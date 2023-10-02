What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Quote of the Day

I've been thinking with my guts since I was fourteen years old, and frankly speaking, between you and me, I have come to the conclusion that my guts have shit for brains.

―Nick Hornby, High Fidelity

In Nick Hornby’s wonderful novel High Fidelity, 35-year-old Rob (played by John Cusack in the movie version) wonders why all his romantic relationships have gone bad. After quizzing all his exes, he has the insight quoted above.

For me, that quote encapsulates the greatest dilemma in American culture: the romanticization of “gut feelings” as down-to-earth common sense, while vilifying critical thinking as elite snobbery. It is the elevation of emotional reactions over precise reasoning. Capt. Kirk’s seat-of-his-pants cowboying versus Spock’s inhuman logic.

The problem is that while we’re celebrating “going with your gut/heart” in some decisions, we demand logical analysis in others. And we do it without consistency, mainly as an excuse for lazy thinking. When reality contestants ask friends for advice about making a decision, the “friend” always cops out with, “Go with your gut.” That way, they abdicate any responsibility while offering a useless cliche that has become the mantra of MAGA.

People with vast experience in a field may actually have a gut feeling that is the result of thousands of hours of exposure to a job. They are reacting to many silent cues to make an informed decision. Their gut feeling is actually a brain feeling after processing information that their expertise has analyzed.

But that is not what happens with most people using this phrase. For most, it is their free pass from doing any research before forming an opinion or putting those opinions under a microscope to find logical fallacies. Logic shmogic. They proudly proclaim they think with their gut or heart. And when they are wrong—they excuse themselves with, “I’m only human.” True, just not a very good human.

I found this excerpt from an article in The Observer (“Should you trust your sixth sense?”) discussing psychologist-neuroscientist Joel Pearson’s take on “gut reaction” in his book The Intuition Toolkit especially interesting:

Through his research, Pearson has learned that intuition is incredibly useful in a number of situations – and potentially disastrous in others. He uses the acronym Smile. S is for self-awareness: if you’re feeling emotional, don’t trust your intuition. M is for mastery: you need to actually know about the area in which you’re being intuitive. Don’t take a lucky gamble on the stock market based on gut feeling when you know nothing about finance. I is for impulses: you’re not feeling an intuitive draw towards food, drugs, social media… those are cravings. L is for low probability: don’t use intuition for probabilistic judgments. “Anything with numbers or probabilities: whatever you feel is probably wrong,” Pearson says. And the last is E for environment: only trust your intuition in familiar – therefore fairly predictable – environments.

Here’s the thing: We make choices using the best information we have available. But we can’t know everything, so all choices are flawed, made, to borrow from Kierkegaard, with fear and trembling. Sometimes those choices turn out well, sometimes not. Logic and reason place the odds in favor of a good outcome, but not always. It’s difficult to take responsibility for bad decisions, but one way we have come to live with self-blame is to say that “at least I went with my heart.” Oh, okay, then you’re off the hook, except that this is the justification people use, not just on The Bachelor, but also to be cruel, violent, and abusive.

We should expect better of ourselves and others. We definitely shouldn’t elevate the phrase to embroidered-on-pillow status.

SUMMARY: Trump addressed the California GOP during a Friday luncheon where he discussed ideas to restore law and order in Golden State cities like Oakland, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Trump said that if elected, he would do everything in his power — "including sending as many federal assets as required to restore safety and peace" — for cities that have seen what he called a breakdown of law and order. "We will immediately stop all of the pillaging and theft," Trump said. "Very simply, if you rob a store, you can fully expect to be shot as you are leaving that store. Shot!"

MY TAKE: A lot of people watching footage of flash mobs looting stores might react with, “They ought to shoot them!” My initial reaction was intense anger at them. I’m especially furious with mobs because they reflect an insidious aspect of humanity—to relinquish personal responsibility and identity within a group identity—that I find repulsive. It is the appeal of Nazis, the KKK, and most violent organizations that are favored by the easily manipulated.

But because I am a rational human being, not a servant to gut feelings (as described in “Kareem’s Daily Quote” above), I don’t advocate a punishment greater than the crime. Even though Trump is famous for waving a Bible around (and being unable to cite a favorite passage), it’s pretty clear he hasn’t read it nor grasped some of the basic concepts he professes to endorse. I’m referring to the concept of “an eye for an eye” (Exodus 21:24-27, as well as in other places).

