on Google would prove otherwise, but who has the time to read when you’re busy phoning in your credit card info to purchase a book you already have because you were told to by a person whose life choices have been an active rejection of that book’s contents?

The real shocker is that he made $4.5 million from his collection of letters from celebrities, Letters to Trump, which is published by a company co-owned by his son Don Jr. The price is $99 for a basic edition or $399 for a signed copy. Talk about inflation. The reviews by customers on Amazon are enthusiastic, often ending with the prompt to vote for Trump.

There is a pattern to scamming these victims. For example, Trump crony Steve Bannon, currently serving a four-month sentence in prison for contempt in defying a congressional subpoena. He also faces trial for his We Build the Wall campaign that solicited money from people with the promise that all the money would go to fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The project itself was of dubious merit considering there’s little evidence the walls we’ve built are effective and plenty of evidence that they do a lot of environmental damage. Aside from that, Bannon and his partners are accused of using the money to enrich themselves. Given everything we know about Bannon, how could contributors expect any other outcome?

He doesn’t just scam the middle class, he also sells himself to the rich. He gave a Presidential Medal of Freedom to the wife of one of the largest GOP donors, then proceeded to claim that this medal was more prestigious than the Medal of Honor awarded to members of the military wounded during acts of extreme valor and bravery. Trump’s assessment: “It’s actually much better, because everyone who gets the congressional Medal of Honor, that’s soldiers, they’re either in very bad shape because they’ve been hit so many times by bullets, or they’re dead. She gets it, and she’s a healthy, beautiful woman.” The beautiful are more valuable than the wounded, of course.

VFW National Commander Al Lipphardt responded: “These asinine comments not only diminish the significance of our nation’s highest award for valor, but also crassly characterized the sacrifices of those who have risked their lives above and beyond the call of duty.” Deaf ears, Al. In 2016, Sheldon Adelson donated $25 million to Trump’s campaign and that buys you a medal for your wife. The poor Medal of Honor recipients just donate their bodies and minds.

Here’s why some conservatives are more susceptible to Trumpian scams. They make decisions based on hope and faith rather than facts and truth. They are like people who overspend on the lottery each month, justifying the expense they can’t afford by saying, “Someone’s gotta win. Why not me?” We all live with a certain amount of hope and faith. Life would be unbearable otherwise. But when we get a bleeding sore with pus that won’t heal, we don’t hope it goes away. We seek treatment. Trump is that bleeding sore with pus and instead of treating it, his followers are financing its spread to others.

(Photo by Julian Stratenschulte/picture alliance via Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Hot weather inflamed by carbon pollution killed nearly 50,000 people in Europe last year, with the continent warming at a much faster rate than other parts of the world, research has found. The findings come as wildfires tore through forests outside Athens, as France issued excessive heat warnings for large swathes of the country, and the UK baked through what the Met Office expects will be its hottest day of the year. Doctors call heat a “silent killer” because it claims far more lives than most people realise. The devastating mortality rate in 2023 would have been 80% higher if people had not adapted to rising temperatures over the past two decades, according to the study published in Nature Medicine.

MY TAKE: I realize that most of the time we have our hands full worrying about the things that most affect us here in America. Last year in the U.S., 2,302 people died from heat-related causes. Even accounting for the difference in population (Europe: 746 million, U.S.: 333 million) they have a lot more deaths. But can we afford to just shrug off the fact that 50,000 people died there last year from the abnormal heat? Or are they the canary in the mine telling us what horrors are awaiting the U.S. in the near future? If the record-breaking heat waves across America are any indication of our future, then we need to be very concerned.

In March, one of the world’s top climate scientists, Gavin Schmidt, a British climatologist and the Director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, warned that global warming may have developed to a point that scientists can no longer predict the next stages: “The 2023 temperature anomaly has come out of the blue, revealing an unprecedented knowledge gap perhaps for the first time since about 40 years ago, when satellite data began offering modellers an unparalleled, real-time view of Earth’s climate system.”

However, these indicators are ignored by a startling number of members of Congress. A July report indicated that 123 members of the House and Senate deny that human-caused climate change is occurring, despite overwhelming scientific consensus. All 123 are Republicans, including both House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA). Others are on subcommittees funding the Environmental Protection Agency and Interior Department or the Energy Department. If 2,000 people died all at once in a building collapse or terrorist attack, we’d be hearing outraged speeches and promises of investigations. But spread it out over a year—and have a lot of elderly as the victims—and you get 123 Congress members shrugging. Maybe that has something to do with the report that “the lawmakers who deny climate science have together received $52 million in lifetime campaign donations from the fossil fuel industry.”

And the death rates will continue to rise.

Kareem’s Video Break

Teamwork makes the ducks work. A lesson for future Olympic athletes in working together.

Share

SUMMARY: …Last October, the 3M company and Discovery Education selected Heman, a rising 10th-grader at Woodson High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, as the winner of its Young Scientist Challenge. His prize: $25,000. His accomplishment: inventing a soap that could one day treat and even prevent multiple forms of skin cancer. It may take years before such a product comes to market, but this summer Heman is already spending part of every weekday working in a lab at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, hoping to bring his dream to fruition. When school is in session, he’ll be there less often, but will continue to plug away. “I’m really passionate about skin-cancer research,” he says, “whether it’s my own research or what’s happening in the field. It’s absolutely incredible to think that one day my bar of soap will be able to make a direct impact on somebody else’s life. That’s the reason I started this all in the first place.”

