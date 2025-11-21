What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote

For as wood is the material of the carpenter, bronze that of the statuary, just so each man’s own life is the subject matter of the art of living.

Epictetus (d. 135 CE), Greek Stoic philosopher born into slavery

We are all artists with our greatest art works being ourselves. But are we creating vibrant masterpieces fit for museums or clowns-on-velvet schlock fit for motel walls? Our personal art is divided between two parts of our psyche: ego and persona. Roughly, ego is how we see ourselves, while persona is how we want others to see us. Our greatest personal conflict in life is between those two nagging residents fighting each other inside our heads.

For many people, how others see them is how they see themselves, so they focus all their artistic energy on creating the perfect persona. It’s a little like the cast of The Real Housewives shows. The women spend hours with their glam squads for makeup and hair and a fabulous dress worth a fortune. Then they sit down at dinner together and spew the most hateful, irrational, childish words at each other. All that work on their persona so they can come across as elegant and sophisticated, only for their true selves to be revealed within minutes.

Sadly, the persona people think they’re creating isn’t always the one people see. Some of The Real Housewives have businesses, law degrees, acting careers, and so forth, which they often tout as proof of their worth; but when those accomplishments are measured against their deliberate cruelty, their illogical speeches, and their lack of self-awareness, their persona looks like someone throwing paint on their portrait. Except they’re the ones throwing the paint.

This same persona crafting isn’t just about a physical image: it’s also about virtue signaling, which is when a person makes sure everyone knows when they did something generous or kind or charitable. I read once how the ancient Hebrews used to have a room in their temples where people entered, made a charitable donation (or even took if they were in need), and exited without anyone knowing how much they donated or took. That is the art of the ego—how you see yourself—rather than the art of the persona—how you want others to see you.

Reality cast members often tout their charitable works, with many episodes dedicated to gala events they throw in the name of their charities. They can then claim they are using their celebrity to help others. Sure, sure. But is that help only a by-product of their virtue-signaling? Another touch-up on their Dorian Gray portrait? Their tragedies are real—divorces, broken friendships, lawsuits—but their willingness to exploit their pain in exchange for fame, to create an image to elicit sympathy, is a warning to us all about false art.

You might be tempted to think I’m criticizing the cast of those reality shows. I’m not. They are merely very public examples of what most non-famous people do in private. Because 80% of Americans watch reality TV, we should take advantage of what lessons they teach us. Art is meant to hold up a mirror to humanity so we can see ourselves clearly without all our built-in rationalizations and justifications. When we see bad behavior and lack of self-awareness in others, it is an opportunity for self-assessment and correcting our course. The Real Housewives (and other similar shows, like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives) are merely unwitting satiric exaggerations of how many of us behave. One episode is like a cautionary sermon at church: We recognize ourselves and hurry home to be better people.

Deciding what can we do today to be a better person, even if no one knows, should be the theme of our art. That would create an artistic masterpiece.