This is not about using the Bible as a source for our laws, but it’s pretty clear that the philosophy of “an eye for an eye” is one that our judicial system follows. First, we have to know what the phrase means. It actually originated in Hammurabi’s Code, a collection of 282 laws inscribed on a pillar that attempted to establish a code of justice during Hammurabi’s rule from 1792-1750 BCE, long before the Greeks, Romans, and Christianity became significant. The goal was to create laws that offered a modicum of fairness, though, because of the different treatment of classes and slaves, we would not consider them fair today.

The writers of that line in Exodus were also expressing the need for fair punishments that fit the severity of the crime rather than allow the wealthy and powerful to do anything they deemed just. A better translation might be “only one eye for an eye” in order to restrict demanding greater compensation than was just.

In our culture, we equate money and/or time in prison for crimes. That is our eye for an eye. We don’t murder people for shoplifting or looting. Not even for encouraging a violent insurrection against their own country.

So, while I get that we all have a knee-jerk reaction that is sometimes over the top, the rational mind usually kicks in and keeps us from forming our own mob and lynching someone from a tree. Back in the sixties and seventies, when people held anti-war or civil rights rallies, politicians echoed some Americans who called for shooting protestors in the streets. Those protestors turned out to be right and were responsible for America righting a morally floundering ship.

I can’t decide if Fox News chose to report this story because they think it makes Trump look like a strong leader to their conservative audience. They certainly haven’t reported every negative thing about Trump in a timely or unbiased manner. (Though, it is fun to look at their headline—“Trump suggests shooting shoplifters during California GOP speech”—and wonder if they mean the shoplifters will be shot during Trump’s speech.)

It’s amazing and scary that the go-to punishment for Trump and his loyalists is murder. Trump wants to execute Gen. Mark Milley, America’s top general, for making a phone call authorized by Trump’s own administration (“Trump Floats the Idea of Executing Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley”). Wouldn’t tasers be more in line with the crime of looting? There are non-lethal alternatives that aren’t even being considered. Also, the real ramifications of Trump’s flexing would be lawsuits that would certainly break the budgets of many cities. Philadelphia, where the video of the looting was shot, paid $21 million in settlements for police misconduct in 2022. Imagine what it would be if they shot shoplifters?

Trump justified his unconstitutional, illegal, and irrational position by saying, “The word that ‘they shoot you’ will get out within minutes, and our nation within one day will be an entirely different place.” Indeed, our nation will be a different place. A place without a constitution that matters. A place that resembles every totalitarian nation that ever existed. A place like these countries that execute for theft: Afghanistan, Algeria, Cameroon, China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and North Korea.

A place most of us would not want to live in.

This Week in Dumb Stuff Politicians Said

SUMMARY: A Defense spending bill passed the House Thursday night with an amendment from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., to reduce Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s salary to $1 − and she said even a buck is too much money. The bill passed the chamber along party lines with a 218-210 vote. “Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has been a failure for our military and for America,” Greene wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Last night, the DOD appropriations bill passed the House with my Holman rule amendment to reduce his salary to $1. But even that’s too much..”

MY TAKE: At this point, you would be right to ask, “Why bother to respond to the rantings of Greene, clearly one of the most uninformed and illogical politicians in history?” Because she has power, thanks to McCarthy, and wields it like a toddler just handed an AK-14. She accused Austin of destroying the military. Yet, she sees no problem with Tuberville blocking military promotions despite the warnings from top military personnel of the dangers to America. Nor is she concerned that threats to shut down the government mean those in the military would face severe hardships without their pay. All this posturing about the military to appear patriotic while actually undermining them. Greene knows her proposal will never pass the Senate, but once again, she got to make her point—whatever it was.

SUMMARY: Chris Christie stood by his attack on first lady Jill Biden the morning after the second GOP debate, saying that his remarks were “the truth.” On Wednesday night, the former New Jersey governor slammed President Joe Biden for “sleeping with a member of the teachers union” — referring to the first lady, who has a doctoral degree in education and has been a teacher for over 30 years — and said because of their marriage, the union has “an advocate inside the White House every day for the worst of their teachers, not for their students to be the best they can be.”

