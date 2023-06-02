Women who support Trump cite party, economy over sexual misconduct ( The Washington Post )

(Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

SUMMARY: When a New York jury found former president Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse earlier this month, it was the first time he had been held accountable for behavior that more than a dozen women have alleged over many decades. But would his supporters, particularly women, care? Days after the verdict, more than a dozen women interviewed in this swing county in the all-important battleground state of Pennsylvania were overwhelmingly unmoved by the news. Some shrugged it off as men being men. Others dismissed it as part of a broader Democratic attempt to take down Trump. And a few found the verdict troubling but were willing to look the other way. Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who won a $5 million judgment in her civil case against Trump for sexual abuse and defamation, amended her claim last week, asking for additional damages after the former president mocked her on national television after the verdict. But the fresh allegations are unlikely to change the minds of women supporting Trump. If the election were held today between Trump and President Biden, most of the women said they’d vote for Trump, citing a visceral dislike of Biden and economic woes as the reasons driving their vote.

MY TAKE: Any woman supporting Trump is like the Lakota tribe saying, “Gen. Custer’s not such a bad guy.”

There is a disconnect here because these women don’t seem to understand that when they support a sexual predator (“The 26 women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct”), they are sending a message throughout society that it’s okay to sexually assault women. All will be forgiven. Not wanting to hold a man accountable for sexual assault translates into: it’s not really a crime, just bad manners. This not only insults women, but puts them at perpetual risk.

Let’s look at the two reasons given to betray their own gender: a visceral dislike of Biden and economic woes. The “visceral dislike” is nothing more than a “gut reaction” which is the result of years of political and social training. There’s no reason, logic, or critical thinking involved, which diminishes the value of their opinion. That, too, is a bad precedent for valuing women’s intellect.

“Economic woes” is a two-pronged problem. First, they would have to prove that there are in fact economic woes, that Biden is responsible for them, and that he hasn’t done enough to combat them. Economists tell us that the economy, despite inflation (which is happening worldwide), is actually in good shape (see the facts on the economy in the article below: “More High-School Grads Forgo College in Hot Labor Market”). The U.S. deficit ballooned under Trump because he cut taxes for corporations and the wealthy (“Tax Cuts Are Primarily Responsible for the Increasing Debt Ratio”). Yet, they don’t blame him. The economic excuse is just buzzwords to justify their lack of courage, integrity, and knowledge.

The second prong of the economy excuse is the most disturbing. It implies that they are willing to support a rapist and molester if it means more money in their pockets. They are willing to sell out their daughters, their sisters, their mothers, and themselves. This is true despite a poll that found 43% of GOP-registered women said they had been sexually assaulted in their lifetimes.

To these women, sexual predators aren’t such bad guys.

More High-School Grads Forgo College in Hot Labor Market ( Wall Street Journal )

(Photo by Robert Spencer/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: More high-school graduates are being diverted from college campuses by brighter prospects for blue-collar jobs in a historically strong labor market for less-educated workers. The college enrollment rate for recent U.S. high-school graduates, ages 16 to 24, declined to 62% last year from 66.2% in 2019, just before the pandemic began, according to the latest Labor Department data. The rate topped out at 70.1% in 2009. Job growth at restaurants, theme parks and other parts of the leisure and hospitality sector—which tend to employ young people and typically don’t require a college degree—has increased more than twice as fast as job gains overall in the past year. There also remains a high number of job openings in construction, manufacturing and warehousing, fields that often require additional training, but not college degrees. The unemployment rate for teenage workers ages 16 to 19 fell to a 70-year low of 9.2% last month, fueling larger pay increases.

MY TAKE: First, though there are anti-education enthusiasts that will disagree, this is NOT good news. It’s tempting to simplify this as a cultural phenomenon that rejects college degrees as being a winning lottery ticket to a bright, successful future. Or to dismiss this side-stepping advanced education as an economic necessity based on a weak economy. Or some hybrid of both.

First, the economy has some issues, but isn’t as bad as conservatives claim. It’s similar to how crime reporting is used to manipulate election voting. Studies over the past few decades have shown that the extent that news outlets report crimes leads the public to believe the crime rate is much higher than it really is. This creates fear, thereby encouraging votes for those candidates who promise to be tough on crime, even though their remedies rarely prove to have any effect on crime (“Fox News’ Violent Crime Coverage Plunges 63% After Election Day”). If you keep yelling at people that the economy is crashing and their income is in danger, many will take the bait. It’s easier than reading a newspaper.

Yes, there are problems. Inflation rates are the highest in forty years. Yet, the unemployment rate is 3.4%, lower than before the pandemic. Gross domestic product remains strong, with 2.6% growth in the fourth quarter of 2022. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell commented that growth in the economy is still robust: “The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected...”

So, to some extent, whether deserved or not, economic anxiety is driving young people away from college. They see lots of college grads working at Target or Starbucks and wonder why they would want to rack up tens of thousands of dollars in debt for a degree that might not bring them a financial payout. They aren’t necessarily wrong.

