Kareem’s Daily Anti-Quote: I’m inaugurating the occasional “anti-quote” today in which I comment on common phrases that people use that are detrimental to society—and my peace of mind.

Republican Memo Urges Senate Candidates to Defend IVF: The GOP has created widespread legal harassment of women and now wants to campaign as their defenders. They are like physical abusers who hold the door open for a woman and think they’re “gentlemen.”

Trump: ‘Black People Like Me’ Because I ‘Got Indicted’: Trump has done nothing to directly help, respect, or advocate for Black people. But he has done a lot to promote racism. There is no logical reason for a Black person to support Trump. His statement degrades and diminishes the seriousness of Black struggles in America.

Older Americans are working longer. Some want to; others have to: I’m 76 and still working because I enjoy my interaction with community. For elders who have no choice, we need to do more.

Charlie Kirk Wants Coca-Cola to Sponsor Televised Executions: Kirk is a very influential right-wing personality who is also one of the most inarticulate, least rational of the far-right conservatives. I guess that’s why he’s popular.

Kareem’s Vault of Masterpiece Movies: Support Your Local Sheriff is the most fun you will have watching a whimsical Western with lots of heart.

Kareem’s Video Break: This is what it looks like when a fantasy comes true.

The Eagles sing “Hotel California”: The Eagles were the American version of the Beatles. This song is their most accomplished, both lyrically and musically.

Kareem’s Daily Anti -Quote

Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion.

Anonymous

Credit: gettyimages: John Rensten

You’ll notice that today I’m starting something new with my daily quote. Instead of the usual affirmation statement, I’m introducing the “anti-quote,” which describes a phrase commonly used by people that is so devoid of logic that it’s dangerous to society.

Whenever two people are arguing and one of them is losing, they pull out this old chestnut: “Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion.” This statement actually says more about the speaker than about free speech. It tells us the speaker has run out of ammunition in supporting their opinion and, rather than surrender the point, chooses to stubbornly hold on to it, even though they’ve been proven wrong.

Many people believe stubbornness is a virtue. I hear them touting their stubbornness along with other positive traits: “I’m a hard worker, I’m dedicated to my family, and I’m stubborn.” Here’s how the dictionary defines stubborn: “having or showing dogged determination not to change one's attitude or position on something, especially in spite of good arguments or reasons to do so.” Stubborn isn’t the pat on the back they think it is.

Yes, we are all entitled to our own opinions, no matter how foolish. But once you publicly proclaim that opinion you are obligated to defend it. You have the right to state your opinion, but others have the right to challenge it as being wrong and offering evidence to counter it. You don’t have the right to be taken seriously. But those who invoke “Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion” are implying their opinion has the same value as everyone else’s. It doesn’t. An opinion is only as valuable as the support behind it. One has the right to an opinion that has the intellectual depth of a bumper sticker, but then that person should be prepared to be looked upon as being a bumper.

Some statements are a matter of taste and are exempt from this diatribe. If someone doesn’t like the burgers at a particular restaurant or doesn’t enjoy skiing or prefers the home team, they are not really arguing, just stating a preference. Leave them alone.

But when it comes to political opinions that affect our communities, we are allowed to demand opinions that are worthy of consideration and discard those that aren’t. “I spank my kid because I was spanked and I turned out okay.” “My religion is the right one for everyone because I was raised in it.” “There is no systemic racism because I don’t see it.” These are hollow opinions easily dismantled with facts and logic, yet those who spout them will stubbornly brag about they are entitled to hold them anyway. “It’s a free country!” they intone. True enough. But the rest of us are entitled to hold no respect for your opinions. And to point out that such dead-end opinions are harmful to keeping this a free country.