MY TAKE: I admit, I’m a little surprised at Christie. I know he’s no stranger to hyperbole and sharp barbs, but this level of misogyny and incompetence is surprising. Let’s break it down:

“sleeping with a member of the teachers union”: There are so many ways to describe the Bidens’ relationship, but he chose the most sleazy one he could get away with: “sleeping with.” Not “dining with,” not “going for walks with,” not “reprogramming nuclear codes with.” He implies Biden is unduly affected by his wife’s sexual wiles. By the way, Christie is “sleeping with” an investment banker, so should we expect his bias for Wall Street over Main Street?

“an advocate inside the White House every day”: Jill Biden is also a woman, so is she an advocate for women every day? She was an English professor, so is she advocating for Shakespeare in the workplace every day? She’s White, so is she advocating for White supremacy every day? She’s descended from Sicilians, English, and Scots, so… While she may indeed advocate for the teachers union, Christie’s assumption is that Biden can’t make up his own mind (sexual wiles and all that).

“for the worst of their teachers, not for their students to be the best they can be”: This statement makes no sense. If I advocate for democracy, am I automatically championing the worst of our politicians, not for the country to be the best it can be? He assumes something he’s not proven, hoping it strikes a sympathetic chord with all those book-banning, self-proclaimed “experts” on education. This is broad anti-union rhetoric disguised as anti-teachers pushing a liberal agenda.

I gave him some props after the first debate, but he’s fallen back into the DeSantis/Trump mode here. I can smell the flop sweat from here.

What I like most about dance videos is how much fun the dancers are having. This young man shows amazing control of his body while still looking like he’s having the time of his life. His name is D Soraki, and he’s been dancing since he was four years old, thanks to his parents, also dancers. He won the Red Bull Dance Your Style contest. You can watch the full version of his dance here.

What Do Our Monuments Say about Us?

Last week, I spoke at an event promoting designating more landmarks in Los Angeles that are historically significant in the Black community. That same day, a man in a MAGA hat shot an activist at a statue protest. The past few years have brought a lot of intense divisiveness about which monuments should stay and which should be removed. Why so much passion over statues and plaques?

The word “monument” is derived from the Latin “monumentum” based on another LP Latin word that means “to remind,” “to advise,” or “to warn.” This brings up the question that when we erect a monument, what exactly are we remembering, advising, or warning against? And who are the monuments meant to address—and who are meant to be excluded?

In the brilliant play and movie History Boys by Alan Bennett, a history teacher takes a group of high school students to a World War I memorial to explain why we built them.

The truth was, in 1914, Germany doesn't want war. Yeah, there's an arms race, but it's Britain who's leading it. So, why does no one admit this? [approaching a war memorial] That's why. The dead. The body count. We don't like to admit the war was even partly our fault cos so many of our people died. And all the mourning's veiled the truth. It's not "lest we forget", it's "lest we remember". That's what all this is about -the memorials, the Cenotaph, the two minutes' silence-. Because there is no better way of forgetting something than by commemorating it.

The teacher explains that the war memorials don’t celebrate the sacrifices of the dead soldiers as much as white-washes the responsibility of those who unnecessarily put them in harm’s way in the first place. Grief and guilt are distilled into monuments. Those are the warnings.

While this is true sometimes, it’s also true that we build monuments to honor those people who embody the best qualities of humanity. The MLKs, Rosa Parks, Benjamin Franklins, and Abraham Lincolns of our past to remind us of who we want to be in the future.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Speaks At Black Historic Spaces Event (The Los Angeles Sentinel)

Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (right) poses with representatives from St. Elmo Village, the LA City Planning Office of Historic Resources and the Getty Conservation Institute (Amanda Scurlock/L.A. Sentinel)

SUMMARY: The Los Angeles City Planning Office of Historic Resources partnered with the Getty Conservation Institute to create the African American Historic Places, Los Angeles (AAHPLA) project. The project was created to designate landmarks throughout Los Angeles that hold historic significance in the Black community. Currently, only three percent of the City’s historic-cultural monuments are related to Black history. AAHPLA aims to grow that percentage. The city and the Getty have other partnerships that also help preserve historic sites for African Americans, according to LA City Planning Office of Historic Resources principal city planner Ken Bernstein.

