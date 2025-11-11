What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: Mark Twain tells us how to define real wealth.

Trump touts marble Lincoln Bathroom remodel amid government shutdown: The plan to convert the people’s White House into Trump’s White Palace continues.

Trump, 79, Claims It’s ‘Illegal’ for Late-Night Host to Mock Him: This statement reveals Trump’s ultimate goal is to silence ALL criticism.

Miss Universe contestants stage walkout after organiser berates Miss Mexico: An inspiring moment of true empowerment.

Video Break : A mom shares how her three sons show affection in their own way.

Announcement: New NBA 2K League About to Launch: You like sports? You like interactive esports? Something new is coming just for you.

Kareem’s Kvetching Korner: De Niro to JLaw: should celebrities be expected to speak out against Trump?: Fame does not convey intelligence. Opinions have to be valued based on content, not ratings.

What I’m Watching: Down Cemetery Road stars Emma Thompson as a private detective and it’s one of the best shows on TV. Cougar Town is a long-running sitcom that is surprisingly fearless and funny.

Magical Moments in Sports: I might have held my breath for the first 15 seconds of this video.

Harry Chapin Sings “Cat’s in the Cradle”: There’s a new documentary about this famous song that probably had more influence on parenting than Dr. Spock.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

It isn’t what a man has, that constitutes wealth. No—it is to be satisfied with what one has; that is wealth.

Mark Twain (1835-1910), American writer

Credit: Nico De Pasquale/gettyimages

Twain said this quote specifically in reference to the wealthy robber baron Cornelius Vanderbilt, whom Twain considered to be the chief representative of a “vulgar, selfish, materialistic and corrupt” culture and the “idol of only a crawling swarm of small souls.” Sound like anyone we know?

Sadly, these “vulgar, selfish” predators will always exist, always ravenous for one thing: More! And their appetite is fed by the “crawling swarm of small souls” who never tire of their enslavement to those who find them contemptible and expendable. But they are crucial to the success of the wealthy because they are unquestioning in obeying political policy and in giving their hard-earned money to those who don’t need it (but are happy to take it).

These callous billionaires, Trump included, love to sink their fangs into the necks of their willing victims and drain them dry. As a result: “The collective wealth of America’s top 10 richest people ballooned by $698 billion in the past year, supercharged by President Donald Trump’s tax giveaways to his fellow billionaires.” Also, “the top 1 percent of U.S. households gained 101 times more wealth than the median household over that period—and nearly 1,000 times more than those in the bottom fifth of earners.” In addition, “40 percent of Americans—including nearly half of all children—are classified as low-income.”

We all like to believe in the karmic fantasy that the wealthy GOPers who prop up Trump may be super rich, but they’re also super unhappy. There’s no reason to think that they are any more unhappy than the rest of us. It is true that the kind of unbridled, single-minded ambition required to achieve enormous wealth is isolating. You don’t have friends, just business associates masquerading as friends. They live next door to an art museum, a theater, a library—may even have all those things in their mansions—but they won’t experience the passion of appreciation, merely of possession. They will blather on about fine wines, exquisite cuisine, and historic facts because those are the expensive clothes of success that they want everyone else to admire. The Hollow Men (and women), indeed.

I’m exhausted listening to people who have spent their lives chasing money—especially those who inherited it (like Trump and Musk) talk about the way people should live their lives without having a clue what those lives are like. Then they hire a bunch of sycophants to agree with everything these moguls say. A crawling swarm of small souls.

Society has a love/hate relationship with the wealthy. We admire their success, envy their money, allow them to lead us even though they have no qualifications and lack any critical thinking, and we also complain about them as snooty and merciless. What we as a society really hate is our uncontrollable envy. What we hate is our willingness to hand them the reins of our lives just because they’re rich. What we hate is how we made them wealthy and they have no gratitude, just platitudes. We hate our complicity and complacency.

But the quote for me isn’t just about the super rich: it’s about how the rest of us need to put wealth in perspective. We need to stop craving the accumulation of wealth as a reflection of self-worth, stop admiring those who have it simply because they have it, and start creating our own ideas of wealth that make us feel satisfied and fulfilled, rather than shallow and needy. Families? Sure. Friends? Of course. Career? Yup. But also time. Time to spend with friends and family. Time to spend doing nothing and following passions that won’t add a cent to your portfolio. The concept of making time looks good on paper, but in practice is very difficult to pursue. We’re still wrapped up in the 1950s mentality of Keeping Up with the Joneses. That’s a hard addiction to break.

Parents want their children to be successful, but successful in the way they define it: Work hard, then work harder. Maybe that definition isn’t the best one. Maybe we don’t need everything we seek.

Maybe the greatest word in the English language is “enough.”