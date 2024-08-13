What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem's Daily Quote

And you read your Emily Dickinson

And I my Robert Frost

And we note our place with book markers

That measure what we've lost

Simon & Garfunkel, “The Dangling Conversation”

Credit: Rafa Fernandez Torres (gettyimages)

In my last newsletter, my jukebox playlist featured “The Dangling Conversation” and I discussed why I thought the song wasn’t as popular as their other hits before it. I even quoted the above lines. But today, I want to take a deeper dive into those particular lines because I’ve been thinking a lot about them since I posted last time.

When I was a kid watching my favorite TV shows, occasionally there would be characters who, in the course of conversation, would constantly offer famous quotes that they knew by heart. They would say something like, “‘I am the wisest man alive, for I know one thing, and that is that I know nothing.’ Socrates.” Or, “‘All that was great in the past was ridiculed, condemned, combated, suppressed — only to emerge all the more powerfully, all the more triumphantly from the struggle.’ Nikola Tesla.” The characters who did all that quoting seemed like the smartest, wisest people in the world to me. For months, I would pore over Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations trying to memorize pithy quotes so I could be like them.

Then I realized something. The characters so fond of quoting these famous thinkers were almost always the villains and by the end of the story, they were soundly defeated by the heroes. Sometimes the heroes would counter their quotes with another or even correct the villain’s misquote. But the hero never started the whole quote showdown, just like the hero never fired their gun first in a shootout.

What does all that have to do with today’s quote? The lines highlight how we can use education as a disguise to make ourselves and others believe we are deep thinkers. The villains never truly understood the meaning of the words they quoted (or they would have learned from them not to be villains), they were merely parrots of wiser people. Showing off one’s knowledge was a sure sign of not having any wisdom.

We can read our Emily Dickinson and Robert Frost—or books on the bestseller lists—and hang our Gauguin and Hockney reprints without ever getting the joy for and insight into life. Paul Simon was warning us that doing what is fashionable for the sake of being accepted is a rocky road of lifelong insecurity and dissatisfaction. That is how the bookmarkers measure what we lost. We lose the person we want to become.

Many of the quotes I feature on my Substack have permanent residence in my brain and I invite them out whenever I need their advice about the life challenges I face. They help me remember who I am and who I want to be. When I face a dark and muddled road ahead, they are flashlights that shine a bright beam to guide me down the right path.

2024 Election Bites

Fred Trump III pictured with his uncle, former U.S. president Donald Trump, in the Oval Office in 2018. (Submitted by Simon & Schuster)

In his recently released book, All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way, Fred Trump, Donald Trump’s nephew, recounts a meeting with his uncle when he was president. Fred Trump’s son, William, was born with a debilitating physical condition that would require intense caregiving for which the Trump family created a medical fund to help care for William. In 2020, when the fund was running low, Fred met with his uncle to ask for his support with other family members. Uncle Trump said, “I don’t know. He doesn’t recognize you. Maybe you should just let him die and move down to Florida.”

Fred Trump also recounted an incident with his uncle after a meeting at the White House with advocates for health care for the severely needy. Fred Trump thought the meeting ended on a positive note. Afterward, Donald Trump spoke to him privately, saying, “Those people . . . The shape they’re in, all the expenses, maybe those kinds of people should just die.”

MY TAKE: It is fair for society to ask whether the resources they use are worth it. We aren’t monsters for asking, but we might be for how we answer.

There’s a poem by W.D. Snodgrass called “A Flat One” (read here) written from the point of view of a hospital caregiver taking care of a dying veteran. After giving the details of the vet’s deterioration and suffering he asks:

They say this was a worthwhile job

Unless they tried it. It is mad

To throw our good lives after bad;

Waste time, drugs, and our minds, while strong

Men starve. How many young men did we rob

To keep you hanging on?

In the final stanza, he confesses that they just keep him alive to earn their pay. Then he thinks better of that glib thought and realizes:

No. We'd still have to help you try. We would

Have killed for you today.

By “killing” he means defending the man’s life, regardless of the resources, because that is a moral imperative we embrace. A person’s value to society doesn’t diminish just because his body does.

That Trump doesn’t understand that concept is not surprising. He is a bottom-line guy who sees people as commodities that either enrich him or cost him.

SUMMARY: Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s “shameful” rejection of a federal food aid program left countless families struggling to feed their children this summer, according to advocates who fear the Republican is about to turn down help for next year too. The summer electronic benefits transfer (EBT) program, known as Sun Bucks, would have given disadvantaged families $120 per child to help pay for groceries during June, July and August while schools are out. But DeSantis balked at spending a little more than $12m on administration costs to receive $250m of federal money, denying caregivers of the 2.1 million Florida children who receive free or reduced priced lunches during the school year the opportunity to obtain the debit cards. Florida was one of 13 states, all Republican controlled, to reject Sun Bucks in 2024. The argument advanced by the state, contradicted by statistics showing one in five children faces hunger, was that there was no need in Florida for such government programs sneeringly dismissed by DeSantis during his failed presidential campaign as “welfare benefits”. …“One of the statements we continue to hear is that Florida already offers summer meal programs and therefore we’re good, we don’t really need a program such as Sun Bucks. I surely wish that were true,” said Sky Beard, Florida program director of No Kid Hungry. “The work we and other partners do demonstrates that’s an inaccurate perception. Less than 10% of children who participate in free and reduced lunch during the school year are also able to get a summer meal.”