But we have to remember that the job market is competitive. There are no Participation Awards just for applying for a job. You actually have to be better than the other candidates. College gives you knowledge and skills—what you do with that depends on your own level of passion and ambition. Degrees improve your chances for a better paying job, but they don’t guarantee it.

To me, college is much more than just training for a job. It is training for enjoying more from life. For those who are open to learning and not just there to have their biases confirmed, they can evolve into critical thinkers who are less manipulated by the lies and misinformation clogging the cultural atmosphere like gritty smog. Being encouraged to study subjects like art, music, literature, and philosophy may seem frivolous to some, but they can light up unused parts of the brain (that’s a metaphor, not science). The more things that interest a person, the more fulfilling life can be.

A degree doesn’t have to be the end goal for attending college. People can pursue their careers and still take college courses just because they want to learn. My degree is in history. I didn’t use it professionally, but it has enriched my life in numerous ways. I see today’s news in a larger context of what has come before. The struggles of so many groups throughout history just to be treated fairly—from Blacks, to Asians, to Jews, to Muslims, to Catholics, to Irish, and so on—has made me more empathetic to all people.

College isn’t just for training for a career, it’s also for discovering what careers might interest you, what your opinions are when they aren’t influenced by friends and family, who you are and who you might want to be. It’s a place to meet others like you—and unlike you. A place to think. To dream. To become the person who has the knowledge and drive to turn thoughts and dreams into reality.

Studies indicate that the more education one has, the happier they are. “‘Education is probably more strongly correlated with future happiness throughout adulthood than any other variable,’ according to Jeffrey Arnett, developmental psychologist and professor of psychology at Clark University. Happiness, in this case, is defined as satisfaction with the way one’s life is going.”

This Week in DeSantis Insanity

Look, I wish I didn’t have to write about this corrupt huckster anymore. But he’s running for president of the United States, and every week he does or says something even worse than the week before. Do we really want to elect the political version of Halloween’s Michael Myers?

Ron DeSantis administration officials solicit campaign cash from lobbyists ( NBC News )

SUMMARY: Officials who work for Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration — not his campaign — have been sending text messages to Florida lobbyists soliciting political contributions for DeSantis' presidential bid, a breach of traditional norms that has raised ethical and legal questions and left many here in the state capital shocked. NBC News reviewed text messages from four DeSantis administration officials, including those directly in the governor's office and with leadership positions in state agencies. They requested the recipient of the message contribute to the governor’s campaign through a specific link that appeared to track who is giving as part of a “bundle” program. “The bottom line is that the administration appears to be keeping tabs on who is giving, and are doing it using state staff,” a longtime Florida lobbyist said. “You are in a prisoner’s dilemma. They are going to remain in power. We all understand that.”

MY TAKE: Remember when Trump said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters, OK?” And he went on to prove that statement virtually right. He lied to all Americans about the seriousness of COVID which resulted in thousands dying unnecessarily (how is that not murder?), he lied thousands of times to the public, he sexually assaulted women, he undermined democracy by lying about the election, he tried to bully officials into finding votes for him, and so on, to infinity and beyond.

This is that same moment for DeSantis. He’s proven himself to be unethical a dozen times, but with a large enough curtain to hide behind, so his loyal fans can continue to believe he really is the Wizard of Oz and can do magic. The ramifications of people in his administration soliciting election donations while keeping a record of what they donate—or don’t—as a means of implied blackmail is to American democracy what athlete’s foot is to an Olympic athlete. Even his usual defenders are stunned into silence on this one.

DeSantis accused of ‘catastrophic’ climate approach after campaign launch ( The Guardian)

SUMMARY: Ron DeSantis has been accused of a “catastrophic” approach to the climate crisis after he launched his campaign for US president by saying he rejects the “politicization of the weather” and questioning whether hurricanes hitting his home state of Florida have been worsened by climate change. …“People tried to say when we had [Hurricane] Ian that it was because of climate change but if you look at the first 60 years from 1900 to 1960 we had more major hurricanes hit Florida than the 60 years since then,” DeSantis told his interlocutor, the former Republican congressman Trey Gowdy. “This is something that is a fact of life in the Sunshine state. I’ve always rejected the politicization of the weather.” Climate scientists have said that while it is true that hurricanes have not become significantly more frequent due to climate change, there is good evidence that the heating of the ocean, now at record levels, as well as the atmosphere is causing storms to rapidly intensify and become more powerful. A study in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which pulverized roads and buildings in Florida last year, causing $112bn in damages and around 150 deaths in total in the US, found that climate change worsened the storm’s extreme rainfall by around 10%.

MY TAKE: This is a perfect example of how a politician can lie to the public to manipulate them. First, he makes a virtue-signaling claim: “I’ve always rejected the politicization of the weather.” If this were true, he wouldn’t bring it up when he’s launching his presidential campaign. The only reason to mention it is to demonstrate to climate deniers that he’s one of them. That’s politicization. Ironically, being one of them means doing nothing to fight the next onslaught of hurricanes, because you’ve already publicly declared you don’t believe in their causes. He’s like those doctors who rejected the idea of germs because they couldn’t see them. They refused to wash their hands in hospitals, thereby spreading infections that killed their patients.

