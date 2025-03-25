What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: The Buddha had some simple advice that changed my day.

Donald Trump Ignoring Court Order Is 'Doomsday Scenario': When the President of the United States wants to eliminate any judges that disagree with him, that’s not a democracy. That’s not even America.

Trump Administration Aims to Eliminate E.P.A.’s Scientific Research Arm: Who’s going to keep Americans safe from pollutants when Trump’s cronies profit from polluting?

Memo Reveals Plans to Sabotage Social Security: Yeah, yeah, Trump and the GOP promised they would never cut Social Security. Think again.

Kentucky GOP lawmakers vote to protect conversion therapy: This blatant disregard of overwhelming evidence for political gain at the expense of children shocked me.

Kareem’s Kvetching Korner: Mob Hysteria Over Recasting Favorite Roles: Anytime someone wants to recast a beloved role, the death threats begin. Why is the conservative mob so fragile?

Kareem’s Video Break : I rewatched it several times and each time I chuckled.

Kareem’s Sports Moments: Dave Wottle won Olympic gold in the most exciting way possible.

Creedence Clearwater Revival Sings “Fortunate Son”: This is an early protest song about the entitled (with phony foot spurs) avoiding responsibility. And it looks like those same fortunate sons are still able to dodge responsibility for their crimes.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

Each morning, we are born again. What we do today is what matters most.

Siddhartha Gautama (The Buddha), first century BCE religious teacher

Doing what matters most. Credit: The Good Brigade/gettyimages

My friendship with Bruce Lee brought me in contact with a lot of Eastern philosophy. He was as voracious a reader as I was and after a grueling martial arts workout we would sit in his living room and discuss some of these philosophical ideas. One of the things I appreciate most about Buddhism is the simplicity of a statement that once examined, has great depth. It leaves an intellectual aftertaste.

Sure, there are lots of similar sayings, such as Roman poet Horace’s carpe diem (“seize the day”) or self-help catchphrases like “Live in the moment.” But I think something more is going on here than asking us to be mindful of the moment we are in.

For me, “each morning, we are born again” doesn’t simply say we have another day to fill with pleasure—whether that pleasure is work, recreation, food, family, or helping others—but it also implies that we in being “born again,” are washed clean of our previous mistakes and transgressions. We are baptized in possibility—another chance to get life right. We start each day with a clean slate and the opportunity to rebuild ourselves with fresh materials. We can choose to be the person we always wanted to be. But that person is only revealed through their actions, not just good thoughts.

“What we do today is what matters most.” Embracing that idea means letting go of the concept of “someday.” Someday I’ll call my estranged sibling. Someday I’ll give to charity. Someday—when I’m not so busy—I’ll enjoy life.

The day is not about intentions, but about actions. Believe me, I know it’s easier said than done. But saying it is the first step. I’m not in a place where I can’t worry about my children, even though they are all adults, or about my decaying body, or the state of this country, or about many other things. But each day, I try to focus on what gives this day meaning, which means accepting that worrying doesn’t change anything and that I’m not that important in the grand scheme.

What I do have is today. Today, I wrote this to share with you. It has made me feel happy and connected. Today, writing this is what matters most. When I finish this, what I do next matters most.