MY TAKE: I’ve concluded that people like Ron DeSantis exist as a warning to humanity of the evil beings we could become if we aren’t diligent. He is the picture of Dorian Gray on public display that reflects the ugliness we are capable of. One glance at him and we recoil, recommitting ourselves to do the right thing.

First, he cuts arts out of the Florida budget (“DeSantis vetoes all state arts and culture funding, leaving local organizations with uncertain futures”) because who needs art? Now he’s refused $250 million to help feed needy children because he wants to make a show of not accepting federal funds. They starve—he gets political cred.

I know that “welfare state” is the dog whistle for the right, but I’m all for the state looking after the welfare of its people. That’s why we have Social Security and Medicare. That’s why the government bails out banks and other businesses, which they’ve been doing since 1792 when Alexander Hamilton prevented the collapse of the securities market. We spent $160 billion to fix the savings and loan crisis and spent $2 trillion in helping people survive the COVID-19 pandemic. But DeSantis draws the line at feeding hungry children.

If DeSantis’ hypocrisy were food, no one in Florida would ever go hungry.

SUMMARY: Sen. J.D. Vance’s evidence-free accusation that his Democratic counterpart, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, dodged serving in the Iraq War has earned not only fact-checks but condemnation by veterans groups and former Vice President Mike Pence’s one-time chief of staff. While in Michigan on Wednesday, Vance claimed that Walz—who served in his home state’s national guard for 24 years and deployed to Italy as part of the U.S. war in Afghanistan before retiring in 2005—abandoned his unit, and even asserted that Walz had “stolen valor.” The attack had been used against Walz in both his 2018 and 2022 gubernatorial campaigns, which he won. Several publications soon corrected the record. As noted by CNN, it was two months after Walz retired in 2005 to run for Congress when his former unit received orders to deploy. Nevertheless, right-wing commentators have insisted on pushing the baseless claim, as Media Matters for America pointed out. The criticism of Walz’s record didn’t go over well with some veterans groups. VoteVets, a progressive veterans advocacy group, promptly fired back at Vance, a Marine who deployed to Iraq once for about six months. “JD Vance attacking another Veteran holds no honor and no semblance of reality. This is a blatant, baseless, and abhorrent attack. Shame on him,” the group wrote on X, followed shortly by a “fiction versus facts” graphic reiterating what CNN and others had fact-checked.

MY TAKE: What’s the real lesson here? The GOP campaign is struggling to find anything of substance to question the candidates so they’ve sunk to personal attacks and schoolyard taunts. The best that the greatest minds of the GOP have come up with is spreading lies about Walz’s military service. These are the same people who undoubtedly make a big display of thanking soldiers with a somber but hollow, “Thank you for your service.”

FYI: In an example of both Trump supporters’ wit and cluelessness, they’ve started calling Walz “Tampon Tim” because he supported a 2024 Minnesota law that required all public schools to provide menstrual products in the bathrooms. (There is some chatter about the law stating these products must be available in all bathrooms, but that should be taken up with the bipartisan lawmakers who passed the law.) The clueless part is in not recognizing that “menstrual equality” is a bipartisan issue with 30 states (including Texas) having eliminated state sales tax on menstrual products. As president, Trump signed into law two acts that furthered menstrual equality. What’s especially interesting is that those using this misogynistic insult don’t realize—or don’t care—that they are trivializing women by inferring that someone supporting women’s needs is somehow weak. Actually, the name is badge of honor.

Kareem's Video Break

This young boy is about to get a surprise visit that is what family is all about.

Credit: Tim Thompson/Bradel Images (gettyimages)

SUMMARY: …Across the country, the number of empty churches and other houses of worship is sharply rising, and these structures, often unique architectural gems, have become huge draws for business owners. Eileen Lindner, a sociologist and Presbyterian minister who is a former editor of the Yearbook of American & Canadian Churches, which analyzes census data on religious organizations and houses of worship, said that she expected as many as 100,000 Protestant church properties to close by 2030. That figure, which may come close to 20 percent of all existing Protestant churches, is a significant increase over the past decade, Ms. Lindner said. The closings stem largely from a drop in church attendance during the Covid pandemic, and fewer people, especially younger adults, affiliated with religious organizations than in the past. The decline has been happening for decades. In the late 1940s, 76 percent of Americans said they belonged to a church, synagogue or mosque, but by 2020 that number had dropped to 47 percent, Gallup polling found. The result is that congregations are closing or merging with others, leaving some capacious sanctuaries and outlying buildings underused or unused altogether. Many religious organizations are having to rethink how to make the best use of their largest assets — the buildings as well as the underlying land — and give them a second life.

