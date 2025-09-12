Kareem Takes on the News

Kareem Takes on the News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Olddiva's avatar
Olddiva
14hEdited

Kareem, you just have to wonder about the psyche of someone who inserts himself into everyone else’s accomplishments: the artwork of Mt. Rushmore, the hogging of championship belts and trophies, the acceptance and retainment of a Vet’s Purple Heart. He knows nothing of what he should, and jumps in where he shouldn’t. But this time, he may have gotten it right, with Kilgore, a war-mongering psychopath.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
15h

Almost too much to absorb these days, Kareem. I’m glad you are here to remind us of the important things. And thank you for your previous recommendation of “The Thursday Murder Club” which I am enjoying as a respite from the daily horrors.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture