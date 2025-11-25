What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: Olympian Jesse Owens explains that the real battles in life are rarely publicly rewarded.

‘Things Happen’: Trump Brushes Off the Murder of Khashoggi: It’s a national embarrassment to have a president so eager to defend murder as long as he can profit from it.

Trump Blows Off Claims of Lucrative Property Deals in Saudi Arabia: The Trump family is earning billions as a result of the deals Trump is making. Ethics violation? Sure. But his followers don’t care.

Trump says Democratic lawmakers’ video is ‘seditious behavior, punishable by death’: This statement is much worse than anything we could uncover from the Epstein files. Yet, where’s the MAGA backlash?

Drug boats from Venezuela are mainly moving cocaine to Europe—not fentanyl to the U.S., experts say: Trump has ordered the death of 82 civilians without legal authorization and on boats that could just have been stopped by the Coast Guard. His justification turns out to be a lie, according to experts.

Video Break : A boy gets a puppy for Christmas—and the world suddenly makes sense.

Kareem’s Kvetching Korner: What’s All the Fuss Over This Sweater?: Conservatives are promoting a throwback version of American manliness that actually makes men look both unintelligent and insipid. Not very manly at all.

Magical Moments in Sports: The combination of artistry, precision, and brute force make this sport riveting.

Sammy Davis, Jr., & Ella Fitzgerald Sing “‘S Wonderful”: Two of my favorite performers sing a Gershwin classic.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

The battles that count aren’t the ones for gold medals. The struggles within yourself—the invisible battles inside all of us—that’s where it’s at.

Jesse Owens (1913-1980), American track and field athlete who made history at the 1936 Olympic Games by winning four gold medals, setting Olympic records in each event.

We’re all familiar with the daily struggles that Jesse mentions. Many people prefer the kinds of battles that result in a tangible reward, such as a trophy in a competition or money from work. How many spouses and parents would rather spend time at work, where their efforts result in career advancement or earnings, rather than face the conflicts large and small at home that result in more anxiety? They justify this avoidance by claiming they’re working extra hard to better support the family. Maybe they even believe it. But sometimes the family just needs a presence—that’s the win.

The gnarled conflicts of the heart often have no clear winners and losers, which makes them even less satisfying to have to engage in. The invisible battles are too challenging for some. That’s why so many people latch on to rule books and “leaders” to tell them how to think and what to do. Whether seeking guidance in a religious holy scripture, a self-help book, or a political cult, outside rules remove responsibility for the results of their actions with a conviction that they are just doing what they were taught.

People want easy answers. People want to be rewarded when they think they’ve made the right choice. Gold medals, wealth, or everlasting life. Something to prove their self-worth.

But to me the best reward is facing those battles and making the choices that reflect who I am, regardless of the outcome. Sometimes the battles parents engage in are frustrating because there seems to be no resolution, no way to know if you’re doing any good, and they just keep repeating over and over. It’s like bailing water from a leaking rowboat, using a paper cup.

Still, it matters that you show up for these battles, because having the courage to face them defines you. How you show up also defines you. Do you approach these situations with compassion, kindness, and a willingness to listen, or are you judgmental, lecturing, rocked in your conviction that you are always right? That, too is an inner battle about facing your own fears: needing to be in control, needing to be right, needing outward displays of respect, even when not earned.

Inner battles are tricky. We never conquer them but must face them over and over in life, locked in perpetual combat, with no medals, no hoisted-on-shoulders. Just the knowledge that fighting the good fight is enough.