Second, he makes a “scientific” claim that there are no more hurricanes now than there were before. This claim wouldn’t stand in a fifth grade science class. As the article points out, it’s not the increased number that worries scientists, it’s the increased destructive power. It’s like comparing hand grenades to nuclear warheads.

The world’s leading scientists have concluded that climate change caused by human activity is a reality, and it is harming us now and will only get worse. They have studies and data to back up their claims. What has DeSantis offered to refute them? Bad math.

Meanwhile, batten down, Florida. Captain Ahab is steering the ship.

Kareem’s Video Break

You know how I like a video that combines joyful emotion with a good metaphor. This little girl seeing the world clearly for the first time is how many of us feel when we have a personal epiphany in which we think, “Yes! Now I get it!” Aside from that, she’s adorable.

The expression on that little girl’s face is how I imagine our readers look when another one of my Substack emails arrive. Subscribe already so I can look like that too.

Kareem’s Short Takes

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Ultra right-wing pundits have gone ballistic over fast food chain Chick-fil-A hiring a director of diversity, who just so happens to be Black. Conservative blowhards unleashed their frustration with the company, known for its Christian-influenced business model, after discovering a months-old update on Chick-fil-A’s website about diversity and inclusion initiatives. “Chick-fil-A restaurants have long been recognized as a place where people know they will be treated well. Modeling care for others starts in the restaurant, and we are committed to ensuring mutual respect, understanding and dignity everywhere we do business. These tenets are good business practice and crucial to fulfilling our Corporate Purpose,” wrote Erick McReynolds, Chick-fil-A’s vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

MY TAKE: About ten years ago, some in the LGBTQ+ community called for a boycott against Chick-fil-A when CEO Dan Cathy referred to his support for the “biblical definition of the family unit” when opposing same-sex marriage, as well as instances of the company donating to anti-LGBTQ+ groups.

The LGBTQ+ boycott may not have cost them financially (their sales actually increased due to conservative anti-LGBTQ+ campaigning). But Chick-fil-A took notice and decided to no longer donate money to anti-LGBTQ+ groups, instead planning to donate to charities focused on education, homelessness and hunger. The groups will still be faith-based, they said, but not openly hostile to LGBTQ+.

I like to think that Chick-fil-A chose to do the right thing out of conscience because, despite an increase in sales, they still went against those who supported their original position. I’ve always been impressed by their decision to stay closed on Sundays based on religious conviction over profit. That’s why those on the right calling for a boycott because of Chick-fil-A’s commitment to diversity won’t budge them, even if it did cost them money.

CEO Cathy has also spoken out strongly against racism and the responsibility of Whites to fight against racism. They have backed up their words with deeds.

This is a tale of two boycotts: one was on the right side of history, the other not so much. If Chick-fil-A stays true to its current values, the latter boycott won’t matter at all.

SUMMARY: When a police officer stops a Black driver, the first 45 words said by that officer hold important clues about how their encounter is likely to go. Car stops that result in a search, handcuffing, or arrest are nearly three times more likely to begin with the police officer issuing a command, such as "Keep your hands on the wheel" or "Turn the car off." That's according to a new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that examined police body-camera footage of 577 routine car stops involving Black drivers. Eighty-one of these stops ultimately involved searches, handcuffings, or arrests. That kind of outcome was less likely when a police officer's first words provided a reason for the stop. …[I]n the one-month period covered by this study, the city's police officers did 588 stops of Black drivers and only 262 stops of white drivers. Over 15% of Black drivers experienced an escalated outcome such as a search, handcuffing, or arrest, while less than 1% of white drivers experienced one of those outcomes.

MY TAKE: Most people experience fear when they see the flashing lights in the rearview mirror. For most White drivers, their fear is driven by worry over a ticket, a fine, maybe even loss of their license. But for Blacks that fear is existential—their very existence is threatened. And cop culture has made it so that fear for one’s life doesn’t depend on the color of the cop’s skin, just the color of the uniform.

The car has long been a symbol of American independence, the ability to go where you want and do what you want. Just take to the road to find yourself. The road trip is a popular genre in American literature and movies. The Fast & Furious franchise is practically car porn.

For Blacks, it’s more like Road Warrior than On the Road. Driving is less a pleasure than a risk, less about “freedom of the road” and more about not wanting to be road kill.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Johnny Mathis: “It’s Not for Me to Say”

Johnny Mathis, who turned 87 in September, is the third bestselling recording artist of the twentieth century, selling over 350 million records internationally. Over his 65-year career, he’s successfully sung almost every genre from pop to country to blues.

The challenge for me was to pick just one song, because he has so many gems (which means I’ll have to circle around again in the future to add another song or two of his to my playlist). There’s a dreamy, ethereal quality to all his songs that anesthetizes your conscious mind while mining your deepest emotions. When Mathis sang my selection, “It’s Not for Me to Say” in 1957, he was just twenty-two years old, but his voice had a clear, crisp quality, like a brisk walk through a snow-filled forest when you know a warm fire awaits you. The song received a Grammy Hall of Fame Award in 2008.

It’s not for me to say—that you should subscribe. Wait, yes it is for me to say. That’s what keeps the newsletter alive.

Share