Kareem’s Daily Quote: Kindness is a long-term investment.

Donald Trump says those interested in Jeffrey Epstein inquiry are ‘bad people’ : That’s his definition of anyone who questions him.

Kareem’s Video Break : A little girl and a dolphin connect in a delightful way.

Kareem’s Department of “Try to Justify This”: How the Trump Administration is Trying to Erase, Rewrite, and Distort History: Our identity is our history. Alter that, and you change who we are.

Kareem the Science Guy: It may be possible to detect Alzheimer’s risk sooner—as early as your 20s: Good news in the fight against this monstrous affliction.

Kareem’s Kvetching Korner: Trump Is the Itch that Won’t Go Away—Yet: I hate having to write about Trump as much as I do. Here’s why I have to.

What I’m Watching on TV: Dexter: Resurrection brings rough justice and Too Much is not enough.

Kareem’s Magical Moments in Sports: This is a moment when an athlete surprises even himself.

Connie Francis Sings “Where the Boys Are”: She was once the most popular female singer in the country, thanks to her heartfelt ballads.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

Kindness is not about instant gratification. More often, it's akin to a low-risk investment that appreciates steadily over time.

Josh Radnor, American actor, How I Met Your Mother

Credit: Jacob Wackerhausen/gettyimages

Most societies adhere to the ideal of delayed gratification over instant gratification. Our religions, philosophies, and social teachings all promote the benefits of postponing the quick joy for the much greater, more fulfilling, longer-lasting rewards of waiting. It might be tempting to quit school to get a job so you can start making money, buy a car, and get a place of your own. But by studying in college or in a trade school, you will be increasing your chances of getting a higher paying, more rewarding career that will last a lifetime. Constantly eating junk food for its convenience and sugar content is tasty in the moment, but a balanced diet will mean a healthier, longer life.

The same can be said about our moral teachings. Showing compassion for people—or kindness, as the quote states—may not get you any immediate material reward for your efforts, but it does help create a safer, more comfortable world for you to live in. Those are delayed benefits, but much better ones. It’s easy to become addicted to the instant gratification because the delayed kind takes discipline and a commitment to an intellectual ideal, rather than the rush of satisfying bodily desires.

The same formula applies to politics. Some people look at how to improve the country so it better embodies the philosophy of the U.S. Constitution. Others see the country as a department store, and they have a brand new credit card. Their frenzied greed overpowers their rational thinking of “I won’t be able to pay off the card.” “I don’t even need this stuff.” Politicians make purchases that are clearly harmful in the long run for Americans, but gain them instant political gain from people who can’t understand those bills. In a just world, those would be the kinds of people politicians would protect, not exploit. But they’d rather build the latrine in the middle of their campsite so they don’t have to walk far, even if it fouls the entire site.

I know, talking about kindness is corny. It’s simplistic, saccharine, and sentimental. Plus, most people probably think they are kind. But I know deep down there are times when I have a choice to say or do something which will make me feel stronger or triumphant over another—or I could just say nothing, think about their needs, and see if I can make them feel stronger.

Kindness is indeed an investment, not just in creating a world where people are more compassionate. It’s also an investment in oneself. Every act of kindness transforms the person acting until, over time, we become the kind of person we’d always hoped we’d be.