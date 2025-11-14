What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: Laozi tells us how best to consider the past, present, and future.

Trump’s ‘Irrefutable’ Thanksgiving Claim Hit With Brutal Fact Check: Is Trump (1) horrible at math (b) unable to count items (c) a liar (d) all of the above?

Consumer sentiment tumbles close to record lows in latest U Michigan survey: Trump says the economy is booming. People who aren’t billionaires disagree.

Trump hosted ‘Great Gatsby’ Halloween party hours before SNAP funding lapsed: Over 40 million were without enough to eat. That’s the best time to throw a silly costume party.

Federal drug prosecutions fall to lowest level in decades as Trump shifts focus to deportations: Trump makes a big show of going after crime, especially drug crimes. It’s easier blowing up a few boats than prosecuting drug dealers on the streets.

Trump Again Floats Idea of Giving $2,000 to Most Americans. Here’s What to Know: The math says no.

Video Break : Kangaroos fascinate me. This video only makes them more fascinating.

Research shows anger, not fear, shifts political beliefs: Fear is the fuel, anger is the match. The GOP have been using the recipe for years.

What I’m Watching: Pluribus is the most original sci-fi show in a while, with a new and unpredictable approach to alien invasion. Marcella is a British cop show with a lot of grit, twists, and suspense.

Magical Moments in Sports: Not strictly a sport, but a riveting display of skill and courage.

Labi Siffre Sings “Bless the Telephone”: This gentle song from the seventies is going viral again.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

If you are depressed, you are living in the past. If you are anxious, you are living in the future. If you are at peace, you are living in the present.

Laozi, 5th century BCE Chinese philosopher, founder Taoism

Credit: Yauhen Akulich/gettyimages

Most of us experience depression and anxiety, but moments of pure peace are rare. I think what Laozi means about how living in the past can cause depression is that when we focus too much on past traumas, they form a dark cocoon of despair around us that blinds us from seeing the way our lives could be.

The past traumas aren’t just the injustices and indignities heaped upon us, usually by those we trusted, but also the mistakes we made that hurt others. Sometimes something innocuous will trigger a flash memory of something I did or said that might have hurt someone else, and I give out an involuntary gasp. It might have been something I did when I was 10 or 15 or 20—too young and dumb to know better—yet it’s still lodged in my brain like a splinter. Still, I wouldn’t want to pull out those splinters because they remind me not to repeat such actions. That surge of depression over an ancient regret is quickly washed away by a commitment to do better.

I have anxiety about the future—my future, the future of my children and grandchildren, and the future of this country. Aging is a daily challenge of endurance. You must endure pain, social marginalization, nervous anticipation about what part of the body will go next, self-checks to make sure the brain is still yours and hasn’t been hijacked by some sinister malady. That’s a lot to deal with. Then add on an administration openly turning the country I love into a dictatorship while reducing the rights of people of color, women, and the LGBTQ+ community, rights I spent my entire life advocating for; and, as Frost said in “After Apple-Picking,” “One can see what will trouble / This sleep of mine, whatever sleep it is…” (He meant death.)

Finally, you hear a lot about living in the present. I’ve even written about it myself a few times in the Daily Quote. “Live in the now!” “Seize the day!” I’m trying. I indulge myself in my reading, my music, my writing, my family, my friends, my TV watching. I fill the unforgiving minute not with sixty seconds’ worth of distance run (as Kipling suggests in “If”), but with sixty seconds doing something that gives me pleasure. My efforts to channel my outrage at the injustices around me into these newsletters, while working in references to poetry, dampen my anxiety about the future and allow me to delight in the present. It’s a start.