MY TAKE: One of the reasons I started the Skyhook Foundation more than 10 years ago was to expose marginalized students to STEM education in the hopes they would see themselves with careers in science, which many Black children never imagined. A 2024 study indicates that Black students have the aptitudes for STEM careers, but don’t believe that they can have such careers due to the lack of exposure and encouragement to pursue them. The report concluded:

For decades, Black students have encountered inequities that have impacted their pathways in education and then career. It’s imperative to recognize that Black students possess the aptitude for all STEM careers, but the glaring exposure gap remains a formidable challenge due to resource deficiencies and lack of representation.

The gap in education between White and Black students means that Black students often don’t have the same access to science equipment, the variety of classes, or the teachers encouraging them to see themselves in the sciences. Over the past 40 years, Blacks have continued to be underrepresented in science vocations, in part, because students don’t see high-achieving Blacks in science positions.

Maybe Heman Bekele will help change that, but only if kids get to see him and what he’s accomplished. But with so many schools pushing to silence Black achievement, I’m wondering how many kids will never even know he exits.

Kareem’s Kvetching Korner

This is where I can indulge my pettiness about minor things that bug me but aren’t worth getting outraged about.

There’s a pattern in popular culture media in which we praise women for their accomplishments but at the same time reduce them to the usual stereotypes. Case in point: Esquire recently ran an article titled “Zoë Kravitz's (Shocking! Twisted! Brilliant!) Mind” in which it says about her: “With the thirty-five-year-old’s directorial debut—the deeply unsettling psychological thriller Blink Twice—she is redefining herself as a creative force.” She is a creative force. Judging from the trailers I saw for Blink Twice, they may be right. It looks exciting. But then why run this photo with the article?

Credit: Zoey Grossman

Is this a photo that shouts “brilliant mind”? Or does it bypass her as a “creative force” to characterize her as “sexy,” which perpetuates sexual attraction as the main measure of a woman’s worth? I’ve got nothing against her doing a fashion layout, but maybe not as part of an article about her creative and intellectual prowess. If this were an article about a young male filmmaker, would his brilliance be illustrated by him in his underwear in a provocative pose? Even when we’re praising women, we’re subtly diluting that praise.

(Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SUMMARY: An amendment to Iraq’s 1959 Personal Status law was officially proposed in the Iraqi parliament on Aug. 4. The draft law could theoretically make it legal for girls as young as nine years old to get married. The bill was proposed by Iraqi MP Ra’ad al-Maliki, and is supported by conservative Shi’ite factions within the government. Many civil society and women’s groups have mobilized against the law, protesting on the streets of Baghdad and other cities across the country. The law would add the option of having matters of family law – such as marriage – adjudicated by religious authorities. "Civil courts that file marriage and divorce may become obsolete, and will no longer defend women's rights to alimony, custody of children, or other rights," said Yanar Mohammed, president of the Organization of Women's Freedom in Iraq, according to the Middle East Eye.

MY TAKE: Until 1753, in Colonial America, the minimum age to marry was 12 for females and 14 for males. In 1880, 37 states had the age of consent as 10, while 10 other states had it at 12, and Delaware had it at 7. Today, some states have a minimum age of 15 and 16. Four states have no minimum age. I mention all this for context because our initial reaction to this headline rightfully is outrage. After all, it is a clear exploitation of young girls that is no better than human trafficking.

These kinds of exploitative laws are what we can expect when religion rules over reason. With the GOP pushing a Christian nationalist agenda (see Project 2025), we can count on more laws that are meant to restrict women (anti-abortion, doing away with no-fault divorce, restricting birth control availability) as well as laws censoring educational materials thereby distorting history, abandoning critical thinking, and making our kids dumber. In general, societies that promote one religion also institute laws that take away freedoms—of press, of speech, of behavior.

Just look at former NBA player Royce White, a Trump supporter who just won the Minnesota Republican Party’s Senate primary last Tuesday. Last year, he complained that “women have become too mouthy.” He also criticized women based on their appearance and once said the LGBTQ+ movement is “the brainchild of radical feminists and their cucked men.” Capping off his rant of irrationality is this response to accusations of antisemitism: “You can’t be antisemitic when you pray to a Jewish carpenter every morning for salvation.” If White ever read a history book, he’d know how uninformed that statement is. Many antisemites are Christians. FYI, Hitler said, “Through me the Evangelical Protestant Church could become the established church, as in England.” (Hitler’s actual religious views are much more complicated than that statement, but he said it, like many people, for political gain. The kind of people to whom that statement would appeal are the real danger.)

We can look at Iraq and other countries and shake our heads at such ignorance. But when we stop shaking our heads and turn them to look around us, we can see ignorance rising like a dark tide.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Joni Mitchell: “Woodstock”

Gather around, kids, and hear the amazing tale of a music festival that took place 55 years ago (August 15-18, 1969) and changed the world forever. That’s not hyperbole, that’s a fact. Woodstock was three days of mud and music but it was also a mythical ideal like Camelot. They expected 50,000 but 450,000 people showed up and young people realized they weren’t as alone and powerless and dependent as they’d been led to believe. Even an event as massively disorganized as Woodstock was still fun. And the message of Peace & Love—however naive and vague—went out across the country. Afterward, young people felt inspired to organize and gather together to celebrate or protest, whatever they wanted. They now had a voice and in the words of Phil Ochs, “I’ve got something to say, sir, and I’m gonna say it now.”

Ironically, Joni Mitchell, who was scheduled to appear but was unable to due to the logistics she explains in this clip, wrote the definitive song about Woodstock. She understood its power on those who attended and those who didn’t and turned the event into this poetic anthem. She compares the festival with people trying to get back to the innocence of the Garden of Eden, with the bombers “riding shotgun in the sky” turning into butterflies. The lyrics are as magical as the event itself.

The ethos of Woodstock was about sharing, so…

Share

Leave a comment

Give a gift subscription