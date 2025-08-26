What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote

Whatever you do in life will be insignificant, but it is important that you do it.

attributed to Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948), Indian lawyer, political activist

Does this moment of love and kindness matter in the Big Picture? Nope. But in the Small Picture, it means everything. (Credit: Kannok Palson/gettyimages)

What I like about this quote is how it clearly puts life in a precise yet blunt perspective. The two words that jump out from this quote are “insignificant” and “important” because they are contradictory. If my actions are insignificant, how can they in any way be important?

Big picture: In about five billion years, the sun will be depleted of hydrogen fuel, expand into a red giant, and finally collapse into a white dwarf, which is basically a dying hot ember. During that process, the Earth’s oceans and atmosphere will vaporize. So, even as our bodies are dying from the moment we are born, so has this planet been dying since it came into existence. The nagging question that accompanies this grim fact is, will humans kill themselves off through war, climate change, and environmental destruction long before any of this happens?

Small picture: We’re here now. We’re here for a brief time. How can we make the most of that? So, yes, whatever I do now doesn’t matter to the cosmos, but it does have an impact on the quality of life for myself and those around me—and that can have a ripple effect into the future that makes life better for others. That’s significant.

A lot of people justify their selfishness with the excuse that nothing they do will matter in a hundred years. But everything we do matters because it affects us and others. Right now. Every act of kindness and compassion promotes those acts as virtues of our entire society. Every act of selfishness and bullying promotes those acts as virtues of our society. We are in a constant battle of defining who we want to be as a people. For example, what moral values does the Trump administration teach our children? Forget what they learn in school, in church, even at home. When they see the country rewarding the characteristics of deceit, lying, bullying, incompetence, illogical thinking, and illegal activities, then they know that those are our true values. When they see us allowing those characteristics to dominate, they see that compliance, surrender, and cowardice are the “virtues” embraced by the people.

I don’t really care what happens five billion years from now, or even a hundred years from now. I care that right now everything I do—every act I take, every word I utter—somehow makes my family, my community, my country better. Pain is significant. Joy is significant. Whatever we can do to promote joy and alleviate pain is significant. Here and now—which is where I live. I may get it wrong sometimes, I may falter other times, but I want the values of compassion, kindness, and critical thinking to be prominent in my society. Otherwise, we truly are insignificant. Here and now.