MY TAKE: I’ve lived in the Los Angeles area most of my life, and I know many cultural landmarks that deserve to be memorialized. I was excited to help promote this worthwhile—and long overdue—effort to commemorate the Black community’s contribution to the cultural development of Los Angeles.

SUMMARY: An Indigenous justice activist is recovering after a man wearing a hat with the Donald Trump slogan “Make America great again” allegedly shot him during a protest against the reinstallation of a statue honoring a Spanish conquistador in New Mexico. Jacob Johns was shot on Thursday morning in the northern New Mexico city of Española while demonstrating against plans to again erect a Juan de Oñate statue that previously had been taken down and put in storage. First responders flew Johns to a hospital in Albuquerque by helicopter after he was wounded. …Johns was part of a crowd who had gathered at the Rio Arriba county annex building to celebrate officials’ postponement of plans to re-erect a statue of Oñate there. The conquistador and his Spanish compatriots carried out a 1599 massacre of hundreds of members of a pueblo tribe in what is now New Mexico.

MY TAKE: The shooter’s social media includes the proclamation that “Trump won.” No surprise there. Nor is it surprising that a follower of a man who wants to execute shoplifters and a top U.S. general (see above story) would feel justified in resorting to shooting someone he disagrees with.

While no one disputes the significant contributions of Oñate to New Mexico, the controversy comes when discussing the 1599 Acoma Massacre. Oñate sent his nephew and sixteen other soldiers to meet with Pueblo leaders who were resisting the invaders taking their lands. When the Pueblos refused to house and feed the soldiers, they ransacked and destroyed homes. The battle ended with the nephew and his soldiers being killed. Oñate retaliated by sending soldiers to attack the village. They killed about 500 men and 300 women and children. About 500 prisoners were captured, and Oñate sentenced them to various punishments, including males over 25 having their right foot cut off (though some say it was just the toes) and then enslaved for 20 years (24 men suffered this punishment). Females above the age of 12 and males between 12 and 25 were enslaved for 20 years.

So, statue or no statue? Does his evil negate his good?

Those in support of Oñate’s statue claim that to remove the statue is to ignore history. That is inaccurate. His complete legacy can still be taught in schools and written about in books. But a monument says we admire the whole man, and we celebrate him as a model of behavior. Well, we shouldn’t. He chose to massacre and enslave out of revenge and greed, not qualities we should admire.

We have a tendency to revere people because of their achievements without caring how they achieved them. But the how is where true greatness lies. Anyone can murder and cheat and backstab their way to riches. But those who achieve the same ends through integrity, compassion, and vision are the ones who actually deserve our admiration.

Statues like this aren’t meant to make us remember greatness, but to forget atrocities. But those Pueblo descendants who pass statues celebrating Oñate must relive the feeling of marginalization that emboldened Oñate to massacre them in the first place. He could do it because they didn’t matter, and a statue of him makes the same statement. “This land is your land, this land is my land,” sang Woody Guthrie. But to Juan de Oñate, it was “This land was your land, now this land is my land.” Not really a hero’s creed.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Keith Carradine: “I’m Easy”

“I’m Easy” won an Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Original Song and reached number 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

This clip of Keith Carradine singing “I’m Easy” from Robert Altman’s 1975 masterpiece Nashville requires some explanation. Carradine plays a womanizing jerk who uses everyone—male or female—he encounters. Yet, the song he sings on stage is a ballad of vulnerability and compassion. The irony is that four women in the audience are lovers, ex-lovers, or soon-to-be lovers—all being seduced by a song they think is about them.

As a song removed from the movie, it’s a sweet meditation on longing for someone who may not love you. Carradine’s folky voice has just the right amount of angst to sell it. But when you think of the song in the context of the movie scene, it addresses the issue that’s become quite popular in recent years: How do we appreciate art from an artist who is a bad person? With that comes the trickier question of where do we draw the line from just being a flawed person who makes regrettable mistakes to being truly irredeemable.

While pondering those important questions, enjoy this exceptional song from one of our most exceptional actors.