MY TAKE: The big takeaway here is that Americans are moving away from organized religions. The initial reaction might be alarm, fearing that this means we’re also moving away from moral behavior. That’s not the case. What’s clear is that American society is in a transitional phase in which it’s questioning blind adherence to traditional religious dogma and rituals in favor of defining how we choose moral behavior daily. More people are willing to take personal responsibility for deciding what constitutes morality and to act accordingly.

This is in no way a slam at organized religions. It’s to people’s credit that they are so committed to joining together as a community to help each other stay on the path of doing good. But organized religion, like any business, needs brand loyalty to survive and sometimes that survival can supersede the original intent of doing good. We can see that in the movement of Christian nationalism to stomp out competitors and be a monopoly of morality.

I like the idea of congregations of different faiths or denominations being forced to come together and be reminded that doing good, being kind and compassionate, and loving one’s neighbors are beliefs most of us can get behind. That community of like-minded people can support each other in choosing the moral path. And those who want to commune with a personal god of their choice can do so in private.

Darryl George, 18, stands next to his mother, Darresha George in front of Galveston County Court House. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

SUMMARY: A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed most of the claims in a lawsuit filed by a Black high school student who alleged that school officials committed racial and gender discrimination when they punished him for refusing to change his hairstyle. The ruling in the case of Darryl George was another victory for the Barbers Hill school district near Houston, which has said its policy restricting hair length for male students instills discipline while teaching grooming and respect for authority. But in his order, US district judge Jeffrey Brown questioned whether the school district’s rule causes more harm than good. “Not everything that is undesirable, annoying, or even harmful amounts to a violation of the law, much less a constitutional problem,” Brown wrote. The Associated Press left phone and email messages seeking comment with the school district and George’s attorney, Allie Booker, on Tuesday. George, 18, was kept out of his regular high school classes for most of the 2023-24 school year, when he was a junior, because the school district said his hair length violated its dress code. George either served in-school suspension at Barbers Hill high school in Mont Belvieu or spent time at an off-site disciplinary program. The district has argued that George’s long hair, which he wears to school in tied and twisted locs on top of his head, violated its policy because it would fall below his shirt collar, eyebrows or earlobes if let down. The district has said other students with locs comply with the length policy. …The only claim he let stand was an allegation of sex discrimination based on the school district’s lack of clearly defined policies on why girls could be allowed to have long hair but boys could not. “Because the district does not provide any reason for the sex-based distinctions in its dress code, the claim survives this initial stage,” Brown said. …The judge in the El Paso case had written that “the presence and enforcement of the hair-cut rule causes far more disruption of the classroom instructional process than the hair it seeks to prohibit”. “Regrettably, so too here,” Brown said in reference to George’s case.

MY TAKE: This is one of those cases that is about a lot more than what it appears to be about. I’m not even taking issue with the judge’s decision, which is based on legal technicalities I’m not qualified to question. Instead, let’s look at the school’s motives and the judge’s criticism of the school.

Did the school officials commit racial and gender discrimination when they punished George for refusing to change his hairstyle? Yes. The school starts with an arbitrary idea of how boys should look and how girls should look then they codify their decision into the almighty “policy.” They justify their nonsensical decision by claiming this policy instills discipline while teaching grooming and respect for authority. Wrong. It does just the opposite because there can be no respect for an authority whose decisions are arbitrary. It doesn’t instill “discipline” either, but rather conformity, which is the real goal here. Conform and don’t question authority. That worked so well in the sixties and seventies. These school authorities have never read a history book.

They punished him even though he wore his hair up because it would fall below his shirt collar, eyebrows, or earlobes if let down. “If let down.” So, his hair wasn’t down, but the potential of it being down was a threat to school discipline. That’s like punishing people for indecent exposure because their pants could fall. That lack of logic further erodes any respect for authority, as does the judge’s comment that “the presence and enforcement of the hair-cut rule causes far more disruption of the classroom instructional process than the hair it seeks to prohibit.”

It’s exciting to see how the school will defend the policy that girls should be allowed long hair but not boys. Yes, we have a culture that promotes long hair for women but some question whether that isn’t just another way to control them. After all, women spend 2.5 more on haircuts than men, twice as much on clothes as men, and 5 times as much on make-up. That means if a man and woman have the same salary, the woman is spending more to meet the social standards of appearance than the man and therefore is actually making less money. That’s the authority they are supposed to respect.

Kareem's Jukebox Playlist

Tony Bennett & Count Basie: “Don't Get Around Much Anymore”

This jazz standard was written by the incomparable Duke Ellington which he first recorded in 1940. The song was a number-one hit on the Billboard R&B chart and has been covered by just about everybody with a microphone and a love of jazz.

Tony Bennett (1926-2023) received 20 Grammy Awards for his career as one of the most popular singers in history, having sold over 50 million records worldwide. He started off singing smooth and sweet songs but soon gravitated to his first love: Jazz. After his career stalled in 1979—in part from drug use and IRS debt—he made a comeback that lasted the rest of his life. The latter years were spent singing popular duets with Aretha Franklin, Willie Nelson, Lady Gaga, and others. He also fought in the Battle of the Bulge in WWII and marched with Martin Luther King Jr. in the sixties.

What a life. What a voice.

I hope you get around to helping others know about this newsletter.

