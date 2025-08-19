What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote

“Who is it that can tell me who I am?”

from William Shakespeare’s King Lear (published in 1608)

Sometimes I sit on my sofa and wonder who is this stranger sitting on my sofa. Who is this overgrown man occupying space that belongs to me? How did I—whoever “I” is—get tethered to, as Yeats called it, this aging, worn “tattered coat upon a stick”? The feeling doesn’t last long, and suddenly I snap back into my body like a rubber band pulled too taut. I squirm a little, not sure of the fit, like a foot trying on ill-fitting shoes.

It's a curiosity that we struggle to know ourselves amidst the vast amount of information we have all around us. We are like detectives studying mountains of evidence—testimonies, DNA, fingerprints, blood splatter—yet we can’t determine who the criminal is, or even if there was a crime. Under intense cross-examination from a hostile D.A., how would I answer, “Who are you?” Would I plead the Fifth?

I know I’ve said and done things in the past that I regret. Yet, I am not that person now, so why should their mistakes still affect me, still cling to me like brambles embedded in my flesh? I’m not even the same person I was yesterday. I am that proverbial stream, the one you can never step into twice because the water has already moved on. But my body roots me to a particular time and space that embodies myriad experiences, thoughts, and mistakes. I can never move away from them. And yet, do they really tell me who I am right now, as I write this?

It's like looking in a mirror and asking yourself, “Do these pants make my ass look big?” You’re looking in a mirror—you should know the answer. But we also know that we are not accurate judges of ourselves. We often bend reality to see what we want to see. Usually, to appear better than we are.

But the whole reason we even ask the question isn’t to be praised, but to find ways to become more like the person we set out to be, before compromising and rationalization got in the way. Sure, we can be fake with others so they’ll say nice things about us, but that’s a bit like bribing the ref to have calls go your way. Then you never get the truth.

I have wicked thoughts that should exclude me from polite society; I have loving thoughts that should make me humanity’s spiritual leader. So, how can I take all this in and know who I am? One way is to differentiate between thoughts and actions. Petty, vicious, or angry thoughts are part of the brain’s processing and filtering of the full spectrum of being human. My actions—not my thoughts—reflect my values, and my values define me. What I do is who I am.

To know ourselves, we must look in many different “mirrors.” Those mirrors include our family, friends, and peers, but they also include works of art like poetry, novels, songs, TV shows, and movies that create characters that give us insights into who we are and who we want to be. And they do it without prejudice or judgment.

“Who is it that can tell me who I am?” The first step is wanting the answer. After that, the answers are all around you, if you’re willing to look—and accept the truth.