(AI illustration/Kareem Takes On the News)

What I’m Discussing Today

Kareem’s Daily Quote: How many small acts of silence does it take before fear makes us accomplices?

Trump Again Threatens to Commit War Crimes Against Iran: A quick victory becomes a dangerous quagmire, followed by bluster that could make the world—and our grocery bills—worse.

Todd Blanche Has Confirmed He’ll Do Trump’s Bidding. Will the Senate Confirm Him as Attorney General? Blanche’s record suggests he sees the Justice Department less as the people’s law office than as customer service for one very demanding client.

How Much Are Nurses Worth? Hospitals and Patients Might Calculate Their Value Differently: Montefiore’s AI layoffs raise the question of whether hospital efficiency means anything when it comes at the expense of experienced nurses and patient trust.

Red Scare by Clay Risen: Clay Risen’s brisk, unsettling history shows how readily a frightened country can turn suspicion into a machinery for destroying its own people.

Jukebox Playlist: Lena Horne makes “Where or When” feel like a quiet conversation with memory, fate, and the person you hope you have met before.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

“No one man can terrorize a whole nation unless we are all his accomplices.”

Edward R. Murrow (1908–1965), American broadcast journalist

(John Springer Collection/Corbis via Getty Images)

Once upon a time, Edward R. Murrow was the best known and most respected newsman in the United States. His CBS radio reports from London during the Blitz made him a legend from the start of World War II, and Winston Churchill thought so highly of him that he asked him to take over programming at the BBC, but he chose to stay with CBS. At war’s end, he was among the first journalists to report from a liberated concentration camp, and he pulled no punches describing the emaciated survivors, the children with their numerical ID tattoos, and the “bodies stacked up like cordwood” in Buchenwald’s crematorium: “I pray you to believe what I have said about Buchenwald,” he told the American people. “I have reported what I saw and heard, but only part of it. For most of it I have no words.”

Murrow’s greatest fame, though, came as a result of the role he played in bringing down Senator Joseph McCarthy, the man whose crusade against communism resulted in the persecution of thousands of Americans in government and education, and a blacklist that destroyed many lives in the motion picture and television industries. Murrow used a full episode of his prime-time show See It Now to attack McCarthyism, and is credited with turning public opinion against the politician and back in favor of constitutional norms. A footnote in the McCarthy story was a lawyer named Roy Cohn, who served as the senator’s chief counsel, and later went on to mentor a young New York real estate developer named Donald Trump, schooling him in all the ruthless, vindictive, and greedy ways that would eventually serve him so well in electoral politics.

These days, Trump has taken a page from McCarthy’s playbook, branding his political opponents communists in an attempt to scare the American people into voting Republican despite all the economic, social, and international issues that have exploded on his watch. Back in 2024, he called Vice President Harris “Comrade Kamala,” a ridiculous nickname that never stuck. Last week, at the NATO Summit in Turkey, he said, “I want to get the word out because what’s forming is communism in the country and communism’s easy to sell.” Trump is nothing if not a salesman. He went on:

“I would be the greatest communist in history. I’d be right up there with Lenin… I think this country, with this thing that’s going around, is in more danger than it was during World War I, World War II. If you talk about September 11th, if you talk about Pearl Harbor, that was big danger. I think this is—I think the concept of us going communist, because one thing that happens when you go communist, you never come back. You die in squalor. You die a horrible death. You die in squalor, and it gets very evil and very nasty.”

(AI illustration/Kareem Takes On the News)

That’s our president, who thinks communism is the greatest threat we face today but he could be the best communist ever. We finally know how he’s going to make America great again: he’s bringing back the Red Scare. You certainly don’t need me to tell you he’s stuck in the 1950s.

What Murrow is saying in the quote above is that fear needs an audience to work. If a tyrant is standing alone in a room shouting at the mirror, he’s just a sad man with poor social skills, like Rupert Pupkin in The King of Comedy. Power arrives when fear is spread, repeated, rewarded, and absorbed into daily behavior. We are the accomplices Murrow is warning us against. It’s a provocation meant to startle us into action. How much of history’s destruction occurred because each person who saw it coming expected someone else to prevent it? Complicity grows through an accumulation of small, quiet retreats. Each retreat comes with a story we tell ourselves to make silence feel reasonable, rather than cowardly. But when did protecting our comfort become such a persuasive defense of surrender?

I am especially interested in the ordinary, mundane nature of complicity. History remembers dramatic denunciations like Murrow’s, or Army Chief Counsel Joseph Welch’s famous paraphrase to McCarthy, “Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last?” Daily life instead gives us people staying quiet in a meeting, laughing along at a cruel joke aimed at someone else, or accepting a status quo everyone knows is unjust. Social pressure operates through consequences: things like a damaged friendship, a lost job, or not getting an invitation to a party everyone wants to attend. Too often, people go along to get along.

Edward R. Murrow didn’t worry about consequences; or maybe he did worry, but he didn’t let that stop him. He fought back with the weapons at his disposal, a microphone or a camera, against the Nazis and the red-baiters. We need more people like him today.