Photo Credit: Getty Images:United Archives, Rex Harrison as Dr. DoLittle

Kareem’s Daily Quote

The evil that men do lives after them; the good is oft interred with their bones.

from William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar

I see people throwing around the word evil a lot, but there are specific parameters that separate evil from just plain bad. Evil is a measurement of atrocious behavior, the way a thermometer measures heat. When bad deeds are so horrific and callous that they exceed our ability to forgive, that’s evil. That evil behavior is even worse when evildoers have convinced themselves that they are actually doing good.

Evil in horror movies is characterized by a creature that cannot be reasoned with. Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, Leatherface, the shark from Jaws—they are programmed for evil and no words will sway them. When that manifests in our lives, either through family, friends, criminals, or politicians, it is even more horrific.

Evil is based on selfishness, the belief that one’s own needs are greater than everyone else’s—no matter how much suffering they cause for others. Because politicians’ actions can affect so many on such a deep level for such a long time, they have the greatest potential for evil. Of course, they also have the potential for great good, but we’ll get to that later.

In April 2024, Hamas and Israel had a proposal that would have paused the Gaza war for at least six weeks and opened negotiations with Hamas over a permanent truce. More than 30 hostages held by Hamas would have been released, with more being freed if the truce was extended. And the daily atta cks on Gaza’s two million people would have stopped. It didn’t happen because Netanyahu would have put his career and his personal freedom at risk. According to The New York Times article, “How Netanyahu Prolonged the War in Gaza to Stay in Power”:

As prime minister, he led a fragile coalition that depended on the support of far-right ministers who wanted to occupy Gaza, not withdraw from it. They sought a long war that would ultimately enable Israel to reestablish Jewish settlements in Gaza. If a cease-fire came too soon, these ministers might decide to collapse the ruling coalition. That would prompt early elections that polls showed Netanyahu would lose. Out of office, Netanyahu was vulnerable. Since 2020, he had been standing trial for corruption: the charges, which he denied, mostly related to granting favors to businessmen in exchange for gifts and favorable media coverage. Shorn of power, Netanyahu would lose the ability to force out the attorney general who oversaw his prosecution—as indeed his government would later attempt to do.

Trump faced the same problem. A major motivation for him to run for president again was to secure the immunity from prosecution that he desperately needed. He was surrounded by lawsuits and criminal charges like sharks swimming around him in an ever-tightening circle. His only hope of avoiding going broke and the possibility of prison was to become president. Once he did, most of his personal legal problems went away, thanks to the Supreme Court extending to him immunity. And his personal wealth suddenly added millions.

Netanyahu is not Israel any more than Trump is America. Netanyahu does not express Jewish teachings any more than Trump expresses Christian teachings. They hide behind their countries and religions while desecrating both. What those men do not only affects us all, it reflects on our nations’ values. Both men have willingly allowed innocent people to die and others to suffer immense loss and grief in order to protect their careers. That’s murder. To deny that fact is to become an accomplice to the crime.

A people that keeps corrupt, abusive criminals in power lacks courage and moral principles. Evil leaders make us complicit in their evil. To do nothing while they thrive is as evil as their deeds.

Shakespeare was right that the good we do is often unacknowledged and unappreciated (“oft interred with their bones”). Every parent knows what I mean. But what makes those deeds good is that the perpetrators of good don’t seek or expect acknowledgement or praise or plaques. They do good because that is the manifestation of who they are and how they want the world to be. The same can be said of a country.

But part of doing good is eradicating evil. We have a chance to do that in the midterm elections next year when we can elect a Congress with the courage to stand up to evil and send a message to those complicit criminals that they and their abusive policies are not welcome in America.